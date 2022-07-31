Peoria Speedway Results – 7/30/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 40
2
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
5
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 37
4
1
 Dewayne Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 36
5
3
 Jason Wagner (j12)
East Peoria, Il.		 35
6
6
 Tegan Evans (T22)
Clinton, Ia.		 34
7
8
 Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
8
7
 Collin Rutledge (33) 32
9
10
 Breanna Clark (6) 31
10
9
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 30
DNS
11
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
7
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
1
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 37
4
4
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 36
5
3
 Brian Diveley (11d)
Springfield, Il.		 35
6
5
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
9
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 33
8
6
 Travis Kohler (0)
Morris, Il.		 32
9
12
 Matt Fabrizius (0F)
Genoa, Il.		 31
10
10
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 30
11
11
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 29
12
17
 Billy Puckett (18)
Metamora, Il.		 28
13
8
 Collin Alexander (150) 27
14
16
 Zac Rhodes (10R)
Taylorville, Il.		 26
15
15
 Casey Lappin (48)
Bartonville, Il.		 25
16
14
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 24
17
13
 Shawn Vaughn (98)
Springfield, Il.		 23
18
19
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 22
19
18
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 21
20
20
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 20

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
2
 Evan Fink (1F)
Glasford, Il.		 38
3
4
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 37
4
6
 Todd O Neil (10)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
5
 Damian Kiefer (0)
Bloomsdale, Mo.		 35
6
7
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 34
7
11
 Trevor Ringle (1)
Pontiac, Il.		 33
8
9
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 32
9
12
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 31
10
14
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 30
11
8
 Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.		 29
12
13
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 28
13
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 27
14
10
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 26
15
15
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 25
DNS
16
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.		 40
2
1
 Barry Sauder (289)
Washington, Il.		 38
3
4
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 37
4
3
 Derrick Hufford (27)
Oakwood, Il.		 36
5
5
 Al Gray (77)
Ottawa, Il.		 35
6
7
 Seth Studnicka (G51)
Chillicote, Il.		 34
7
11
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 33
8
10
 Blake Beachler (19) 32
9
6
 Zachary Clark (4)
Illioeolis, Il.		 31
10
8
 Alan Cottom (1x) 30
11
13
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 29
12
9
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 28
DNS
12
 Carter Dart (D7)
Springfield, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Lucas Boulton (Race X) 40
2
7
 Brooke Wagner (12B) 38
3
8
 Gregory Doerr (26D) 37
4
4
 Liam Gray (266) 36
5
2
 Blake Crebo (24) 35
6
6
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8) 34
7
3
 Kendyl Faw (89) 33
8
5
 Zeke Williamson (3w) 32

