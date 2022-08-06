Brian Brown Rides to Victory on Night #2 of 360 Knoxville Nationals Friday! 

Brian Brown

Lynton Jeffrey Nails Down the Pole for Saturday’s Championship 

by Bill Wright 

 KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2022) – Brian Brown led wire to wire to victory on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 at the Knoxville Raceway Friday.  Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday’s championship $15,000 to win event.  Jeffrey was using a borrowed motor.

Brown started third and quickly shot by front row starters, Christopher Thram and Blake Hahn to take the early lead, ahead of Thram, Wayne Johnson, Terry McCarl and Hahn.  Jeffrey worked into the top five by lap four.

McCarl used the low side to gain third from Johnson on lap five.  Brown hit lapped traffic on the eighth circuit, but and incident involving Kelby Watt, collected Davey Heskin, who got upside down, and Kaleb Johnson.  No one was injured.

The restart saw Brown leading Thram, McCarl, Johnson and Jeffrey.  Jeffrey worked by Johnson for fourth, and Clint Garner followed him into fifth at the halfway point.  McCarl used the high side to get by Thram for second with six to go.

Brown was in lapped traffic with three to go, and pulled away to win by over four seconds.  McCarl was second, Jeffrey gained third with two to go and was followed by Thram and Garner.  Johnson, Cale Thomas, hard-charger Kyle Larson, Tasker Phillips and Hahn rounded out the top ten.  Watt set quick time over the 56-car field, while Heskin, Phillips, Austin Miller, Johnson and Ian Madsen won heats.  Clayton Christensen won the C main and Larson claimed the B.  New York’s Chase Moran was a flip victim in his heat.  He was uninjured.

“It’s good to be here,” said Brown in Victory Lane.  “The 360 Nationals…the final night’s been good to us, but the qualifying night…we don’t seem to qualify well.  We dig a hole and start deep.  We should be in the first three rows (inside row three).  I feel like if our car’s like this, if we do our job we can beat anyone in the world.”

“(Thram) did a great job,” said McCarl.  “I started finding the bottom there, and got up beside him.  We didn’t quite get there, and he took my line away from me.  That’s exactly what I would have done with him.  It took a bit to get going.  After that yellow, my tire didn’t want to take off and didn’t feel near as good as I did before the yellow.”

“It’s good news (being the high point driver),” said Jeffrey.  “I can’t believe it.  I didn’t even have a motor this morning.  I didn’t know, but Jody Hegwood loaned us one (driven by Devin Kline).  They were kind enough to take it out of his car and put it in mine for the night.  It’s a really good motor.  I’m pretty excited.  Sitting on the pole of the 360 Nationals is definitely a feather in the cap.  We’ll just try and get it finished off.”

The 32nd Annual Knoxville 360 Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank concludes Saturday night, August 6!  For more information, visit or check Knoxville Raceway’s website at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com or on Facebook and Twitter.

(Points/Saturday Lineups Below Results)

32nd Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Mid-Am Building Supply Night #2 Results 

 Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 6, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (1), 16.422; 2. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (8), 16.485; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 16.502; 4. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (33), 16.560; 5. 5, Brady Forbrook, Morgan, MN (40), 16.591; 6. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (26), 16.599; 7. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (24), 16.599; 8. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.650; 9. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (37), 16.650; 10. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (16), 16.687; 11. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (18), 16.700; 12. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (29), 16.717; 13. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.721; 14. 39, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (38), 16.759; 15. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (30), 16.784; 16. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.842; 17. 27H, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (49), 16.871; 18. 1X, Tim Crawley, Benton, AR (6), 16.875; 19. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (22), 16.877; 20. 49X, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (23), 16.897; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (43), 16.923; 22. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (52), 16.940; 23. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.959; 24. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (27), 16.962; 25. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (15), 16.962; 26. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.983; 27. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (54), 17.012; 28. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (13), 17.020; 29. 199, Ryan Bowers, Nowthen, MN (7), 17.047; 30. 64, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (21), 17.079; 31. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.079; 32. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (48), 17.079; 33. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (28), 17.081; 34. 9MB, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (19), 17.110; 35. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (31), 17.112; 36. 50Z, Zach Chappell, Talala, OK (9), 17.116; 37. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (55), 17.127; 38. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (56), 17.131; 39. 21G, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (42), 17.164; 40. 2JR, Kelly Miller, Coaldale, ALB, Can. (50), 17.193; 41. 6J, Jett Carney, El Paso, TX (3), 17.211; 42. 1CC, Clayton Christensen, Spencer, IA (41), 17.222; 43. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (36), 17.269; 44. 28, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (25), 17.271; 45. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (47), 17.379; 46. 41, Chase Moran, Fultonville, NY (53), 17.383; 47. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (17), 17.475; 48. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (44), 17.513; 49. 4D, Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ (11), 17.528; 50. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (46), 17.578; 51. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (51), 17.772; 52. 2D, Dylan Opdahl, Madison, SD (45), 17.971; 53. 3M, Michael Pinnel, Rapid City, SD (39), 18.098; 54. 4S, Adam Speckman, Rapid City, SD (35), 18.443; 55. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (34), NT; DQ (No Report to Scale) 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (2).

