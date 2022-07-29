David Payne Wins Rain-Shortened Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Showdown at Tri-County Race Track

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) David Payne, of Murphy, North Carolina, emerged victorious on Thursday evening in a rain-shortened Schaeffer’s Oil Southern National Series show at Ray Cook’s Tri-County Race Track! David, who has won many special events and track titles in his career at the nearby Brasstown, North Carolina bullring, laid down the second quickest lap in Memory Lane Classic Car Museum qualifying to earn the outside of the front row for the 53-lap feature event. With inclement weather rolling into the area, David jumped out front of the 22-car field on the first circuit and was at the point when heavy rain poured down on the facility during a caution period after only 27 laps.

With the deluge, series and track personnel had no choice but to call the race official since it had reached the halfway mark and Payne was declared the winner of the $7,553 first place prize money. Finishing behind his #8 machine was a top five that included runner-up and winner of the last two series races Brandon Overton, fast qualifier and polesitter Payton Freeman, seventh starting Wil Herrington, and Davenport, Iowa invader Spencer Diercks.

A total of four yellow flags flew over the field during the shortened race prior to rain halting the action. The initial start of the contest was called back before a second caution flag on lap nine waved for a slowing Jensen Ford. A multi-car incident then took place on the following restart prior to Joe Denby winding up in the turn four wall working on lap 28. While track staff was removing Denby’s #27 mount from the racing surface, the skies opened up and the event was deemed official.

David’s third career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series triumph came aboard a Capital Race Car powered by a Jay Dickens Racing Engine. Sponsorship on his Gibson Motorsports ride comes in part from Payne Excavating, Interstate Welding, PPM Racing Products, American Racer Tire, Base Racing Fuel, and Schaeffer’s Oil.

A field of 22 Super Late Model competitors converged at the track deemed as the “Tiger Pit” tonight for the $7,553 to win showdown. With the unsettling weather in the area, time trials solely set the starting grid for the scheduled 53-lapper. Payton Freeman, of Commerce, Georgia, earned the $150 bonus from Memory Lane Classic Car Museum for knocking down the quickest lap overall during qualifying with his fast time of 12.294 seconds.

The penultimate event of the 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series will now take center stage on Friday night, July 29 at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. A $10,053 payday is up for grabs tomorrow evening at the Chattanooga-area oval. Previous tour winners at Boyd’s Speedway include: Randy Weaver (’14), Casey Roberts (’15), David Payne (’16), Brandon Overton (’17), Vic Hill (’18), and Sam Seawright (’21). Learn more about this race by clicking on www.BoydsSpeedway.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 10 Race Summary

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Tri-County Race Track (Brasstown, North Carolina)

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps – Rain Shortened to 27 Laps):

(2) David Payne $7,553 (4) Brandon Overton $3,000 (1) Payton Freeman $2,000 (7) Wil Herrington $1,500 (3) Spencer Diercks $1,000 (6) Dalton Cook $800 (5) Kenny Collins $700 (8) John Henderson $600 (10) Dakotah Knuckles $575 (19) Will Roland $550 (9) Jamie Oliver $530 (12) Cory Hedgecock $520 (21) Danny Ledford $510 (13) Jensen Ford $500 (18) Parker Martin $490 (22) Tucker Anderson $480 (11) Brenden Smith $470 (16) Joe Denby $460 (17) Ryan Wilson $450 (14) Galen Robinson $450 (15) Shawn Chastain $450 (20) Drew Deaver $450

Entries: 22

Lap Leaders: David Payne (Laps 1-27)

Cautions: 4 (Initial Start was Called Back, Jensen Ford Slows on Lap 9, Multi-Car Tangle on Lap 9 Restart, and Joe Denby into Wall on Lap 28 Before Rain Hits)

Memory Lane Classic Car Museum Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Payton Freeman 12.294

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Point Standings:

Cory Hedgecock – 1494 Will Roland [R] – 1482 Kenny Collins – 1440 Jensen Ford – 1434 John Henderson – 1384 Dalton Cook [R] – 1372 Parker Martin [R] – 1366 Brenden Smith [R] – 1364 Carson Ferguson – 1256 Zack Mitchell – 928

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, July 15 | Beckley Motor Speedway, Mount Hope, WV | CORY HEDGECOCK

Saturday, July 16 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | DALE MCDOWELL

Sunday, July 17 | Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN | DALE MCDOWELL

Tuesday, July 19 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Thursday, July 21 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | CARSON FERGUSON

Friday, July 22 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | RAINED OUT

Saturday, July 23 | Screven Motor Speedway, Sylvania, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Sunday, July 24 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | RAINED OUT

Tuesday, July 26 | Toccoa Raceway, Toccoa, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Thursday, July 28 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | DAVID PAYNE

Friday, July 29 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, July 30 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Southern Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Dirt Draft, Memory Lane Classic Car Museum, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

