Ramirez rocks Humboldt, scores 23rd USMTS win

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (Aug. 5)—The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt hauled around the Humboldt Speedway Friday and Dereck Ramirez left ‘The Hummer’ as champion of the 16th Annual USMTS Summer Fling.

Hosting the 59th USMTS main event at the Humboldt, Kan., bullring, a couple early-race yellow kept the field bunched up while Terry Phillips, who won Thursday night at the 81 Speedway, was chased by Tanner Mullens and defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez.

Meanwhile, the second caution on lap 7 saw Jake O’Neil running 13th on the grid. O’Neil had claimed two of the last three races here, including Summit King of America XI this past March and last summer’s Summer Fling, but his night began just like Thursday with problems in qualifying and taking a provisional to start the feature race from the last row.

Back up front, Phillips and Ramirez put a straight-away of distance between themselves and their pursuers when they reached lapped traffic at the race’s halfway mark. That allowed Mullens and Darron Fuqua to close in on the rear bumper of Ramirez.

With two back-markers hampering the lead pack, Ramirez snuck underneath Phillips to take the lead with 13 laps to go. Moments later, the yellow flag waved for the third time which gave clean air to the new leader and put Mullens, Tyler Davis, Dustin Sorensen, Jason Hughes and Rodney Sanders on their tails for the next restart.

Racing door-to-door in turn four, Sorensen got underneath Phillips and the two touched briefly which sent Sorensen spinning into the infield which brought out a caution and forced the USMTS points leader to the rear of the field a restart with 10 laps to go.

After that, it was clean and green with Ramirez putting together 10 flawless laps to keep Mullens behind him and score his fourth USMTS victory of the 2022 campaign. It was the 23rd career win for the 35-year-old from Woodward, Okla.

Behind Ramirez, it was Mullens pocketing another runner-up paycheck while Phillips and 14th-starting Sanders crossing the finish line in third and fourth.

Davis—the current USRA Modified national points leader—rounded out the top five while O’Neil bettered his passing performance on Thursday by one more spot as he advanced from 25th to sixth in the 42-lapper.

Zack VanderBeek started 19th and earned his second FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award in as many nights while Hughes, Dan Ebert and Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year points leader Cayden Carter pocketing tenth-place money.

After looking like a top-five finisher before the late-race caution flag, Sorensen had to settle for 20th which allowed Mullens to narrow the points gap to 81 markers with 13 shows to go.

“Diamond of Dirt Tracks“ hosts Saturday Shootout: The hunt for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt rolls through the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo., on Saturday for the 13th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout presented by Foley Equipment as the stars and cars of the United States Modified Touring Series make their only appearance of 2022 at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks.”

Considered by industry insiders to be one of the top five—if not the best—racetracks in the nation, the Lucas Oil Speedway features 21 VIP luxury suites, a giant HD Jumbo Tron Screen, Musco Sports lighting, Bose Stadium sound system, Go Kart Slick Track for all ages, The Diamond Bar, the best track food in the country, and the nicest pits in dirt track racing are just a few of the amenities that set this place apart from the others.

What’s more, this event is happening just two months before the 9th Annual Summit USRA Nationals in October, so look for a massive car count with Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods also on the program for Saturday, Aug. 6.

With 15 prior visits to the Lucas Oil Speedway, defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez has won the last two Slick Mist Show-Me Shootouts here. Kelly Shryock, Jeremy Payne and Terry Phillips are also two-time winners.

Jason Krohn, Ryan Gustin, Johnny Scott, Zack VanderBeek, Stormy Scott, Rodney Sanders and Tanner Mullens each have one win in Wheatland on their résumé.

Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps and qualifying at 6:30 followed by racing at 7:05.

The Lucas Oil Speedway is a semi-banked 3/8 mile clay oval located 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83, then east to 18842 Speedway Dr, Wheatland, MO 65779

For more information, check out lucasoilspeedway.com.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

16th Annual USMTS Summer Fling @ The Bullring

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (2) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

3. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

4. (4) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (5) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (6) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (7) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

8. (9) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

9. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 7XD Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

3. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

4. (6) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

5. (7) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (3) 3J Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, Kan.

7. (5) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (7) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

7. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (8) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

2. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (1) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (5) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

7. (7) 27 Jason Floyd, Cochran, Ga.

8. (8) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (6) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

5. (3) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

6. (5) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (7) 15 Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 7 Treyton Gann, Ponca City, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (3) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

5. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

7. (9) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

8. (6) G17 Fito Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

9. (10) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

10. (13) 64 Casey Fowler, Grand Saline, Texas

11. (12) 15 Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

12. (15) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

13. (8) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

14. (11) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

15. (14) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (5) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (12) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

5. (4) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (9) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

9. (7) 3J Lewis Jackson, Wellsville, Kan.

10. (13) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

11. (2) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

12. (11) 27 Jason Floyd, Cochran, Ga.

13. (10) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

14. (14) 7 Treyton Gann, Ponca City, Okla.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (14) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (25) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

7. (19) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

8. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (9) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

10. (11) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

11. (21) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

12. (7) 7XD Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

13. (22) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (20) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

15. (16) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

16. (23) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

17. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

18. (24) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

19. (26) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

20. (10) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

21. (12) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

22. (18) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

23. (8) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

24. (17) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

25. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

26. (15) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

Lap Leaders: T. Phillips 1-29, Ramirez 30-42.

Total Laps Led: T. Phillips 29, Ramirez 13.

Margin of Victory: 0.654 second.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 25.423 seconds ( cautions).

Provisional Starters: O’Neil, DeVolder.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: VanderBeek (started 19th, finished 7th).

Entries: 41.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 6, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 2078, Mullens 1997, Ramirez 1971, T. Phillips 1923, VanderBeek 1885, Sanders 1854, Ebert 1807, O’Neil 1777, Hughes 1743, Carter 1648.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 1492, Brown 1323, DeVolder 1292, Thornton 1284, Horner 1127.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 209, Mullens 169, Hughes 168, VanderBuilt 151, GRT 132.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 184, Action 157, Stoen 150, Durham 129, Mullens 128.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – J. Gallardo.

Beyea Custom Headers – Sanders.

BigDeal Car Care – Ramirez, Sanders.

Bryke Racing – Bleess.

BSB Manufacturing – Thornton.

Champ Pans – Davis.

Deatherage Opticians – Mari.

Edelbrock – Fuqua.

Fast Shafts – T. Phillips.

FK Rod Ends – VanderBeek.

Hooker Harness – McCowan.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – DeVolder.

Keyser Manufacturing – Carter.

KS Engineering – Westover.

KSE Racing Products – Ebert.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Mullens.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Wolff.

MSD Performance – Brown.

Penske Racing Shocks – Givens.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – TBD.

QA1 – Mullens.

RacerWebsite.com – Thornton.

Simpson Performance Products – Davis.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bryant, Fowler, Gann, McCowan.

Super Clean – Ramirez.

Swift Springs – T. Phillips, Ramirez, P. Phillips.

Sybesma Graphics – T. Phillips.

Tire Demon – Tanner.

VP Racing Fuels – Ramirez.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Bryant.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Fuqua.