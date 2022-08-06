Chance Crum Claims Career First Win in Xtreme/POWRi National Midget League at I-55

Belleville, IL. (8/5/22) Chance Crum would capture his first career checkers Friday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in support of the Prelude to the Ironman 55 with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

Early Pevely Missouri competition with thirty-four Xtreme/POWRi National Midgets entered would see Michael Pickens start the night off on the right step with a 12.625-second lap and notch the quickest group qualifying time as Kyle Jones, Brenham Crouch, Chase McDermand, and Michael Pickens would each earn heat racing victories with Ethan Mitchell grabbing the semi-feature win.

Launching the field of stout competitors on the initial green flag would find high point qualifier Michael Pickens draw an inversion of six to set the feature lineup, with Chance Crum and Kyle Jones on the front row as Crum would use low-line momentum to take the opening lap lead.

Battling to take the top spot on lap five Karter Sarff would appear to be the fastest driver early as Chance Crum, Chase McDermand, Kyle Jones, Brenham Crouch, and Michael Pickens all battled inside the leading pack of competitors.

Restarting around the mid-way point, Chance Crum would mount a charge back to the front of the field using a precise low run as Sarff maintained momentum to match the leading Crum as Brenham Crouch and Michael Pickens intently battled for third and fourth positions.

Bringing the feature event to a thrilling conclusion would find Chance Crum and Karter Sarff feverishly flying around the technical and tricky track with Chance Crum holding steady at the point of the pack to gain his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature victory.

“This is a really special one, we’ve been close to grabbing our first national midget win before which makes this one mean even more. I can’t thank this team enough for giving me this opportunity” stated Chance Crum in the Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Winner’s Circle.

One-time leader Karter Sarff would maintain a solid showing to finish runner-up as Michael Pickens flew through the field late to complete the features podium placements. Brenham Crouch would finish the night fourth as Zach Daum rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, running in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri on Friday Night.

POWRi National Midget League/Xtreme | I-55 Raceway | 8/5/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Qualifying Time: 08$-Michael Pickens – Group 4 (12.625)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Kyle Jones

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 08$-Michael Pickens

MPI Semi-Feature Winner: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 08$-Michael Pickens

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 01-Bryant Wiedeman (+10)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 26-Chance Crum

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 26-Chance Crum[1]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 3. 08$-Michael Pickens[6]; 4. 97-Brenham Crouch[4]; 5. 9M-Zach Daum[9]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]; 7. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[16]; 8. 61-Jacob Denney[11]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[19]; 10. 25K-Taylor Reimer[15]; 11. 72J-Sam Johnson[20]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 13. 71K-Dominic Gorden[21]; 14. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 15. 84-Jade Avedisian[10]; 16. 84X-Jesse Love[14]; 17. 77W-Joe Wirth[7]; 18. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[17]; 19. 40-Chase McDermand[5]; 20. 97A-Mitchell Davis[12]; 21. (DNS) 17-Kevin Thomas Jr.

Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[1]; 2. 17-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 4. 72J-Sam Johnson[3]; 5. 71M-Cade Lewis[6]; 6. 71K-Dominic Gorden[8]; 7. 06-Rylan Gray[11]; 8. 97K-Ben Rhodes[7]; 9. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 10. 7-Shannon McQueen[9]; 11. 50-Daniel Adler[14]; 12. 71E-Mariah Ede[10]; 13. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[17]; 14. 5-Gavin Miller[15]; 15. 17B-Austin Barnhill[18]; 16. 7D-Michelle Decker[16]; 17. 5H-Scottie Gretzmacher[12]; 18. 17C-Devin Camfield[13].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 3. 9M-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[5]; 5. 25K-Taylor Reimer[4]; 6. 97K-Ben Rhodes[8]; 7. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 8. 50-Daniel Adler[7]; 9. 17B-Austin Barnhill[9].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brenham Crouch[2]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff[3]; 3. 97A-Mitchell Davis[1]; 4. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[5]; 5. 84X-Jesse Love[4]; 6. 71M-Cade Lewis[6]; 7. 06-Rylan Gray[8]; 8. 5-Gavin Miller[9]; 9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[7].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 2. 77W-Joe Wirth[2]; 3. 84-Jade Avedisian[3]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson[5]; 6. 71K-Dominic Gorden[7]; 7. 7-Shannon McQueen[6]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker[8].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 08$-Michael Pickens[4]; 2. 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 4. 61-Jacob Denney[3]; 5. 17-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 7. 5H-Scottie Gretzmacher[7]; 8. 17C-Devin Camfield[6].

