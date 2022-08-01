Zach Boden & Brandon Waelti take Badger Midget victories!

Sun Prairie, WI July 31, 2022–The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series had yet another double-header outing this past weekend at the Plymouth Dirt track and Angell Park Speedway. The two tracks differ in many ways, so perhaps it’s fitting that they gave the fans and drivers two very different races and winners.

The 25 Lap Badger A Main got off to a rocky start at Plymouth on Saturday night, as Jordan Nelson flipped his #98 car coming off of turn two on the opening circuit. As the field was slowing for the red flag conditions, Mike Stroik’s car came to rest on the front stretch with apparent rear end damage to his machine. Both drivers were OK after the opening lap carnage.

The race was restarted from the top of the lineup order, with Midget rookie Jack Vanderboom and Daltyn England on the front row. England ripped to the high side as Vanderboom tried to keep pace on the bottom, and Zach Boden threw his hat in the ring to make it three wide for the lead coming off of turn two. The pair of Boden and England got around Vanderboom heading into turn three and eventually it would be Boden prevailing with the lead on lap 2. Now it was 3rd running Jack Routson pressuring England for 2nd as Boden began to pull away at the front. Routson earned the runner up spot, and now England had to contend with series points leader Kyle Stark for the final podium position.

On lap 9, the caution was displayed for a stopped Trey Weishoff on the back stretch. The race went back to green with 8 laps in the books and Boden shot to the bottom of the speedway while Routson went top side. While Boden began to pull away, 16th starting Jake Neuman was showing why he’s a former National Midget Champion. The New Berlin, IL native ripped around the high side to take the 6th spot away from Kevin Douglas, but his momentum was slowed by another caution, this time for Neuman’s teammate Routson spinning in turn two.

12 circuits remained when the field came back to the green flag, and while the top 5 cars went to the bottom, Neuman jumped to the cushion and swiped the 5th spot away from Aaron Muhle. However, the caution flew for the third time as Dave Collins Jr. spun to a stop on the back straightaway.

Neuman was put back to the 6th spot before the race went back to green, but the #57A car once again rolled the top side to perfection on the restart and moved into the 3rd spot. Boden pulled away once again, building a sizeable advantage over England in 2nd, as Neuman began to chase down the #19E machine. With just 8 laps to go, Neuman rocketed around England to take 2nd, but it looked like it would be too little, too late as Boden wasn’t letting Neuman get close enough. As Boden was taking the white flag, Charles Rufi tipped his #56 machine over in turn two to bring out the red flag. However, Boden would not be denied and held off Neuman on the ensuing Green, White, Checkered finish to take his second victory of his 2022 Badger Midget campaign. Neuman came home 2nd, with England, Stark and Douglas rounding out the Top 5.

Saturday’s Schoenfeld QuickTime Award went to Jake Neuman, Auto Meter Heat 1 was won by Daltyn England, Jack Routson took the checkered flag in Simpson Race Products Heat 2, while Zach Boden took the win in Behling Race Products Heat 3. Harrison Kleven won the night’s Madison Extinguisher Service Non Qualifier, Jake Neuman took the win in the night’s B Feature and earned the Advanced Racing Suspensions Hard Charger Award in the A Main. RJ Corson went home with the Howard Law Cash Draw, and the Oliver Motors Last Place Bonus went to Jordan Nelson. The Cartopia “Hard Luck” Award went to Nick Baran.

On Sunday, the series moved to Angell Park Speedway for the BMARA Reunion night, with some fantastic vintage cars on display and a great night of racing on tap.

The night’s A Feature rolled to the historic Angell Park clay with Kevin Douglas and Kyle Stark making up the front row. Some big names including Adam Taylor, Brandon waelti and Bill Balog all started outside the Top Five, making for great racing early on in the event. Douglas got away well on the initial start, but Stark was too fast on the high side, powering to the lead down the back straightaway. Douglas settled into the 2nd spot while most recent Angell Park winner Matt Rechek and KO Klassic winner Taylor battled side by side for 3rd. Taylor eclipsed Rechek on lap 2 but simultaneously opened the door for Waelti on the bottom and the #3B machine muscled through on the front stretch as Taylor bicycled on the top side and fell back behind Rechek and a hard charging Balog.

Up front, Stark was pulling away while Waelti used the bottom of the hooked up Angell Park Speedway to take 2nd away from Douglas. Just two laps later, Balog made a power move to the inside of Douglas for 3rd and made it stick, setting his sights on Waelti with 20 laps to go. The top 3 cars began to pull away from the rest of the field as they started to work through lapped traffic. With 14 laps to go, Stark found himself held up by the #27 of Charles Kunz which allowed Waleti and Balog to close the gap dramatically. As the trio worked to the top side in turn 3, Stark and Waelti cleared Kunz, but coming off of turn 4 disaster struck.

Kunz’s car seemed to suffer a mechanical failure and the #27 drifted high and into the path of Balog. “The Northpole Nightmare” had absolutely no chance to avoid the slowing car and the Howard Law #57A was sent head on into the front stretch wall, into the catch fencing and came to rest on its wheels in the middle of the front stretch, Kunz’s car was also sent flipping, and the race was immediately red flagged. Luckily, neither driver was seriously injured in the accident, and we thank the Angell Park and Badger Safety crews for responding quickly and efficiently to the accident.

The race only restarted after track officials examined the fencing and determined it was safe to race, and the battle up front between Stark and Waelti resumed, with Taylor now assuming the third position. Waelti immediately went on the attack, pulling side by side with Stark’s #2 machine. Coming into turn three with 12 laps to go, the Sun Prairie, WI driver threw a slide job on Stark to take the lead. Stark battled back on the bottom but Waelti edged away with the top spot. As the race hit 8 laps to go, Stark once again had issues in turn three. This time, the #2 car seemed to miss the grip on the bottom and slid up the track, allowing Taylor to drive by and into 2nd.

The leaders entered traffic with 6 laps remaining, and Taylor pulled within striking distance of Waelti. With 2 to go, Waelti found himself stuck behind Jake Goeglein with Taylor right on his heels. Forced to make a move, Waelti threw his #3B to the inside and made wheel to wheel contact with Goeglein, sending the #8 car spinning to a stop. The yellow flag came out and the race was reset for a 2 lap dash to the finish. On the restart, Waelti got a fantastic jump on Taylor and pulled away to a 6 car length advantage and the #3B never looked back. Waelti crossed under the double checkers to take his second Badger Midget win of the season, with Taylor, Stark, Rechek and Derek Doerr completing the Top 5 finishers.

Saturday’s Schoenfeld QuickTime Award went to Bill Balog, Auto Meter Heat 1 was won by Aaron Muhle and Kyle Stark took the checkered flag in Simpson Race Products Heat 2. Kyle Koch won the night’s Madison Extinguisher Service Non Qualifier, Jake Dohner took the win in the night’s B Feature and Brandon Waelti earned the Advanced Racing Suspensions Hard Charger Award in the A Main. Harrison Kleven went home with the Howard Law Cash Draw, and the Oliver Motors Last Place Bonus went to Jim Fuerst. The Cartopia “Hard Luck” Award went to Zach Boden.

Stark finds himself atop the BMARA Point Standings, but Zach Boden has closed the gap to just 13 points between the Top 2. Todd Kluever, Daltyn England and RJ Corson round out the top 5 point scorers through 15 events in 2022.

The Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midgets will return this Saturday, August 6th at the Sycamore Speedway for our fourth visit to the track in 2022. Tickets will be available at the Speedway on Saturday night.

Plymouth Dirt Track Results 7/30/22

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:17:05.000 | Advance Fastening Supply

51-Zach Boden[5]; 2. 57A-Jake Neuman[16]; 3. 19E-Daltyn England[2]; 4. 2-Kyle Stark[6]; 5. 5K-Kevin Douglas[9]; 6. 24M-Aaron Muhle[4]; 7. 15C-RJ Corson[8]; 8. 57-Jack Routson[7]; 9. 6-Jeremy Douglas[13]; 10. 87-Tyler Baran[18]; 11. 77-Jack Vanderboom[1]; 12. 27-Charles Kunz[15]; 13. 40J-Jace Sparks[21]; 14. 59-Kyle Koch[22]; 15. 45KW-Trey Weishoff[14]; 16. 56-Charles Rufi[19]; 17. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[11]; 18. 38-Cody Weisensel[10]; 19. 8-Jake Goeglein[17]; 20. 29-Harrison Kleven[20]; 21. 9S-Mike Stroik[3]; 22. 98-Jordan Nelson[12]