 

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.5: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Christopher Thram (4); 3. Kelby Watt (6); 4. Wayne Johnson (5) / 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Collin Moyle (1); 8. Zach Chappell (8) / 9. Jett Carney (9); 10. Chase Moran (10)

 

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Terry McCarl (5); 3. Cam Martin (2); 4. Jake Bubak (8) / 5. Jamie Ball (7); 6. Kade Morton (1); 7. Ryan Roberts (6); 8. John Anderson (10) / 9. Clayton Christensen (9); 10. Daryn Pittman (3)

 

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.3: 1. Austin Miller (1); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. Carson McCarl (4) / 5. Kyle Larson (5); 6. Ryan Timms (10); 7. Tim Crawley (3); 8. Tony Rost (8) / 9. Ben Brown (9); 10. Jacob Hughes (7)

 

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.7: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Harli White (2); 4. Justin Sanders (4) / 5. Brady Bacon (3); 6. Gunner Ramey (8); 7. JJ Beaver (7); 8. Luke Verardi (9) / 9. Ryan Bowers (1); 10. Charles Davis Jr. (10)

 

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.0: 1. Ian Madsen (1); 2. Tyler Courtney (2); 3. Blake Hahn (5); 4. Cale Thomas (3) / 5. Brady Forbrook (4); 6. Kelly Miller (6); 7. Colby Copeland (7); 8. Ryan Bickett (9) / 9. Sam Henderson (8); 10. Bobby Mincer (10)

 

C main (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.8: 1. Clayton Christensen (2); 2. Jett Carney (1); 3. Ben Brown (3); 4. Charles Davis Jr. (5); 5. Alan Zoutte (7); 6. Sam Henderson (4); 7. Michael Pinnel (8); 8. Adam Speckman (6) DNS – 9. Daryn Pittman; 10. Bobby Mincer; 11. Ryan Bowers; 12. Jacob Hughes; 13. Chase Moran; 14. Dylan Opdahl; 15. Tyler Lee; 16. Dylan Westbrook

 

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Kyle Larson (3); 2. Brady Bacon (6); 3. Ryan Roberts (1); 4. Brady Forbrook (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (4); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Jamie Ball (10); 8. Colby Copeland (12); 9. Ben Brown (21); 10. Kade Morton (8); 11. Gunner Ramey (13); 12. Kelly Miller (16); 13. Tony Rost (14); 14. Luke Verardi (15); 15. Ryan Bickett (18); 16. Charles Davis Jr. (23); 17. Clayton Christensen (19); 18. Jett Carney (22); 19. John Anderson (17); 20. Ryan Timms (20); 21. Zach Chappell (11); 22. Tim Crawley (5); 23. JJ Beaver (9) DNS – 24. Collin Moyle

 

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (3); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 4. Christopher Thram (1); 5. Clint Garner (7); 6. Wayne Johnson (5); 7. Cale Thomas (13); 8. Kyle Larson (21); 9. Tasker Phillips (9); 10. Blake Hahn (2); 11. Tyler Courtney (12); 12. Ian Madsen (19); 13. Carson McCarl (10); 14. Brady Bacon (22); 15. Justin Sanders (11); 16. Harli White (17); 17. Jake Bubak (20); 18. Brady Forbrook (24); 19. Ryan Roberts (23); 20. Cam Martin (15); 21. Austin Miller (18); 22. Kelby Watt (8); 23. Davey Heskin (14); 24. Kaleb Johnson (16). Lap Leader: Br. Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Larson.

