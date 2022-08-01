STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin

8/1//2022

Below are the updated rankings after last weekend. Brent Marks continues to lead the way in the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankings. Marks may not have won last weekend, was decent at both I-70 and Knoxville. Maybe he was doing some testing last Saturday night at Knoxville getting ready for the Nationals next week. Brad Sweet took over the second sport in the Rankings over Carson Macedo. The #41 has been off a little lately but should bounce back with Pevely and Knoxville next up. Carson won the World of Outlaw show earlier in the year. Sweet on the other hand continues to lead the World of Outlaw point standings but David Gravel is starting to flex some muscle. He picked up another win over the weekend at Weedsport and is always solid at Pevely and is definitely at favorite at Knoxville. Anthony Macri moved up in the rankings after picking up his first win outside the state of Pennsylvania. The Posse driver won the Rudeen race after a fierce battle with Rico Abreu. The win was worth $26,000 for the #39m. Donny Schatz is another one who is getting hot at the right time. He won last night at Weedsport the 2nd night of the World of Outlaw double header. The most popular win last week had to be the thriller at Knoxville. The event drew 55 sprint cars and the All-Stars did not disappoint and it was Rico passing Kerry Madsen with just a couple of laps to go at the checkers. Knoxville had a huge crowd, the track was awesome, and the atmosphere was electric. Rico has been very fast this year since working with his crew chief Ricky Warner.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 8/1//2022

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Donny Schatz, Fargo ND

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, California

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Lance DeWease, Fayetteville, PA

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA

Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA

Sprint Quick Hits

Bent Marks – Did not have the finishes he was hoping last week at Knoxville and Odessa.

Brad Sweet – Finished 4th at Weedsport First Night.

Carson Macedo – Won at Pevely earlier in the year, the team will bounce back.

David Gravel – Picked up another World of Outlaw win last week at Weedsport.

Sheldon Haudenschild – look for him to bounce back this week at Pevely.

Anthony Macri- first win outside the state of PA earned him $26,000 at I-70 All-Stars

Donny Schatz- WEEDSPORT WINNER !!!

Kyle Larson – ran dirt late model last weekend at Fairbury heads to Knoxville this week.

Logan Schuchart – 3rd Place Finish at Weedsport always strong at Pevely.

Tyler Courtney – 3rd at Knoxville Saturday night.

Brian Brown- 5th at Knoxville Saturday night.

Justin Peck – 3rd at I-70 last Friday.

Danny Dietrich- Port Royal Winer $6,000

Rico Abreu – Knoxville All-Star Winner !!!! Rico loves Pevely !!!!

James McFadden – 5th at Weedsport

Spencer Bayston- Team has been struggling lately.

Gio Scelzi – 4th at Knoxville last Saturday with All-Stars – 360 Nationals on deck.

Hunter Schuerenberg – 5th at I-70 last Friday.

Kerry Madsen – very strong run Saturday night with All-Stars finished 2nd.

Parker Price-Miller- 4th at I-70 last Friday.

Lance DeWease- Two second place finishes at Port Royal twin features.

Jacob Allen- 5th at Weedsport Night 1

Cory Eliason – Solid Top Ten Finish at Knoxville last Saturday night with All-Stars.

Brock Zearfoss- 4th Place Finish Night 2 at Weedsport.

Buddy Kofoid – 2nd Place Finish with All-Stars at Odessa – 360 Nationals this week.

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws head to Pevely, Missouri for the Iron Man 55. This is a two-day show for the Outlaws. The Saturday night feature pays $20,000 to win. The 360 Nationals at Knoxville kick off this Thursday for a 3-Day show paying 30,000 to win. Over 100 cars are entered for the 360 Nationals including Kyle Larson, Anthony Macri, Tyler Courtney, Brian Brown, Gio Scelzi, Parker Price-Miller, Cory Eliason, Buddy Kofoid, and Aaron Reutzel. Another can’t miss race is the Capitani Classic at Knoxville this Sunday night. This will be the last time drivers in the 410 Class will be able to test and tune before the Knoxville Nationals start on Wednesday. This event draws several of the Outlaw teams, All-Stars, Posse, California, Knoxville regulars, and several other teams. The event will draw 60 plus sprint cars. Monday is the Front Row Challenge race that pays over $20,000 to win and last year Kyle Larson won the race after a great battle with Brian Brown and is scheduled to compete again.

My Picks this week

Sheldon Haudenschild – IRON MAN 55 Winner

Aaron Reutzel – Knoxville 360 Nationals Winner

David Gravel – Knoxville Capitani Winner

Kyle Larson – Front Row Challenge Winner