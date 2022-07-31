McIntosh Masters Macon Speedway with POWRi National Midget League Win

Belleville, IL. (7/30/22) Cannon McIntosh would sweep the weekend winning Saturday night at Macon Speedway in the Sprint and Midget Nationals, earning his 13th career feature victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

Early Macon Speedway competition with twenty-six POWRi National Midgets entered would see Jesse Love start the night off on the right step with a 10.772-second lap and notch the quickest hot-lap time as Michael Pickens, Jade Avedisian, and Cannon McIntosh would each earn heat racing victories with Bryant Wiedeman grabbing the semi-feature win.

Launching the field of stout competitors on the initial green flag would find high point qualifier Gavan Boschele line up with Chance Crum on the outside of the front row as Crum would use high side momentum to take the opening lap lead.

Battling to take the top spot on lap 5, Gavan Boschele would appear to be the fastest driver leading until the midway point. Sixth starting, Cannon McIntosh would mount a charge behind Boschele with Crum, Michael Pickens, and Daniel Adler all running inside the top five.

Overtaking for the lead, Cannon McIntosh would hold the front of the field for the remaining circuits as one time leading Gavan Boschele would suffer from a hard roll over when trying to race back to the front.

“The track was really tricky tonight. I knew we had to get to the front early and hold on late, but this was a really fun one. I can’t thank my crew enough.” Said a victorious Cannon McIntosh in the Macon Speedway Winners Circle.

Surging late, Jade Avedisian would fly through the field to notch runner up as Michael Pickens completed the features podium placements for the second night in a row. Early leader Chance Crum would finish the night fourth as hard charger Bryant Wiedeman rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers at Macon Speedway on Saturday Night.

POWRi National Midget League | Macon Speedway | 7/30/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Time: 84X-Jesse Love (10.772)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 17-Michael Pickens

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 5-Gavan Boschele

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 01-Bryant Wiedeman

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

A Feature 1 30 Laps | Lucas Oil

08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[8]; 3. 17-Michael Pickens[3]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[17]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[14]; 7. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 8. 84X-Jesse Love[9]; 9. 71K-Dominic Gorden[18]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[20]; 11. 91-Zach Daum[15]; 12. 50-Daniel Adler[11]; 13. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 14. 3W-Brandon Waelti[7]; 15. 95-Ryan Frantz[13]; 16. 16C-Devin Camfield[12]; 17. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[10]; 18. 17C-Dalton Camfield[16]; 19. 31K-Kyle Beilman[23]; 20. 5-Gavan Boschele[1]; 21. 87-Jace Park[21]; 22. 56-Mitchell Davis[19]; 23. 21-Emilio Hoover[22]

B Feature 1 12 Laps | Max Papis Innovations

01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]; 2. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 5. 87-Jace Park[8]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[5]; 7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[9]; 8. 00-John Heitzman[3]; 9. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]

Heat 1 8 Laps | Advanced Racing Suspension

17-Michael Pickens[3]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[5]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[8]; 4. 3W-Brandon Waelti[9]; 5. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 7. 21-Emilio Hoover[2]; 8. 87-Jace Park[1]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | Auto Meter

84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[7]; 4. 84X-Jesse Love[8]; 5. 91-Zach Daum[6]; 6. 71K-Dominic Gorden[4]; 7. 17C-Dalton Camfield[9]; 8. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5]; 9. 31K-Kyle Beilman[2]

Heat 3 8 Laps | Schure Built Suspension

08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 5-Gavan Boschele[8]; 3. 16C-Devin Camfield[1]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler[6]; 5. 95-Ryan Frantz[7]; 6. 00-John Heitzman[4]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. (DNS) 7T-Adam Taylor

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be the return of Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series on August 5-6.

