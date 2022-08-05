Phillips drops the hammer and mic in USMTS tilt at 81 Speedway

PARK CITY, Kan. (Aug. 4)—As is customary, the 81 Speedway provided yet another instant classic for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt, and Terry Phillips provided fans with his 37th victory speech with the USMTS.

The 11th Annual USMTS Keeper of the Plains Shootout saw Kale Westover earn the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and jump out to lead the first few laps while Phillips grinded his way into second place and began to shorten the distance between himself and Westover.

After chasing Westover for the first 11 laps, Phillips stole the lead using the first lapped car of the race to his advantage. A few laps later, he eliminated three back-markers in a single corner and left Westover behind the trio of lapped cars and losing ground to Phillips.

Phillips was checked out with 10 laps to go when the first yellow flag of the race waved for Tanner Mullens sitting at the top of turn two with a demolished front end. It erased a five-second cushion for the leader and ended Mullens’ top-10 run.

Despite the late caution, Phillips was undeniably the class of the field and sped to his first win since Sept. 10 last year. It was the 37 career USMTS victory for the 56-year-old from Springfield, Mo., which gives him sole possession of ninth on the all-time winners list after breaking a tie with Jon Tesch.

Phillips, who garnered his first win here in this event on Aug. 1, 2019, pocketed $5,000 for his efforts and left him with the task of finding space on the wall of his race shop among his dozens of other awards.

Westover wound up with the runner-up paycheck, followed by Dan Ebert, Rodney Sanders and Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points leader Cayden Carter completing the top five.

Defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez settled for sixth place while Jake O’Neil charged to a seventh-place finish.

USRA Modified national points leader Tyler Davis was eighth, Lance Mari crossed the finish line in ninth place and 16th-starting Zack VanderBeek rounded out the top 10.

VanderBeek earned the FK Rod Ends after advancing six spots. O’Neil passed 18 of his fellow competitors and Tyler Wolff went from 26th to 14th, but both used a provisional starting spot, making them ineligible for the prize.

Hummer time: When the Humboldt Speedway hosts the 16th Annual Summer Fling on Friday, it will mark the 59th main event for the USMTS at the home of King of America in rural Humboldt, Kan.

Pit gates open 5 p.m. and grandstands open 6, with hot laps and qualifying at 7:15 followed by racing at 8.

USRA B-Mods, Midwest Mods and USRA Tuners are also on the card at the 1/4-mile semi-banked clay oval located off of US 169 to the Humboldt exit, then 0.1 mile west, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east to 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748.

For more information, check out humboldtspeedway.com.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt rolls through the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., for the 13th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment for the only appearance of 2022 at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.”

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action from anywhere on any device with your RacinDirt Pit Pass. Watch live and access exclusive content on your desktop and laptop computers, as well as a suite of apps including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TVGoogle Play.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

11th Annual USMTS Keeper of the Plains Shootout

81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

2. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

3. (3) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

5. (7) 56X Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

7. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (9) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (8) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (6) 7XC Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

7. (8) 20G Jake Greider, Derby, Kan.

8. (7) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

DNS – 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (5) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

8. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

9. (9) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (2) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

5. (6) 15 Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

6. (7) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 7X Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

8. (9) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

9. (8) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (5) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

6. (8) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

7. (7) 27 Jason Floyd, Cochran, Ga.

8. (6) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 7 Treyton Gann, Ponca City, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

2. (2) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

5. (14) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (7) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

7. (5) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (11) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (6) 15 Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

10. (12) 27 Jason Floyd, Cochran, Ga.

11. (9) 7XC Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

12. (17) 7 Treyton Gann, Ponca City, Okla.

13. (8) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

14. (10) 20G Jake Greider, Derby, Kan.

15. (13) 56 Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

16. (16) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

17. (15) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (1) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

4. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (5) 56X Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (9) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

8. (11) 7X Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

9. (14) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

10. (12) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (10) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

12. (15) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

13. (7) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

14. (4) 21B Bryce Schniepp, Wichita, Kan.

15. (13) 4 Dan Powers, Wichita, Kan.

DNS – 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

3. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (8) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

6. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (25) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (7) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

9. (13) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (16) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

11. (15) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

12. (17) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

13. (11) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

14. (26) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

15. (21) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

16. (19) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

17. (20) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (23) 96JR Jon Herring Jr., Woodward, Okla.

19. (12) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

20. (24) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

21. (9) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

22. (22) 56X Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

23. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

24. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

25. (18) 9 Cole Traugott, Woodward, Okla.

26. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

Lap Leaders: Westover 1-11, T. Phillips 12-35.

Total Laps Led: T. Phillips 24, Westover 11.

Margin of Victory: 1.681 seconds.

Time of Race: 14 minutes, 59.219 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: O’Neil, Wolff.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: VanderBeek (started 16th, finished 10th).

Entries: 45.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 5, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 2024, Mullens 1902, Ramirez 1870, T. Phillips 1830, VanderBeek 1807, Sanders 1767, Ebert 1733, O’Neil 1696, Hughes 1667, Carter 1576.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 1492, Brown 1323, DeVolder 1292, Thornton 1284, Horner 1127.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 202, Mullens 160, Hughes 158, VanderBuilt 147, LG2 124, GRT 124.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 174, Action 155, Stoen 145, Durham 121, Mullens 119.

