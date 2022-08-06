Brian Brown Rides to Victory on Night #2 of 360 Knoxville Nationals Friday! 

Lynton Jeffrey Nails Down the Pole for Saturday’s Championship

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2022) – Brian Brown led wire to wire to victory on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Night #2 at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday’s championship $15,000 to win event. Jeffrey was using a borrowed motor.

Brown started third and quickly shot by front row starters, Christopher Thram and Blake Hahn to take the early lead, ahead of Thram, Wayne Johnson, Terry McCarl and Hahn. Jeffrey worked into the top five by lap four.

McCarl used the low side to gain third from Johnson on lap five. Brown hit lapped traffic on the eighth circuit, but and incident involving Kelby Watt, collected Davey Heskin, who got upside down, and Kaleb Johnson. No one was injured.

The restart saw Brown leading Thram, McCarl, Johnson and Jeffrey. Jeffrey worked by Johnson for fourth, and Clint Garner followed him into fifth at the halfway point. McCarl used the high side to get by Thram for second with six to go.

Brown was in lapped traffic with three to go, and pulled away to win by over four seconds. McCarl was second, Jeffrey gained third with two to go and was followed by Thram and Garner. Johnson, Cale Thomas, hard-charger Kyle Larson, Tasker Phillips and Hahn rounded out the top ten. Watt set quick time over the 56-car field, while Heskin, Phillips, Austin Miller, Johnson and Ian Madsen won heats. Clayton Christensen won the C main and Larson claimed the B. New York’s Chase Moran was a flip victim in his heat. He was uninjured.

“It’s good to be here,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “The 360 Nationals…the final night’s been good to us, but the qualifying night…we don’t seem to qualify well. We dig a hole and start deep. We should be in the first three rows (inside row three). I feel like if our car’s like this, if we do our job we can beat anyone in the world.”

“(Thram) did a great job,” said McCarl. “I started finding the bottom there, and got up beside him. We didn’t quite get there, and he took my line away from me. That’s exactly what I would have done with him. It took a bit to get going. After that yellow, my tire didn’t want to take off and didn’t feel near as good as I did before the yellow.”

“It’s good news (being the high point driver),” said Jeffrey. “I can’t believe it. I didn’t even have a motor this morning. I didn’t know, but Jody Hegwood loaned us one (driven by Devin Kline). They were kind enough to take it out of his car and put it in mine for the night. It’s a really good motor. I’m pretty excited. Sitting on the pole of the 360 Nationals is definitely a feather in the cap. We’ll just try and get it finished off.”

(Points/Saturday Lineups Below Results)

32nd Annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Mid-Am Building Supply Night #2 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 6, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (1), 16.422; 2. 18R, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (8), 16.485; 3. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 16.502; 4. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Prairie City, IA (33), 16.560; 5. 5, Brady Forbrook, Morgan, MN (40), 16.591; 6. 2C, Wayne Johnson, Tuttle, OK (26), 16.599; 7. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (24), 16.599; 8. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (20), 16.650; 9. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (37), 16.650; 10. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (16), 16.687; 11. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (18), 16.700; 12. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (29), 16.717; 13. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (10), 16.721; 14. 39, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (38), 16.759; 15. 7BC, Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN (30), 16.784; 16. 94, Jeff Swindell, Bartlett, TN (5), 16.842; 17. 27H, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (49), 16.871; 18. 1X, Tim Crawley, Benton, AR (6), 16.875; 19. 21H, Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK (22), 16.877; 20. 49X, Cale Thomas, Fairland, IN (23), 16.897; 21. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (43), 16.923; 22. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (52), 16.940; 23. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.959; 24. 11N, Harli White, Lindsay, OK (27), 16.962; 25. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (15), 16.962; 26. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (12), 16.983; 27. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (54), 17.012; 28. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (13), 17.020; 29. 199, Ryan Bowers, Nowthen, MN (7), 17.047; 30. 64, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (21), 17.079; 31. 14T, Brooke Tatnell, Sans Souci, NSW, Aust. (32), 17.079; 32. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (48), 17.079; 33. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (28), 17.081; 34. 9MB, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (19), 17.110; 35. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (31), 17.112; 36. 50Z, Zach Chappell, Talala, OK (9), 17.116; 37. 27B, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (55), 17.127; 38. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (56), 17.131; 39. 21G, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (42), 17.164; 40. 2JR, Kelly Miller, Coaldale, ALB, Can. (50), 17.193; 41. 6J, Jett Carney, El Paso, TX (3), 17.211; 42. 1CC, Clayton Christensen, Spencer, IA (41), 17.222; 43. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (36), 17.269; 44. 28, Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL (25), 17.271; 45. 17B, Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD (47), 17.379; 46. 41, Chase Moran, Fultonville, NY (53), 17.383; 47. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (17), 17.475; 48. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (44), 17.513; 49. 4D, Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, AZ (11), 17.528; 50. 83JR, Sam Henderson, Sioux Falls, SD (46), 17.578; 51. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (51), 17.772; 52. 2D, Dylan Opdahl, Madison, SD (45), 17.971; 53. 3M, Michael Pinnel, Rapid City, SD (39), 18.098; 54. 4S, Adam Speckman, Rapid City, SD (35), 18.443; 55. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (34), NT; DQ (No Report to Scale) 47X, Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ONT, Can. (2).

