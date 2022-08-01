Ironman 55 Weekend Approaches for Xtreme/POWRi National Midgets on August 5-6

Belleville, IL. (8/1/22) Returning as one of the most highly anticipated weekends of open-wheel adrenaline rushes, the Lucas Oil POWRi National League, in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, will venture to fast-times of Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri for two nights of speed on Friday, August 5th, and Saturday, August 6th in support of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ Ironman 55.

Competing in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will test their quick times against the iconic 1/3-mile oval of Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 with $9000 to win over the pair of action-packed nights.

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competitors planning on attending Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will receive one free Pit Pass for the POWRi Member Driver. All other POWRi Member pit passes for teams will be $35 for a single day or $60 for two days.

August 5-6 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on www.DIRTVision.com – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App. Ticket information is available online at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/event-info/?event=1275956.

More information including event tickets for Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway is available online at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/.

Track details for Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway including location and camping details can be found online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

