Big Money On The Line For Macon Speedway Saturday Night

Over $12k Raised For 4th Annual Macon Speedway Diane Bennett Memorial

(Macon, IL) Over $12,000 in additional bonus money is on the line this coming Saturday, August 6 at Macon Speedway’s 4th Annual Diane Bennett Memorial. The on-track action will honor the late Diane Bennett, a long time scorer at the speedway. Every single position in all six divisions will receive bonus money, thanks to many great racing supporters.

For those who love to race as well as those who love to watch it, Saturday night will be a great night to come out to the track. Six divisions are on the ticket, racing in honor of Diane Bennett, a scoring official at the track for over 30 years. Bennett passed away in 2015 and family stepped forward to put the event together for her memory. Diane’s daughter, Kellie, has put together an amazing list of donors/sponsors that have stepped forward to sponsor feature positions, creating impressive payouts for the night.

While money is still coming in, over $12,000 has been added to the winnings for this Saturday’s event. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model 40-lap feature will pay at least $2,050 to win with nearly $4,000 in extra cash spread throughout the field. The BillingsleyRewards.com Modified feature will pay at least $1,000 to win with $1,760 in bonus money throughout the field.

Additional bonus money for the other divisions adds up to the following: DIRTcar Pro Mods ($1,305), 51 Bistro Street Stocks ($665), Hornets ($1,190), and HART Non-Wing Micros ($565). In addition to money added to the payouts, there are several special bonuses such as fast qualifier, hard charger, etc.

Point leaders coming into the event are Colby Eller of Taylorville, IL (Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models), Rodney Standerfer of Summerfield, IL and Guy Taylor from Springfield, IL (tie) (BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds), Guy Taylor (DIRTcar Pro Mods), Terry Reed from Cerro Gordo, IL (51 Bistro Street Stocks), and Tristin Quinlan of Decatur, IL (Hornets).

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 686 0 2 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 650 36 3 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 622 64 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 64 5 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 616 70 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 592 94 7 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 166 8 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 506 180 9 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 436 250 10 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 336 350

BillingsleyRewards.com Modified

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 614 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 614 0 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 558 56 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 536 78 5 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 454 160 6 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 444 170 7 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 420 194 8 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 404 210 9 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 394 220 10 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 372 242



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 692 0 2 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 626 66 3 24Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 604 88 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 572 120 5 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 536 156 6 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 512 180 7 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 508 184 8 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 364 328 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 314 378 10 6 Billy Adams Shelbyville IL 242 450



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 670 0 2 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 552 118 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 546 124 4 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 544 126 5 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 512 158 6 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 504 166 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 474 196 8 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 404 266 9 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 368 302 10 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 362 308



DIRTcar Hornets