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:12.814[3]; 2. 9M-Zach Daum, 00:12.850[7]; 3. 26-Chance Crum, 00:12.944[2]; 4. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:12.944[5]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.005[8]; 6. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.236[6]; 7. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.261[9]; 8. 97K-Ben Rhodes, 00:13.304[4]; 9. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:16.728[1].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 84X-Jesse Love, 00:12.743[5]; 2. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.774[7]; 3. 97-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.799[3]; 4. 97A-Mitchell Davis, 00:12.928[2]; 5. 85-Jerry Coons Jr, 00:12.957[4]; 6. 71M-Cade Lewis, 00:13.117[8]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.204[6]; 8. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:13.284[1]; 9. 5-Gavin Miller, 00:13.299[9].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:12.896[8]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian, 00:12.956[6]; 3. 77W-Joe Wirth, 00:12.969[3]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 00:13.072[5]; 5. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.170[2]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:13.194[4]; 7. 71K-Dominic Gorden, 00:13.534[7]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:13.662[1].

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 08$-Michael Pickens, 00:12.625[3]; 2. 61-Jacob Denney, 00:12.870[5]; 3. 21E-Emilio Hoover, 00:13.008[2]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.055[4]; 5. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.492[7]; 6. 17C-Devin Camfield, 00:14.102[8]; 7. 5H-Scottie Gretzmacher, 00:14.405[1]; 8. 17-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:14.405[6].

Hot Laps 1: 1. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 00:12.935[3]; 2. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.065[2]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:13.207[8]; 4. 50-Daniel Adler, 00:13.231[9]; 5. 7U-Kyle Jones, 00:13.252[5]; 6. 9M-Zach Daum, 00:13.349[7]; 7. 97K-Ben Rhodes, 00:13.386[4]; 8. 71E-Mariah Ede, 00:13.585[6]; 9. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 00:13.712[1].

Hot Laps 2: 1. 97-Brenham Crouch, 00:12.883[3]; 2. 84X-Jesse Love, 00:12.901[5]; 3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 00:12.944[7]; 4. 97A-Mitchell Davis, 00:13.091[2]; 5. 85-Jerry Coons Jr, 00:13.097[4]; 6. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:13.196[1]; 7. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 00:13.216[6]; 8. 71M-Cade Lewis, 00:13.320[8]; 9. 5-Gavin Miller, 00:13.377[9].

Hot Laps 3: 1. 77W-Joe Wirth, 00:12.965[3]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian, 00:13.041[6]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:13.114[8]; 4. 72J-Sam Johnson, 00:13.303[2]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 00:13.303[5]; 6. 7-Shannon McQueen, 00:13.375[4]; 7. 71K-Dominic Gorden, 00:13.504[7]; 8. 7D-Michelle Decker, 00:13.625[1].

Hot Laps 4: 1. 08$-Michael Pickens, 00:12.986[3]; 2. 21E-Emilio Hoover, 00:13.041[2]; 3. 17-Kevin Thomas Jr, 00:13.083[6]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.226[4]; 5. 61-Jacob Denney, 00:13.253[5]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:13.611[7]; 7. 17C-Devin Camfield, 00:14.543[8]; 8. 5H-Scottie Gretzmacher, 00:14.623[1].

Next up for the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League will be Night Two of Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely Missouri running in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series on Saturday, August 6th.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.