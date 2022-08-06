Brian Brown Rides to Victory on Night #2 of 360 Knoxville Nationals Friday! 

Lynton Jeffrey Nails Down the Pole for Saturday’s Championship
by Bill Wright
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2022) – Brian Brown led wire to wire to victory on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday’s championship $15,000 to win event. Jeffrey was using a borrowed motor.
Brown started third and quickly shot by front row starters, Christopher Thram and Blake Hahn to take the early lead, ahead of Thram, Wayne Johnson, Terry McCarl and Hahn. Jeffrey worked into the top five by lap four.
McCarl used the low side to gain third from Johnson on lap five. Brown hit lapped traffic on the eighth circuit, but and incident involving Kelby Watt, collected Davey Heskin, who got upside down, and Kaleb Johnson. No one was injured.
The restart saw Brown leading Thram, McCarl, Johnson and Jeffrey. Jeffrey worked by Johnson for fourth, and Clint Garner followed him into fifth at the halfway point. McCarl used the high side to get by Thram for second with six to go.
Brown was in lapped traffic with three to go, and pulled away to win by over four seconds. McCarl was second, Jeffrey gained third with two to go and was followed by Thram and Garner. Johnson, Cale Thomas, hard-charger Kyle Larson, Tasker Phillips and Hahn rounded out the top ten. Watt set quick time over the 56-car field, while Heskin, Phillips, Austin Miller, Johnson and Ian Madsen won heats. Clayton Christensen won the C main and Larson claimed the B. New York’s Chase Moran was a flip victim in his heat. He was uninjured.
“It’s good to be here,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “The 360 Nationals…the final night’s been good to us, but the qualifying night…we don’t seem to qualify well. We dig a hole and start deep. We should be in the first three rows (inside row three). I feel like if our car’s like this, if we do our job we can beat anyone in the world.”
“(Thram) did a great job,” said McCarl. “I started finding the bottom there, and got up beside him. We didn’t quite get there, and he took my line away from me. That’s exactly what I would have done with him. It took a bit to get going. After that yellow, my tire didn’t want to take off and didn’t feel near as good as I did before the yellow.”
“It’s good news (being the high point driver),” said Jeffrey. “I can’t believe it. I didn’t even have a motor this morning. I didn’t know, but Jody Hegwood loaned us one (driven by Devin Kline). They were kind enough to take it out of his car and put it in mine for the night. It’s a really good motor. I’m pretty excited. Sitting on the pole of the 360 Nationals is definitely a feather in the cap. We’ll just try and get it finished off.”
32nd Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Mid-Am Building Supply Night #2 Results
Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 6, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (1), 16.422; 2. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (8), 16.485; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 16.502; 4. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (33), 16.560; 5. 5, Brady Forbrook, Morgan, MN (40), 16.591; 6. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (26), 16.599; 7. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (24), 16.599; 8. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.650; 9. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (37), 16.650; 10. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (16), 16.687; 11. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (18), 16.700; 12. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (29), 16.717; 13. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.721; 14. 39, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (38), 16.759; 15. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (30), 16.784; 16. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.842; 17. 27H, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (49), 16.871; 18. 1X, Tim Crawley, Benton, AR (6), 16.875; 19. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (22), 16.877; 20. 49X, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (23), 16.897; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (43), 16.923; 22. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (52), 16.940; 23. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.959; 24. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (27), 16.962; 25. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (15), 16.962; 26. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.983; 27. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (54), 17.012; 28. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (13), 17.020; 29. 199, Ryan Bowers, Nowthen, MN (7), 17.047; 30. 64, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (21), 17.079; 31. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.079; 32. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (48), 17.079; 33. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (28), 17.081; 34. 9MB, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (19), 17.110; 35. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (31), 17.112; 36. 50Z, Zach Chappell, Talala, OK (9), 17.116; 37. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (55), 17.127; 38. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (56), 17.131; 39. 21G, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (42), 17.164; 40. 2JR, Kelly Miller, Coaldale, ALB, Can. (50), 17.193; 41. 6J, Jett Carney, El Paso, TX (3), 17.211; 42. 1CC, Clayton Christensen, Spencer, IA (41), 17.222; 43. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (36), 17.269; 44. 28, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (25), 17.271; 45. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (47), 17.379; 46. 41, Chase Moran, Fultonville, NY (53), 17.383; 47. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (17), 17.475; 48. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (44), 17.513; 49. 4D, Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ (11), 17.528; 50. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (46), 17.578; 51. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (51), 17.772; 52. 2D, Dylan Opdahl, Madison, SD (45), 17.971; 53. 3M, Michael Pinnel, Rapid City, SD (39), 18.098; 54. 4S, Adam Speckman, Rapid City, SD (35), 18.443; 55. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (34), NT; DQ (No Report to Scale) 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (2).
Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.5: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Christopher Thram (4); 3. Kelby Watt (6); 4. Wayne Johnson (5) / 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Collin Moyle (1); 8. Zach Chappell (8) / 9. Jett Carney (9); 10. Chase Moran (10)
Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Terry McCarl (5); 3. Cam Martin (2); 4. Jake Bubak (8) / 5. Jamie Ball (7); 6. Kade Morton (1); 7. Ryan Roberts (6); 8. John Anderson (10) / 9. Clayton Christensen (9); 10. Daryn Pittman (3)
Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.3: 1. Austin Miller (1); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. Carson McCarl (4) / 5. Kyle Larson (5); 6. Ryan Timms (10); 7. Tim Crawley (3); 8. Tony Rost (8) / 9. Ben Brown (9); 10. Jacob Hughes (7)
Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.7: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Harli White (2); 4. Justin Sanders (4) / 5. Brady Bacon (3); 6. Gunner Ramey (8); 7. JJ Beaver (7); 8. Luke Verardi (9) / 9. Ryan Bowers (1); 10. Charles Davis Jr. (10)
Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.0: 1. Ian Madsen (1); 2. Tyler Courtney (2); 3. Blake Hahn (5); 4. Cale Thomas (3) / 5. Brady Forbrook (4); 6. Kelly Miller (6); 7. Colby Copeland (7); 8. Ryan Bickett (9) / 9. Sam Henderson (8); 10. Bobby Mincer (10)
C main (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.8: 1. Clayton Christensen (2); 2. Jett Carney (1); 3. Ben Brown (3); 4. Charles Davis Jr. (5); 5. Alan Zoutte (7); 6. Sam Henderson (4); 7. Michael Pinnel (8); 8. Adam Speckman (6) DNS – 9. Daryn Pittman; 10. Bobby Mincer; 11. Ryan Bowers; 12. Jacob Hughes; 13. Chase Moran; 14. Dylan Opdahl; 15. Tyler Lee; 16. Dylan Westbrook
B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Kyle Larson (3); 2. Brady Bacon (6); 3. Ryan Roberts (1); 4. Brady Forbrook (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (4); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Jamie Ball (10); 8. Colby Copeland (12); 9. Ben Brown (21); 10. Kade Morton (8); 11. Gunner Ramey (13); 12. Kelly Miller (16); 13. Tony Rost (14); 14. Luke Verardi (15); 15. Ryan Bickett (18); 16. Charles Davis Jr. (23); 17. Clayton Christensen (19); 18. Jett Carney (22); 19. John Anderson (17); 20. Ryan Timms (20); 21. Zach Chappell (11); 22. Tim Crawley (5); 23. JJ Beaver (9) DNS – 24. Collin Moyle
A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (3); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 4. Christopher Thram (1); 5. Clint Garner (7); 6. Wayne Johnson (5); 7. Cale Thomas (13); 8. Kyle Larson (21); 9. Tasker Phillips (9); 10. Blake Hahn (2); 11. Tyler Courtney (12); 12. Ian Madsen (19); 13. Carson McCarl (10); 14. Brady Bacon (22); 15. Justin Sanders (11); 16. Harli White (17); 17. Jake Bubak (20); 18. Brady Forbrook (24); 19. Ryan Roberts (23); 20. Cam Martin (15); 21. Austin Miller (18); 22. Kelby Watt (8); 23. Davey Heskin (14); 24. Kaleb Johnson (16). Lap Leader: Br. Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Larson.
Saturday’s Tentative Lineups
