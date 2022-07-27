Over 60! Trio of USAC National Champs Enter the Aug. 3-4 BC39 at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (July 23, 2022)………Sixty-one entries, including a trio of USAC national champions, are among the latest additions to the field for the fourth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech.

Jerry Coons Jr., C.J. Leary and Logan Seavey will make their return visits to the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event on August 3-4 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Coons (Tucson, Ariz.) is one of seven USAC Triple Crown champions, having won titles in Silver Crown and AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, and is a multi-time USAC National Midget champ, having won a pair of series crowns in 2006 and 2007. He’ll pilot an entry for Central Motorsports.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) collected the 2019 USAC National Sprint Car title and will team with Petry Motorsports, who will field a car in the USAC National Midget series for the first time this season after scoring four wins as an entrant over the past few seasons.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) captured the top-ranking in USAC National Midgets during the 2018 season and is one of two Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports entries to join the lineup alongside teammate Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.).

Also among the recent additions to the entry list are the Bundy Built Motorsports team featuring three-time USAC National Midget feature winner and POWRi champ Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) along with teammate Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, N.C.).

They’ll be joined by the likes of inaugural BC39 winner Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), USAC Triple Crown champion J.J. Yeley, along with fellow USAC national champions Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) and Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), plus Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman (South Bend, Ind.), 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car titlist Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.), NASCAR Cup Series winner Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.) and NASCAR Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed (Alpine, Calif.), nine-time New Zealand Midget champion Michael Pickens (Auckland, N.Z.), along with many, many more.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, August 2 with team parking at Noon Eastern followed by the heat race position draft from 6-9pm Eastern on Main Street in Speedway, an event which is open to the public. There, all cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Driver/team registration and race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com.

==================

ENTRY LIST FOR THE DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY WEATHERTECH:

(61 entries as of July 26, 2022)

0G J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

1 RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

5LK JORDAN KINSER/Bedford, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

6 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

6x ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Doug & Wanda Hall)

6K KYLE KEATON/Wheelersburg, OH (Kyle Keaton)

7 SHANNON MCQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7D MICHELLE DECKER/Guthrie, OK (Michelle Decker)

7m JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7MR CASEY BURKHAM/Combine, TX (RAMCO Speed Group)

7NZ TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing)

7R A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Channahon, IL (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

8x JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Jeff Schindler)

9m ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Bundy Built Motorsports)

11 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Big Dog Racing)

15 DONNY SCHATZ/Fargo, ND (Mark Cooper)

15F MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

17 MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Shophouse Racing)

17v BEN VARNER/Harbor Springs, MI (Ben Varner)

17x KURT STELLHORN/Red Bud, IL (Kurt Stellhorn)

18N ALEX NALON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

19 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

22 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Heydenreich)

Q23 BARRIE VALENTINO/Queensland, AU (Barrie Valentino)

25 BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (Tom Malloy)

25 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Petry Motorsports)

25m COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

29 TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing)

Q32 PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (Barrie Valentino)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing)

36c IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager)

39BC EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

39N RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

40B BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Western Speed Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (OMR Motorsports)

51 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Boden Racing)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Plainfield, IN (Kevin Studley)

61 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

68 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Six8 Motorsports)

71w DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Paul May Motorsports)

74 SHELDON CREED/Alpine, CA (Abacus Racing)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport)

81 GREYSON SPRINGER/Lafayette, IN (Gray Racing)

85 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

97J JIM JONES/Ventura, CA (Jim Jones Motorsports)