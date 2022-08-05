Sunoco North/South 100 Richest Event in Florence Speedway History

Batavia, OHIO (August 5, 2022) – One of the highly anticipated events of the season, the 40th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil, will roar to life August 11-13 at Florence Speedway. The expanded format of the storied event adds $60,000 to the weekend purse in 2022, bringing the grand total for three days to over $300,000, the richest event in Florence Speedway history.

Since its inception, a diverse group of twenty-seven different drivers that includes renowned veterans and rising young stars have graced the North/South 100 Victory Lane. A field of 27 assembled at Florence Speedway for the inaugural North/South 100 in 1983, which saw Pat Patrick lead 60 laps to earn the victory and a $4,000 payday.

The event purse increased to an astounding $50,000-to-win in 2003. Dan Schlieper took the lead from Brian Birkhofer with five laps remaining to earn the victory and the record-breaking prize. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series first sanctioned the North/South 100 in 2008. Since then, fourteen North/South 100 events have been contested with eleven different drivers going to Victory Lane. Those include Darren Miller (2008), Jimmy Mars (2009), Jimmy Owens (2010, 2011), Don O’Neal (2012, 2013), Eddie Carrier Jr. (2014), Jonathan Davenport (2015), Bobby Pierce (2016), Tim McCreadie (2017, 2020), Ricky Weiss (2018), Chris Madden (2019), and Brandon Overton (2021).

This year’s North/South 100 will pay the winner an impressive $75,000. A stellar field of drivers are expected to battle it out in two preliminary night’s (Thursday and Friday), that include a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and two $5,000-to-win A-Mains each night for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Modifieds will also compete in a full program on Thursday and Friday, vying for a $1,000 top prize each night.

Additional bonuses of over $3,000 have been posted, making the crown jewel event even more lucrative for competitors. The driver that tops the speed charts in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Allstar Performance Time Trials on Thursday will receive a $2,034 bonus in memory of Doug Lee. On Friday, the CJ Rayburn Fast Time Award will give the fastest driver in both Group A and Group B of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Allstar Performance Time Trials a $501 bonus.

Saturday’s off-track festivities will kick off with the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction, and a Dirt Racing Outreach Service. The on-track action begins with Dirt Draft Hot Laps and Heat Races for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, which will be lined up based on cumulative points from Thursday and Friday. The Modifieds compete in a 30-lap, $3,000-to-win A-Main, followed by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series B-Mains. The 100-lap, $75,000-to-win Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil then takes center stage, followed by a $2,000-to-win Non-Qualifiers race to cap off the weekend action.

On Thursday and Friday, the pit gate opens at 3:00 PM ET, while the general admission gates open at 5:30 PM ET. Hot laps start at 6:30 PM ET, with racing one hour later at 7:30 PM ET. The pit, and general admission gates will all open at 3:00 PM ET for Saturday’s Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil. There will be a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 5:00 PM ET following the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Memorabilia Auction. Hot laps are set to begin at 7:00 PM ET, with racing at 7:30 PM ET.

Advance tickets and reserved seats for the Sunoco North/South Shootout and/or the Sunoco North/South 100, are available at: http://florence.getmytix.net/tickets.

Tim McCreadie leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship standings, carrying the iconic Midwest Sheet Metal Orange Spoiler. Brandon Sheppard is second, with Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Tyler Erb rounding out the Top-5. Garrett Alberson continues to lead the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase over Daulton Wilson, Spencer Hughes, and Ross Robinson.

About Sunoco Race Fuels

For decades, Sunoco’s fuels have been associated with racing excellence. As the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, Sunoco has a 40-year track record of winning performances. With an expanded product line, Sunoco offers drivers more choices than ever before. To find your nearest dealer visit www.racegas.com and use our fuel finder to locate Sunoco HCR Plus or any of the other blends that fit your needs. You can also call 800-RACEGAS to speak with an engineer to help you decide on which one of our blends is best for your application. For the performance your engine is designed to deliver, consistently choose Sunoco Race Fuels. For more information, visit: www.sunocoracefuels.com.

About Lucas Oil Products

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company’s high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries. Lucas Oil’s commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com

Track Information:

Florence Speedway

Phone Number: 859-485-7591

Location: 12234 US 42, Walton, KY 41094

GPS Coordinates: 38.873795, -84.699354

Directions: KY exit 180 off I-71/75; west on US 42, nine miles to the track on the left.

Website: www.FlorenceSpeedway.com

Event Purses:

Thursday, August 11:

$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = $20,450 each x 2 = $40,900 Total

Friday, August 12:

$5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,500, 4. $1,250, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $600, 9. $550, 10. $500, $490, 12. $480, 13. $470, 14. $460, 15. $450, 16. $440, 17. $430, 18. $420, 19. $410, 20. $400, $400, 22. $400, 23. $400, 24. $400 = $20,450 each x 2 = $40,900 Total

Saturday, August 13:

40th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Presented by Lucas Oil

$75,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,700, 16. $2,650, 17. $2,600, $2,575, 19. $2,550, 20. $2,525, 21. $2,500, 22. $2,500, 23. $2,500, 24. $2,500, $2,500 = $189,100

Non-Qualifiers Race

$2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $800, 4. 750, 5. $700, 6. $650, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $400, $400, 13. $400, 14. $400, 15. $400, 16. $400, 17. $400, 18. $400, 19. $400, 20. $400 = $12,000

Tire Rules:

Thursday, August 11:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20, (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Mains.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Friday, August 12:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20, (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and A-Mains.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, August 13:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20, (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Heat Races, B-Mains, and Non-Qualifiers Race

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Previous North/South 100 Champions:

2021 – Brandon Overton

2020 – Tim McCreadie

2019 – Chris Madden

2018 – Ricky Weiss

2017 – Tim McCreadie

2016 – Bobby Pierce

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Eddie Carrier Jr.

2013 – Don O’Neal

2012 – Don O’Neal

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Jimmy Owens

2009 – Jimmy Mars

2008 – Darren Miller

2007 – Jimmy Owens

2006 – Steve Shaver

2005 – Bart Hartman

2004 – Steve Shaver

2003 – Dan Schlieper

2002 – Chub Frank

2001 – Rained Out

2000 – Scott Bloomquist

1999 – Bob Pierce

1998 – Donnie Moran

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Donnie Moran

1995 – John Gill

1994 – Jack Boggs

1993 – John Gill

1992 – Jack Boggs

1991 – Rodney Combs

1990 – Mike Head

1989 – Jeff Purvis

1988 – Scott Bloomquist

1987 – Jeff Purvis

1986 – Jack Boggs

1985 – John Mason

1984 – Pat Patrick

1983 – Pat Patrick