B Feature 1 10 Laps | 00:02:31.000

57A-Jake Neuman[4]; 2. 8-Jake Goeglein[1]; 3. 87-Tyler Baran[5]; 4. 56-Charles Rufi[2]; 5. 29-Harrison Kleven[7]; 6. 40J-Jace Sparks[3]; 7. 59-Kyle Koch[8]; 8. 28-Jim Fuerst[12]; 9. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[6]; 10. 74-Miles Quandt[9]; 11. 39-Dwight Stefan[10]; 12. (DNS) 9K-Bryon Walters

Non-Qualifier 8 Laps | 00:01:46.000 | Madison Extinguisher Service

29-Harrison Kleven[3]; 2. 59-Kyle Koch[4]; 3. 74-Miles Quandt[6]; 4. 39-Dwight Stefan[2]; 5. (DNF) 9K-Bryon Walters[1]; 6. (DNF) 28-Jim Fuerst[5]

Auto Meter Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:01.000 | Behling

19E-Daltyn England; 2. 2-Kyle Stark; 3. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr[3]; 4. 27-Charles Kunz[2]; 5. 5K-Kevin Douglas; 6. 40J-Jace Sparks; 7. 10-Charlie Spoonmore

Simpson Race Products Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:02.000 | Simpson Race Products

57-Jack Routson[7]; 2. 15C-RJ Corson; 3. 6-Jeremy Douglas[3]; 4. 9S-Mike Stroik; 5. 45KW-Trey Weishoff; 6. 56-Charles Rufi; 7. 87-Tyler Baran

Behling Heat Race 3 8 Laps | 00:01:59.000 | Auto Meter

51-Zach Boden[7]; 2. 38-Cody Weisensel[4]; 3. 77-Jack Vanderboom[5]; 4. 24M-Aaron Muhle[6]; 5. 98-Jordan Nelson; 6. 8-Jake Goeglein[3]; 7. (DNF) 57A-Jake Neuman

Schoenfeld Headers Qualifying 3 Laps | 00:00:43.000 | Schoenfeld Headers

57A-Jake Neuman, 00:13.749[12]; 2. 57-Jack Routson, 00:13.767[6]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:13.811[26]; 4. 51-Zach Boden, 00:13.857[2]; 5. 87-Tyler Baran, 00:13.952[5]; 6. 40J-Jace Sparks, 00:14.011[10]; 7. 24M-Aaron Muhle, 00:14.193[14]; 8. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:14.201[7]; 9. 19E-Daltyn England, 00:14.214[3]; 10. 77-Jack Vanderboom, 00:14.226[23]; 11. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:14.399[4]; 12. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 00:14.409[24]; 13. 38-Cody Weisensel, 00:14.490[25]; 14. 56-Charles Rufi, 00:14.672[16]; 15. 40JR-Dave Collins Jr, 00:14.745[13]; 16. 98-Jordan Nelson, 00:14.748[20]; 17. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 00:14.750[11]; 18. 10-Charlie Spoonmore, 00:14.905[19]; 19. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:14.992[17]; 20. 45KW-Trey Weishoff, 00:15.017[15]; 21. 27-Charles Kunz, 00:15.021[22]; 22. 28-Jim Fuerst, 00:15.172[9]; 23. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:15.356[1]; 24. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:15.387[21]; 25. 74-Miles Quandt, 00:16.107[8]; 26. 39-Dwight Stefan, 00:18.179[18]; 27. 9K-Bryon Walters, 00:18.179[28]

Angell Park Speedway Results 7/31/22

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:09:32.160 | Advance Fastening Supply

3B-Brandon Waelti[7]; 2. 5X-Adam Taylor[6]; 3. 2-Kyle Stark[2]; 4. 38-Matt Rechek[3]; 5. 20D-Derek Doerr[5]; 6. 5K-Kevin Douglas[1]; 7. 24M-Aaron Muhle[10]; 8. 15C-RJ Corson[4]; 9. 9S-Mike Stroik[9]; 10. 56-Charles Rufi[12]; 11. 6-Jeremy Douglas[11]; 12. 87-Jake Dohner[13]; 13. 8-Jake Goeglein[14]; 14. 59-Kyle Koch[17]; 15. 29-Harrison Kleven[19]; 16. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[16]; 17. 57-Bill Balog[8]; 18. 27-Charles Kunz[15]; 19. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[20]; 20. 28-Jim Fuerst[18]

