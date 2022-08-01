Double X Speedway Crowns Champions for 2022

Double X Speedway

California, MO

July 31, 2022

For Immediate Release—

The 2022 racing season at Double X Speedway had the curtain closed Sunday night. Season champions in the two weekly divisions of Winged Sprint Cars and Super Stocks were crowned at the completion of the evenings racing action. With a four point difference between Jack Wagner in first and Taylor Walton in second and Tyler Elliott in striking distance in third, the Winged Sprint Car title was on the line.

The Pure Stock Class kicked off the order of events for the evening with two heat races scheduled. Heat one saw Justin McDowell lead early even after an opening lap caution reset the field behind him. McDowell stayed in command of the event for the duration with Darin Porter close behind in second. Jack Wood would cross in third and Shannon Sullivan finished fourth. Heat two saw veteran Stan Booth take the lead from the pole position and hold off the challenges of Shayne Healea and Russell Beach to take the win. Beach would finish second and James Piercy finished third.

The Super Stocks were next on the track for two heat races. Derek Henson took the victory in heat one over Clayton Campbell in second, Jody Romig in third and Tyler Crocker in fourth. Heat two saw Jim Kimbell take the lead on the green flag until he slid high coming out of turn four and made contact with the outside wall. Dason Klund inherited the lead until Brandon Dunham made the pass in turn two on the restart and led for the duration. Klund would finish in the number two spot.

Third on the card were the Winged Sprint Cars for the final set of heat races at Double X for 2022. Ben Brown quickly established himself in the top spot with Jack Wagner settling into second. At the checkers Brown would win with Wagner in second, Mackenzie Borchers was third, Tyler Elliott fourth, Curtis Evans fifth and Daryn Langford in sixth. Heat two saw Taylor Walton take the win with Tyler Blank in second, Samuel Wagner in third, Russell Potter in fourth and Tanner Sloan in fifth

At intermission, Steve Beach did some tribute laps in memory of long time Central Missouri dirt track racer “Jumpin” Jimmy Turpin who passed away earlier in the week. Steve spent the week numbering his car #0 with long time Turpin sponsor Chick’s Tap Room in the doors, in a tribute to Jimmy Turpin’s most memorable Camaro race car. During the tribute laps we played Jimmy’s theme song “Bad to the Bone” in his honor. Jimmy Turpin was well known for his victories at Double X Speedway, Woody’s Speedway, Capital Speedway, Callaway Raceway and others in the Central Missouri area. Rest In Peace racer.

Feature time saw the Pure Stocks on the card first with Justin McDowell and Stan Booth leading the field to the green. Justin McDowell would step out to the lead with Booth and Darin Porter in tow. The trio would run in this order until a lap eight caution would see the field shuffle slightly. Porter was the main benefactor as he had just pitted with a flat right rear. His crew was able to change it and get him back on the track during the caution without losing a lap. On the restart McDowell and Booth would run one-two to the finish. Following the lead duo was Jack Wood in third, Russell Beach in fourth and James Piercy completed the top five. Darin Porter would finish sixth, Shannon Sullivan seventh and Curt Turpin was eighth. Shayne Healea was ninth but did not finish due to right front damage.

The Super Stock feature had the always tough Derek Henson on the pole with hard charging Brandon Dunham on the outside. Henson moved out to the lead with Dunham in tow. A lap two restart saw Dunham try too hard and get into the back of the leader. A safety check by track officials saw the reline go off with all in the correct running order. On the restart Henson would open up a six car length lead over second place. Clayton Campbell would move into second on lap three. A lap eight caution brought the field together once again. Clayton Campbell would find some grip on the top groove and would pressure Henson for a handful of laps before he got a little high in one and two and had to check up. Henson would lead the remainder unchallenged. Campbell crossed the stripe in second, Jody Romig was third, Brandon Dunham in fourth and Eddie Keeran rounded out the top five. Steve Beach was sixth, Dason Klund seventh, Tyler Crocker eighth and Jim Kimbell ninth.

