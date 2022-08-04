Hall of Famer Steve Francis Joins World of Outlaws Late Models as Director of Competition

CONCORD, NC – (Aug. 4, 2022) – Steve Francis, the 2007 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series champion, has returned to the Series as Director of Competition, working with Series Director Casey Shuman.

The National Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer from Bowling Green, KY, is 10th all-time on the World of Outlaws wins list with 28 victories. Overall, Francis has nearly 300 wins in his career, including the World 100 and the Dirt Track World Championship. He was a key part of the rebirth of the Outlaws in 2004, even winning the first night in 2004 at Volusia Speedway Park.

“Steve joining our team of officials will make us all better as he’s proven to be a valuable and important voice in the sport since he retired as a driver,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “As we’ve continued to grow across all of our platforms, adding experienced, respected and talented people like Steve from within the sport will help continue our trajectory.”

Most recently, Francis has served as Technical Director of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. His wife, Amanda, will also join the staff to enhance the Fan Engagement side of the team.

“The World of Outlaws was a major part of my career, and I look forward to returning as the Director of Competition,” Francis said. “I’ve watched as they’ve continued to build big events across the country, I’m looking forward to jumping on board to keep the momentum going.”