B Feature 10 Laps | 00:08:47.651

87-Jake Dohner[1]; 2. 8-Jake Goeglein[2]; 3. 27-Charles Kunz[4]; 4. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[3]; 5. 59-Kyle Koch[7]; 6. 28-Jim Fuerst[8]; 7. 29-Harrison Kleven[9]; 8. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[10]; 9. (DNF) 40J-Jace Sparks[13]; 10. (DNF) 39-Dwight Stefan[11]; 11. (DNF) 51-Zach Boden[6]

Non-Qualifier 8 Laps | 00:01:40.000 | Madison Extinguisher Service

59-Kyle Koch[8]; 2. 28-Jim Fuerst[6]; 3. 29-Harrison Kleven[7]; 4. 45KW-Nicholas Klein[5]; 5. 39-Dwight Stefan[1]; 6. 4-Brad Hensen[4]; 7. 40J-Jace Sparks[9]; 8. (DNS) 98-Jordan Nelson; 9. (DNS) 77-Jack Vanderboom

Auto Meter Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:45.000 | Behling

24M-Aaron Muhle[2]; 2. 20D-Derek Doerr[6]; 3. 5X-Adam Taylor[7]; 4. 38-Matt Rechek[5]; 5. 56-Charles Rufi[1]; 6. 5K-Kevin Douglas[3]; 7. 8-Jake Goeglein[4]; 8. 27-Charles Kunz[9]; 9. 51-Zach Boden[8]

Simpson Race Products Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:08.000 | Simpson Race Products

2-Kyle Stark[3]; 2. 57-Bill Balog[8]; 3. 3B-Brandon Waelti[7]; 4. 15C-RJ Corson[5]; 5. 9S-Mike Stroik[2]; 6. 6-Jeremy Douglas[1]; 7. 87-Jake Dohner[4]; 8. 10-Charlie Spoonmore[9]; 9. (DNF) 57B-Jack Routson[6]

Schoenfeld Headers Qualifying 3 Laps | 00:14:29.000 | Schoenfeld Headers

57-Bill Balog, 00:14.866[11]; 2. 51-Zach Boden, 00:14.926[18]; 3. 3B-Brandon Waelti, 00:15.069[1]; 4. 5X-Adam Taylor, 00:15.129[15]; 5. 57B-Jack Routson, 00:15.146[28]; 6. 20D-Derek Doerr, 00:15.340[16]; 7. 15C-RJ Corson, 00:15.341[23]; 8. 38-Matt Rechek, 00:15.378[25]; 9. 87-Jake Dohner, 00:15.391[4]; 10. 8-Jake Goeglein, 00:15.573[5]; 11. 2-Kyle Stark, 00:15.582[22]; 12. 5K-Kevin Douglas, 00:15.677[17]; 13. 9S-Mike Stroik, 00:15.709[10]; 14. 24M-Aaron Muhle, 00:15.979[27]; 15. 6-Jeremy Douglas, 00:16.043[12]; 16. 56-Charles Rufi, 00:16.085[13]; 17. 10-Charlie Spoonmore, 00:16.105[3]; 18. 27-Charles Kunz, 00:16.135[14]; 19. 40J-Jace Sparks, 00:16.140[19]; 20. 59-Kyle Koch, 00:16.329[26]; 21. 29-Harrison Kleven, 00:16.517[21]; 22. 28-Jim Fuerst, 00:16.528[20]; 23. 45KW-Nicholas Klein, 00:16.896[6]; 24. 4-Brad Hensen, 00:17.122[8]; 25. 77-Jack Vanderboom, 00:18.777[7]; 26. 39-Dwight Stefan, 00:19.362[2]; 27. 98-Jordan Nelson, 00:56.524[9]; 28. (DNS) 19E-Daltyn England, 00:56.524

Plymouth Photo credit: Ricky Bassman

Angell Park Photo Credit: BMARA PR

Article Credit: Loren Kelly-Box3 Media