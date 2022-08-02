Wednesday’s BC39 Heat Race Lineups Are Set

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (August 2, 2022)………The heat race lineups are set for the opening night of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By WeatherTech on Wednesday, August 3.

Lineups were handpicked by the driver themselves, or by a team representative, during a heat race draft on Main Street in Speedway, Ind. on Tuesday night.

While the heat races during the fourth running of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event on The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be paramount, the battle for points will be just as essential and filled with pressure.

Each car in each of the ten 10-lap heat races will gain points based on passes and their finishing position, which will determine starting position in the qualifying races on Thursday night.

Points for the heats will be accumulated by finishing position and total number of positions gained or lost. Cars will be positioned into qualifying races Thursday based on the “passing points” accumulated in Wednesday’s heats.

Wednesday night’s festivities will conclude with The Stoops Pursuit race, a 25-lap race split into five-lap segments. The field will include 24 starters – heat race winners plus the highest point earner in each heat are eligible, along with promoter’s options.

The starting lineup for the pursuit is inverted by fastest heat race time, with promoter’s options starting at the rear. Every five laps, USAC will throw a competition flag, and cars with a net loss in position will be called to exit the track. A checkered flag ends the final segment, with the winner earning $1,500 plus $100 for each position gained.

On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 4pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 5pm, with qualifying races to follow at 6pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Advance race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT:

ROW 1: Travis Buckley (#7 BSL) – Austin Barnhill (#17B Dave Mac Dalby)

ROW 2: Hayden Reinbold (#19AZ Reinbold-Underwood) – Rylan Gray (#06 Gray)

ROW 3: Jerry Coons Jr. (#85 Central) – Dillon Welch (#71w May)

ROW 4: Trey Gropp (#08x Dave Mac Dalby) – Chris Windom (#89x CBI)

COMPETITION SUSPENSION, INC. SECOND HEAT:

ROW 1: Ryan Timms (#97K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) – Jade Avedisian (#84 CBI)

ROW 2: Chris Baue (#36 Baue) – Jeff Schindler (#8x Schindler)

ROW 3: Taylor Reimer (#25K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) – Michael Pickens (#17 Shophouse)

ROW 4: Ian Creager (#36c Creager) – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (08s Dave Mac Dalby)

ROW 5: Jacob Denney (#61 Mounce-Stout)

PIT STOP USA THIRD HEAT:

ROW 1: Zach Veach (#21 Ripper) – Buddy Kofoid (#67 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

ROW 2: Brenham Crouch (#97 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian) – Kyle Jones (#7u Trifecta)

ROW 3: Sheldon Creed (#74 Abacus) – Blake Brannon (#40B Western Speed)

ROW 4: Josh Hodge (#5J Rose) – Jason McDougal (#68 Six8)

ROW 5: Kyle Larson (#86 CBI)

ROD END SUPPLY FOURTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Chance Crum (#26 Rudeen) – Jace Park (#87 CBI)

ROW 2: Donny Schatz (#15 Spike/Curb-Agajanian) – Cade Lewis (#71m Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

ROW 3: Braden Chiaramonte (#25 Malloy) – Zach Boden (#51 Boden)

ROW 4: Timmy Buckwalter (#29 Seymour) – Greyson Springer (#81G Gray)

ROW 5: Cannon McIntosh (#08 Dave Mac Dalby)

FIFTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Adam Taylor (#7T Taylor) – Michael Faccinto (#15F Mounce-Stout)

ROW 2: Bill Rose (#6 Rose) – A.J. Hopkins (#7R RAMCO)

ROW 3: Oliver Akard (#41 OMR) – Steve Buckwalter (#25B Buckwalter)

ROW 4: Clinton Boyles (#11 Beierle) – Emerson Axsom (#39BC Clauson Marshall)

SIXTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Kyle Keaton (#6K Keaton) – Jadon Rogers (#7m RAMCO)

ROW 2: Shannon McQueen (#7 McQueen) – Kaylee Bryson (#71 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

ROW 3: Jim Jones (#97J Jones) – Alex Watson (#11T Taylor)

ROW 4: Brady Bacon (#21H TKH) – C.J. Leary (#25L Petry)

ROW 5: Mitchel Moles (#89 CBI)

SEVENTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Russ Gamester (#46 Gamester) – Tyler Courtney (#7BC Clauson Marshall)

ROW 2: Michelle Decker (#7D Decker) – Colby Copeland (#25m Malloy)

ROW 3: Kyle Cummins (#3G Styres) – Jordan Kinser (#5LK Briscoe)

ROW 4: Anton Hernandez (#37x Felker) – Karter Sarff (#21K Sarff)

EIGHTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Ryan Newman (#39N Clauson Marshall) – Mariah Ede (#71E Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

ROW 2: Maria Cofer (#57 Abacus) – Ethan Mitchell (#19m Bundy Built)

ROW 3: Isaac Chapple (#6x Hall) – Justin Dickerson (#21D Dickerson)

ROW 4: Peter Paulson (#Q32 Valentino) – Thomas Meseraull (#7x RMS)

ROW 5: Bryant Wiedeman (#01 Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

NINTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Chase Briscoe (#5B Briscoe) – Casey Burkham (#7MR RAMCO)

ROW 2: Barrie Valentino (#Q23 Valentino) – Dominic Gorden (#71K Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

ROW 3: Jimi Quin (#37x Felker) – Nick Drake (#55 Cline)

ROW 4: J.J. Yeley (#0G Styres) – John Heydenreich (#22 Heydenreich)

ROW 5: Jeff Schindler (#8x Schindler)

TENTH HEAT:

ROW 1: Ryan Thomas (#1 Wingo) – Alex Nalon (#18N Nalon)

ROW 2: Scott Orr (#88 Orr) – Chase McDermand (#40 Mounce-Stout)

ROW 3: Riley Kreisel (#19K Cox) – Bryan Stanfill (#75AU Griffiths)

ROW 4: Zach Daum (#9m Bundy Built) – Logan Seavey (#19 Reinbold-Underwood)

ROW 5: Justin Grant (#2J RMS)