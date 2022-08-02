Lucas Oil Speedway plays host to 13th annual USMTS Show-Me Shootout on Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 2, 2022) – What annually has become one of Lucas Oil Speedway’s top races each season returns on Saturday as the stars of the United States Modified Touring Series pay a visit to the dirt oval.

It’s the 13th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment with a payday of $10,000 awaiting the feature winner. Reigning USMTS champion Dereck Ramirez of Woodward, Oklahoma, will be seeking a third straight victory in the event.

Ramirez dominated the 40-lap feature last August, beating runner-up Dustin Sorensen by 1.828 seconds to become the first Show-Me Shootout repeat winner. It was a key win as it helped send Ramirez toward the season title.

This season, Ramirez will be looking to launch a rally to catch Sorensen in the USMTS points chase. Sorensen, of Rochester, Minnesota, has five series feature victories in 2022 and leads Kansas driver Tanner Mullens by 107 points and Ramirez by 179.

The USMTS has made 15 prior visits to Lucas Oil Speedway with Kelly Shryock, Jeremy Payne and Terry Phillips joining Ramirez as two-time event winners. Jason Krohn, Ryan Gustin, Johnny Scott, Zack VanderBeek, Stormy Scott, Rodney Sanders and Mullens each have one win at Wheatland.

The three-race swing for the USMTS begins on Thursday at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas, and continues Friday at Humboldt Speedway. For complete point standings, series schedule and story archives visit USMTS.com.

The event is happening just two months before the 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals in October, so look for a big car count with O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also on the program. The Stock Cars and B-Mods will be running for both USRA national and Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series track points.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Saturday admission

Adults (16 and up) – $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $22

Youth (6-15) – $10

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $60 (Click Here for more information)

Pit Pass – $40

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.