Cannon McIntosh Cruises to POWRi National Midget League Jacksonville Speedway Win

Belleville, IL. (7/29/22) Cannon McIntosh would once again run to the front of the field to claim the checkers at Jacksonville Speedway Friday night earning his eleventh career feature victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

Early Jacksonville Speedway competition with the POWRi National Midgets would see Jade Avedisian start the night off quickest by clocking a 12.214-second lap and notch the quickest hot-lap time as Mitchell Davis, Gavan Boschele, and Cannon McIntosh each would earn heat racing victories.

Launching the field of twenty competitors on the initial green flag would find high point qualifier Mitchell Davis line up with Gavan Boschele on the outside of the front row as Davis would take the opening lap racing lead.

Challenged early and often, Mitchell Davis would battle feverishly and appear to be in winning form with Cannon McIntosh quickly closing from starting third as Gavan Boschele, Michael Pickens, and Brenham Crouch stayed within striking distance.

Taking control with nine laps remaining, Cannon McIntosh would not be denied in his sixth feature win of the season with Brenham Crouch gaining in the waning laps. McIntosh would hold steady up front to earn the hard-fought feature win.

“We really had to work for this one, the team gave me a good car but something wasn’t right to start the night. We thrashed after hot laps to get everything into shape and my team gave me the best car possible, I had to work for it but this was a lot of fun” said Cannon McIntosh in the Jacksonville Speedway Victory Lane.

Fending off all competitors late, Cannon McIntosh would emerge victorious with Brenham Crouch settling into finishing runner-up as Michael Pickens completed the features podium finishers. One-time leader Mitchell Davis would finish the night fourth as Zach Daum rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday Night.

POWRi National Midget League | Jacksonville Speedway | 7/29/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 84-Jade Avedisian (12.214)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 56-Mitchell Davis

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 5-Gavan Boschele

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 56-Mitchell Davis

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 25K-Taylor Reimer

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]; 3. 17-Michael Pickens[7]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis[1]; 5. 91-Zach Daum[9]; 6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[16]; 7. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]; 8. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]; 9. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]; 10. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[11]; 11. 21-Emilio Hoover[13]; 12. 40-Chase McDermand[14]; 13. 71K-Dominic Gorden[17]; 14. 87-Jace Park[10]; 15. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 16. 16C-Devin Camfield[18]; 17. 31-Kyle Beilman[12]; 18. 17C-Dalton Camfield[15]; 19. 7T-Adam Taylor[20]; 20. 17B-Austin Barnhill[19].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[2]; 3. 87-Jace Park[1]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[3]; 5. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 6. 17C-Dalton Camfield[7]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 3. 91-Zach Daum[4]; 4. 84-Jade Avedisian[7]; 5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]; 6. 71K-Dominic Gorden[5]; 7. 16C-Devin Camfield[6].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 17-Michael Pickens[2]; 3. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 4. 31-Kyle Beilman[3]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 6. (DNS) 7T-Adam Taylor.

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be the final night of a weekend return to Illinois with a visit to Macon Speedway on Saturday, July 30th with the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine and Tool.

