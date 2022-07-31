Peoria Speedway Results – 7/30/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|36
|5
|
3
|Jason Wagner (j12)
East Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.
|34
|7
|
8
|Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Collin Rutledge (33)
|32
|9
|
10
|Breanna Clark (6)
|31
|10
|
9
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|DNS
|
11
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
7
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
1
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|36
|5
|
3
|Brian Diveley (11d)
Springfield, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|33
|8
|
6
|Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Matt Fabrizius (0F)
Genoa, Il.
|31
|10
|
10
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|30
|11
|
11
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|29
|12
|
17
|Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.
|28
|13
|
8
|Collin Alexander (150)
|27
|14
|
16
|Zac Rhodes (10R)
Taylorville, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.
|25
|16
|
14
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|24
|17
|
13
|Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.
|23
|18
|
19
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|22
|19
|
18
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|21
|20
|
20
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|20
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
2
|Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.
|35
|6
|
7
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|32
|9
|
12
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|30
|11
|
8
|Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|28
|13
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|27
|14
|
10
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
16
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|0
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Derrick Hufford (27)
Oakwood, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Seth Studnicka (G51)
Chillicote, Il.
|34
|7
|
11
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|Blake Beachler (19)
|32
|9
|
6
|Zachary Clark (4)
Illioeolis, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Alan Cottom (1x)
|30
|11
|
13
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|29
|12
|
9
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|28
|DNS
|
12
|Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.
|0
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|40
|2
|
7
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|38
|3
|
8
|Gregory Doerr (26D)
|37
|4
|
4
|Liam Gray (266)
|36
|5
|
2
|Blake Crebo (24)
|35
|6
|
6
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|34
|7
|
3
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|33
|8
|
5
|Zeke Williamson (3w)
|32