 

Saturday’s Tentative Lineups 

 

A main 

 

1 2K Lynton Jeffrey 490
2 8 Aaron Reutzel 487
3 40 Clint Garner 485
4 24 Terry McCarl 483
5 21 Brian Brown 481
6 3 Ayrton Gennetten 479
7 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 478
8 18 Gio Scelzi 478
9 24T Christopher Thram 471
10 2C Wayne Johnson 471
11 21K Thomas Kennedy 465
12 71 Cory Eliason 464
13 24W Garet Williamson 463
14 83H Justin Henderson 463
15 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 462
16 57 Kyle Larson 460
17 52 Blake Hahn 458
18 9 Chase Randall 456
19 09 Matt Juhl 450
20 6 Kelby Watt 450

 

B main 

 

21 7BC Tyler Courtney 449
22 5 Brady Forbrook 446
23 18R Ryan Roberts 444
24 27 Carson McCarl 443
25 49X Cale Thomas 441
26 88 Austin McCarl 440
27 95 Matt Covington 440
28 11M Parker Price-Miller 438
29 39 Justin Sanders 437
30 14 Corey Day 436
31 36 Jason Martin 436
32 22X Riley Goodno 435
33 20 Anthony Macri 433
34 26 Zeb Wise 429
35 21H Brady Bacon 426
36 64 Ian Madsen 420
37 11N Harli White 418
38 75AU Tyler Blank 415
39 2M Davey Heskin 414
40 44 Chris Martin 413

 

C main 

 

41 22K Kaleb Johnson 412
42 4 Cam Martin 412
43 55T McKenna Haase 409
44 53D Jack Dover 407
45 91 Kyle Reinhardt 404
46 83 Austin Miller 404
47 7C Devin Kline 402
48 94 Jeff Swindell 400
49 5A Alex Vande Voort 399
50 27B Jake Bubak 387
51 45X Kyler Johnson 372
52 14T Brooke Tatnell 365
53 8M Kade Morton 365
54 4W Jamie Ball 364
55 23 Devon Dobie 364
56 17W Shane Golobic 361
57 7M Chance Morton 360
58 10P Dylan Postier 357
59 3P Sawyer Phillips 357
60 35 Skylar Prochaska 356

 

D main 

 

61 1X Tim Crawley 356
62 16A Colby Copeland 350
63 21G Gunner Ramey 339
64 45 Rusty Hickman 338
65 5M Collin Moyle 336
66 2JR Kelly Miller 335
67 99 Tony Rost 331
68 13V Seth Brahmer 330
69 26H Scott Bogucki 330
70 7B Ben Brown 326
71 9G Ryan Giles 326
72 70 Calvin Landis 326
73 27H Daryn Pittman 325
74 9MB JJ Beaver 322
75 55B Brandon Anderson 321
76 22 Ryan Leavitt 320
77 50Z Zach Chappell 319
78 28 Luke Verardi 317
79 53 Joe Beaver 317
80 22W Aaron Werner 314

 

E main 

 

81 17B Ryan Bickett 313
82 24N Nathan Mills 313
83 1CC Clayton Christensen 312
84 6J Jett Carney 312
85 6C Logan Calderwood 307
86 15 Bobby Mincer 307
87 2 Alex Pettas 306
88 42 Sye Lynch 305
89 19 Wes Wofford 305
90 5T Ryan Timms 303
91 1A John Anderson 301
92 199 Ryan Bowers 300
93 4D Charles Davis Jr. 297
94 17 Matt Allen 293
95 8H Jacob Hughes 287
96 4H Cody Hansen 277
97 9M Ricky Montgomery 272
98 83JR Sam Henderson 268
99 10 Landon Britt 259
100 41 Chase Moran 259

 

F main 

 

101 33 Alan Zoutte 242
102 2P Chase Porter 230
103 3M Michael Pinnel 228
104 4S Adam Speckman 221
105 2D Dylan Opdahl 219
106 7 Tyler Lee 202
107 47X Dylan Westbrook 195

Related posts:

  1. Brian Brown On Top On Night Two of the Knoxville Nationals! 
  2. Brian Brown Earns $5,000 With Return to Victory Lane at Knoxville! 
  3. Brian Brown Wins Slugfest with Aaron Reutzel at Knoxville! 
  4. Brian Brown Wins Title, Davey Heskin Wins War in Crazy Night at Knoxville!
  5. Sam Hafertepe Jr. Cruises to First Knoxville Win on Night #1 of My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank!
  6. Brian Brown Sweeps Dual Features, Sets New One-Lap Record at Knoxville! 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR