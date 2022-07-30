BC39 Field is Set: 89 Entries Ready for Aug. 3-4 USAC Midget Event at IMS

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (July 30, 2022)………The field is set with 89 cars filling a massive entry list for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech set to take place on August 3-4 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event annually boasts the highest car count of the year for the series, and the 89 entries for this year’s fourth running of the BC39 is among the largest in series history. A record 110 appeared in the inaugural edition of the event in 2018 while 84 appeared in 2019 and 71 in 2021.

Headlining the list are a pair of BC39 winners, which includes reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) and four-time USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), who captured the 2018 victory.

The entry list also consists of three of the seven USAC Triple Crown champions to have won the Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget titles in their career. Ten-time NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 starter J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Ariz.) is the only driver to win all three USAC titles in a single season and will be joined his brethren in the club, Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) and Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.).

USAC national champions are in abundance throughout the field, a list which includes defending USAC National Midget champion Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.), Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.).

This year’s BC39 field also consists of those who don’t get to jump into the seat a midget that often. Ryan Newman (South Bend, Ind.) is a Daytona 500 winner and a Brickyard 400, plus a 13-time USAC National Midget feature winner and 1999 USAC Silver Crown champ. For Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, Ind.), these are the dirt track roots he built his foundation on en route to a NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2020. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Olive Branch, Miss.) is a past USAC national Rookie of the Year, an eight-time Brickyard 400 starter and a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champ.

Making their BC39 debuts this time are 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car titlist Donny Schatz (Fargo, N.D.), four-time Indianapolis 500 starter Zach Veach (Stockdale, Ohio) and 2020 NASCAR Gander Mountain Truck Series king Sheldon Creed (Alpine, Calif.).

Several past USAC National Midget winners will be on hand to try and put their name on the exclusive list of BC39 winners, including Cannon Mcintosh (Bixby, Okla.), Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.), Bill Rose (Plainfield, Ind.), Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.), Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), Michael Pickens (Auckland, N.Z.), John Heydenreich (Bloomsburg, Pa.), Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, Pa.), Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.), Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) and Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.).

Seven women are entered for the event, each seeking to become the first woman to win a USAC National Midget feature: Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, Calif.), Michelle Decker (Guthrie, Okla.), Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.), Maria Cofer (Macdoel, Calif.), Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), Mariah Ede (Fresno, Calif.) and Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.).

Three countries (United States, Australia & New Zealand) are represented along with 18 different United States (Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington & Wisconsin).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, August 2 with team parking at Noon Eastern followed by the heat race position draft from 6-9pm Eastern on Main Street in Speedway, an event which is open to the public. There, all cars entered will be randomized into a draft order for the heat race draft. Teams will be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Advance race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com.

ENTRY LIST FOR THE DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY WEATHERTECH:

(89 Entries)

0G J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Glenn Styres Racing)

01 BRYANT WIEDEMAN/Colby, KS (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08s RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

08x TREY GROPP/Lincoln, NE (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

1 RYAN THOMAS/Indianapolis, IN (Wingo Brothers Racing)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

5J JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

5LK JORDAN KINSER/Bedford, IN (Chase Briscoe Racing)

6 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

6K KYLE KEATON/Wheelersburg, OH (Kyle Keaton)

6x ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Doug & Wanda Hall)

7 SHANNON McQUEEN/Tehachapi, CA (McQueen Racing)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

7D MICHELLE DECKER/Guthrie, OK (Michelle Decker)

7m JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7MR CASEY BURKHAM/Combine, TX (RAMCO Speed Group)

7NZ TRAVIS BUCKLEY/Auckland, NZ (BSL Racing)

7R A.J. HOPKINS/Brownsburg, IN (RAMCO Speed Group)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Channahon, IL (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

7u KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Trifecta Motorsports)

8x JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Jeff Schindler)

9m ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Bundy Built Motorsports)

11 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Big Dog Racing)

11T ALEX WATSON/Columbus, OH (Team Taylor)

15 DONNY SCHATZ/Fargo, ND (Mark Cooper)

15F MICHAEL FACCINTO/Hanford, CA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

17 MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ (Shophouse Racing)

17B AUSTIN BARNHILL/Wilmington, NC (Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports)

17v BEN VARNER/Harbor Springs, MI (Ben Varner)

17x KURT STELLHORN/Red Bud, IL (Kurt Stellhorn)

18N ALEX NALON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

19 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21 ZACH VEACH/Stockdale, OH (Team Ripper)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff Racing)

22 JOHN HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (John Heydenreich)

Q23 BARRIE VALENTINO/Brisbane, QLD (Barrie Valentino)

25 BRADEN CHIARAMONTE/El Cajon, CA (Tom Malloy)

25 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Petry Motorsports)

25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

25K TAYLOR REIMER/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

25m COLBY COPELAND/Roseville, CA (Tom Malloy)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

29 TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (Matt Seymour Racing)

Q32 PETER PAULSON/Woodland, CA (Barrie Valentino)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing)

36c IAN CREAGER/Covington, OH (Tod Creager)

37 JIMI QUIN/Brisbane, QLD (A.J. Felker Racing)

37x TBA (A.J. Felker Racing)

39BC EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

39N RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Clauson Marshall Racing)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

40B BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Western Speed Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (OMR Motorsports)

46 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

51 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Boden Racing)

55 NICK DRAKE/Mooresville, NC (Troy Cline)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Abacus Racing)

57K KEVIN STUDLEY/Plainfield, IN (Kevin Studley)

61 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

68 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Six8 Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K DOMINIC GORDEN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71m CADE LEWIS/Bakersfield, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71w DILLON WELCH/Carmel, IN (Paul May Motorsports)

74 SHELDON CREED/Alpine, CA (Abacus Racing)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport)

81 GREYSON SPRINGER/Lafayette, IN (Gray Racing)

84 JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries)

85 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

86 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (CB Industries)

87 JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (CB Industries)

88 SCOTT ORR/Columbia City, IN (Scott Orr)

89 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (CB Industries)

89x CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (CB Industries)

97 BRENHAM CROUCH/Lubbock, TX (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97J JIM JONES/Ventura, CA (Jim Jones Motorsports)

97K RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)