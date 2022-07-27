Weekly Racing in All Divisions Returns Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

July 26, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Weekly championship racing returns in all divisions this Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS). Classes competing this weekend include B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, POWRi Midwest Mods, plus, guest class POWRi Lightning Sprints.

Points leaders heading into this weekend’s action include Terry Schultz of Sedalia, with a slim six-point lead over multiple-time Jacob Ebert in B-Mods. Aaron Poe has moved to the head of the pack in POWRi Super Stock action with a mere two-point lead over Blaine Ewing of Green Ridge. Spence Reiff extended his lead over Jerett Evans to 94 points in the Pure Stock division while Shawn Burns of Overland Park, Kansas, continues to lead the POWRi Midwest Mods standings by 74 points ahead of Dustin Dennison.

This Saturday’s Timeline: Pit gates open at 4:30, grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15 (no passing points awarded if driver is late checking in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, with racing to follow, approximately 7:30.

Admission Details: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

We’re just a couple of weeks away from the annual Kid’s Night at the Races, slated for Saturday, August 6. Event Coordinator Barb Beck Wilson is actively seeking donations for the event, which may be brought to the track and dropped off at the pit entrance office on race day Saturdays. Items needed include school supplies such as crayons, colored pencils, dry-erase markers glue sticks, loose leaf paper, scissors, folders, spiral notebook paper (school supplies), and small toys, trinkets, and candy treats (that will not melt), and driver memorabilia hero cards or photos.

As recently announced, CMS has revised the Labor Day Weekend special events as follows: Race #22, Saturday, September 3. Labor Day Weekend Night 1 Special Events featuring the Cash Money Super Dirt Series Late Models! Plus $1,000-to-Win B-Mods, $500-to-win Midwest Mods Track Special, and normal payouts for Pure Stocks and POWRi Lightning Sprints. Complete details located at www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Racing continues the following night for Race #23, on Sunday, September 4. Labor Day Weekend Night 2 Special Events feature $2,000-to-Win B-Mods, plus, $1,000-to-Win POWRi Super Stocks. Also running Pure Stocks and POWRi Lightning Sprints normal payout.

Looking forward, we will celebrate our 2022 season and the top finishing drivers in each of the weekly race divisions during an end-of-season Hog Roast on Saturday, September 24 with dinner at 6 pm followed by a brief recap and awards session for the top performing drivers of the year. Mark Doty and the Cause will provide live entertainment in “The Grove” adjacent to the Pub 13 parking lot following the festivities. If inclement weather occurs, all activities will move indoors at Pub 13. Cost per person is $10, includes meat and sides. A cash bar will be available during the event, which is open to all racers and fans.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Sign up for the track email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find and bookmark the CMS MyRacePass site at www.centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. On race day, call the track at 660.747.2166.

Upcoming 2022 Events:

July 30 – Race #17 – Weekly Racing in All Classes + POWRi Lightning Sprints

August 6 – Race #18 – Weekly Racing in All Classes and Kid’s Night at the Speedway

August 13 – Race #19 – Joslin’s Jewelry Race Night – Weekly Racing in All Classes – Plus, Show-Me Vintage Series

August 20 – Race #20 – KMZU 100.7 The Farm Race Night. Weekly Racing in All Classes, POWRi Lightning Sprints

August 27 – Race #21 – Midwest Coatings LLC Race Night Special Event – POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car Series, Plus, Weekly Racing in All Classes!