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.5: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Christopher Thram (4); 3. Kelby Watt (6); 4. Wayne Johnson (5) / 5. Jeff Swindell (3); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Collin Moyle (1); 8. Zach Chappell (8) / 9. Jett Carney (9); 10. Chase Moran (10)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Terry McCarl (5); 3. Cam Martin (2); 4. Jake Bubak (8) / 5. Jamie Ball (7); 6. Kade Morton (1); 7. Ryan Roberts (6); 8. John Anderson (10) / 9. Clayton Christensen (9); 10. Daryn Pittman (3)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.3: 1. Austin Miller (1); 2. Clint Garner (6); 3. Kaleb Johnson (2); 4. Carson McCarl (4) / 5. Kyle Larson (5); 6. Ryan Timms (10); 7. Tim Crawley (3); 8. Tony Rost (8) / 9. Ben Brown (9); 10. Jacob Hughes (7)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:17.7: 1. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 2. Brian Brown (5); 3. Harli White (2); 4. Justin Sanders (4) / 5. Brady Bacon (3); 6. Gunner Ramey (8); 7. JJ Beaver (7); 8. Luke Verardi (9) / 9. Ryan Bowers (1); 10. Charles Davis Jr. (10)

Heat five (started), 8 Laps, 2:19.0: 1. Ian Madsen (1); 2. Tyler Courtney (2); 3. Blake Hahn (5); 4. Cale Thomas (3) / 5. Brady Forbrook (4); 6. Kelly Miller (6); 7. Colby Copeland (7); 8. Ryan Bickett (9) / 9. Sam Henderson (8); 10. Bobby Mincer (10)

C main (started), 8 Laps, 2:24.8: 1. Clayton Christensen (2); 2. Jett Carney (1); 3. Ben Brown (3); 4. Charles Davis Jr. (5); 5. Alan Zoutte (7); 6. Sam Henderson (4); 7. Michael Pinnel (8); 8. Adam Speckman (6) DNS – 9. Daryn Pittman; 10. Bobby Mincer; 11. Ryan Bowers; 12. Jacob Hughes; 13. Chase Moran; 14. Dylan Opdahl; 15. Tyler Lee; 16. Dylan Westbrook

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Kyle Larson (3); 2. Brady Bacon (6); 3. Ryan Roberts (1); 4. Brady Forbrook (2); 5. Jeff Swindell (4); 6. Brooke Tatnell (7); 7. Jamie Ball (10); 8. Colby Copeland (12); 9. Ben Brown (21); 10. Kade Morton (8); 11. Gunner Ramey (13); 12. Kelly Miller (16); 13. Tony Rost (14); 14. Luke Verardi (15); 15. Ryan Bickett (18); 16. Charles Davis Jr. (23); 17. Clayton Christensen (19); 18. Jett Carney (22); 19. John Anderson (17); 20. Ryan Timms (20); 21. Zach Chappell (11); 22. Tim Crawley (5); 23. JJ Beaver (9) DNS – 24. Collin Moyle

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (3); 2. Terry McCarl (4); 3. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 4. Christopher Thram (1); 5. Clint Garner (7); 6. Wayne Johnson (5); 7. Cale Thomas (13); 8. Kyle Larson (21); 9. Tasker Phillips (9); 10. Blake Hahn (2); 11. Tyler Courtney (12); 12. Ian Madsen (19); 13. Carson McCarl (10); 14. Brady Bacon (22); 15. Justin Sanders (11); 16. Harli White (17); 17. Jake Bubak (20); 18. Brady Forbrook (24); 19. Ryan Roberts (23); 20. Cam Martin (15); 21. Austin Miller (18); 22. Kelby Watt (8); 23. Davey Heskin (14); 24. Kaleb Johnson (16). Lap Leader: Br. Brown 1-20. Hard-charger: Larson.