The Winged Sprint Car feature would decide the track champion for 2022. Heading into the event Taylor Walton and Jack Wagner were tied for the point lead, so this feature would truly decide the championship. Pole starter Ben Brown would move into the lead on lap one but a caution for Broc Elliott and Tanner Sloan would bunch the field after one completed lap. Brown would lead the restart followed by Jack Wagner, Taylor Walton, Tyler Blank and Mackenzie Borchers. On the restart Brown would continue to lead until lap twelve when he would brush the wall on the backstretch allowing Wagner and Blank to motor by. Jack Wagner would open a ten car length lead over second place Blank as they both worked lapped traffic. A lap eighteen caution for the slowed car of Tanner Sloan would reset the field behind the leading #77. On the restart things changed in a hurry, Wagner would slip high exiting turn four allowing Blank to overtake him for the number one spot. Wagner would start to fade with Taylor Walton moving into the number two spot, Ben Brown would ride third with Wagner eventually settling into the fourth position. On the white flag lap Brown would get into turn three with a head of steam and tap the back of the #93 of Walton turning Walton sideways as Brown would slide off the top of turn three. Walton was able to correct his sprinter and follow Blank under the checkered and yellow displayed by flagman Rudy Wirts. At the finish it was Tyler Blank with the victory, Taylor Walton held on for second, Jack Wagner would finish third, Tyler Elliott fourth and Curtis Evans fifth. Mackenzie Borchers was sixth, Samuel Wagner seventh, Russell Potter eighth at the checkered.

Kyle and Carol Wirts, owners and operators of Double X Speedway say THANK YOU to the drivers, crews, fans sponsors and employees for another successful year at Double X Speedway. The 2023 season will kick off the first Sunday in May and we hope you will plan to be a part of local dirt track racing in Central Missouri.

Double X Speedway Championship Night Results

July 31, 2022

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature—1. 4-Tyler Blank, California; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 3. 77-Jack Wagner. Lone Jack; 4. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 5. 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 6.41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 9. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 10. 03-Tanner Sloan, Washington; 11. 88G-Garrett Hulsey, Lone Jack; 12. 32D-Daryn Langford, Kearney; 13. 00-Broc Elliott, California

Heat 1-1. Brown; 2. J. Wagner; 3. Borchers; 4. T. Elliott; 5. Evans; 6. Langford; 7. Hulsey

Heat 2-1. Walton; 2. Blank; 3. S. Wagner; 4. Potter; 5. Sloan; 6. B. Elliott

Super Stocks-

Feature—1. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 2. 04B-Clayton Campbell, Otterville; 3. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 4. 54-Brandon Dunham, California; 5. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 6. 0 (10)-Steve Beach, Eldon; 7. 20-Dason Klund, Jamestown; 8. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 9. 1-Jim Kimbell, Columbia

Heat 1—1. Henson; 2. Campbell; 3. Romig; 4. Crocker

Heat 2—1. Dunham; 2. Klund; 3. Keeran; 4. Kimbell

Pure Stocks-

Feature—5. Justin McDowell, Tuscumbia; 2. 1ss-Stan Booth, Eldon; 3. 47W Jack Wood, Eldon; 4. 44R-Russell Beach, Lake Ozark; 5. 9-Mike Piercy, Lebanon; 6. 21-Darin Porter, California; 7. 49-Shannon Sullivan, Eldon; 8. 15-Curt Turpin, Eldon; 9. 17-Shayne Healea, California

Heat 1-1. McDowell; 2. Porter; 3. Wood; 4. Sullivan; 5. Turpin

Heat 2- 1. Booth; 2. Beach; 3. Piercy; 4. Healea

Winged Sprint Season Top 10



1. Taylor Walton- 1633 points



2. Jack Wagner- 1629



3. Tyler Elliott- 1539



4. Ben Brown- 1497



5. Samuel Wagner- 1476

6. Tyler Blank- 1467

7. Russell Potter- 1325

8. Mackenzie Borchers- 1239

9. Jake Griffin- 1088

10. Broc Elliott- 972

Super Stock Season Top 4

1. Jody Romig- 1522 points

2. Tyler Crocker- 1352

3. Joe Miller-1285

4. Dale Berry-1092