Saturday’s Tentative Lineups

A main

1 2K Lynton Jeffrey 490 2 8 Aaron Reutzel 487 3 40 Clint Garner 485 4 24 Terry McCarl 483 5 21 Brian Brown 481 6 3 Ayrton Gennetten 479 7 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 478 8 18 Gio Scelzi 478 9 24T Christopher Thram 471 10 2C Wayne Johnson 471 11 21K Thomas Kennedy 465 12 71 Cory Eliason 464 13 24W Garet Williamson 463 14 83H Justin Henderson 463 15 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 462 16 57 Kyle Larson 460 17 52 Blake Hahn 458 18 9 Chase Randall 456 19 09 Matt Juhl 450 20 6 Kelby Watt 450

B main

21 7BC Tyler Courtney 449 22 5 Brady Forbrook 446 23 18R Ryan Roberts 444 24 27 Carson McCarl 443 25 49X Cale Thomas 441 26 88 Austin McCarl 440 27 95 Matt Covington 440 28 11M Parker Price-Miller 438 29 39 Justin Sanders 437 30 14 Corey Day 436 31 36 Jason Martin 436 32 22X Riley Goodno 435 33 20 Anthony Macri 433 34 26 Zeb Wise 429 35 21H Brady Bacon 426 36 64 Ian Madsen 420 37 11N Harli White 418 38 75AU Tyler Blank 415 39 2M Davey Heskin 414 40 44 Chris Martin 413

C main

41 22K Kaleb Johnson 412 42 4 Cam Martin 412 43 55T McKenna Haase 409 44 53D Jack Dover 407 45 91 Kyle Reinhardt 404 46 83 Austin Miller 404 47 7C Devin Kline 402 48 94 Jeff Swindell 400 49 5A Alex Vande Voort 399 50 27B Jake Bubak 387 51 45X Kyler Johnson 372 52 14T Brooke Tatnell 365 53 8M Kade Morton 365 54 4W Jamie Ball 364 55 23 Devon Dobie 364 56 17W Shane Golobic 361 57 7M Chance Morton 360 58 10P Dylan Postier 357 59 3P Sawyer Phillips 357 60 35 Skylar Prochaska 356

D main

61 1X Tim Crawley 356 62 16A Colby Copeland 350 63 21G Gunner Ramey 339 64 45 Rusty Hickman 338 65 5M Collin Moyle 336 66 2JR Kelly Miller 335 67 99 Tony Rost 331 68 13V Seth Brahmer 330 69 26H Scott Bogucki 330 70 7B Ben Brown 326 71 9G Ryan Giles 326 72 70 Calvin Landis 326 73 27H Daryn Pittman 325 74 9MB JJ Beaver 322 75 55B Brandon Anderson 321 76 22 Ryan Leavitt 320 77 50Z Zach Chappell 319 78 28 Luke Verardi 317 79 53 Joe Beaver 317 80 22W Aaron Werner 314

E main

81 17B Ryan Bickett 313 82 24N Nathan Mills 313 83 1CC Clayton Christensen 312 84 6J Jett Carney 312 85 6C Logan Calderwood 307 86 15 Bobby Mincer 307 87 2 Alex Pettas 306 88 42 Sye Lynch 305 89 19 Wes Wofford 305 90 5T Ryan Timms 303 91 1A John Anderson 301 92 199 Ryan Bowers 300 93 4D Charles Davis Jr. 297 94 17 Matt Allen 293 95 8H Jacob Hughes 287 96 4H Cody Hansen 277 97 9M Ricky Montgomery 272 98 83JR Sam Henderson 268 99 10 Landon Britt 259 100 41 Chase Moran 259

