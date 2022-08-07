Peoria Speedway Results – 8/6/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 40
2
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
4
 Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.		 37
4
7
 Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.		 36
5
5
 Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.		 35
6
8
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
6
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 33
8
2
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
10
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
9
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 40
2
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 37
4
3
 Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.		 36
5
6
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 35
6
5
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
10
 James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 33
8
9
 Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.		 32
9
11
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 31
10
14
 Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.		 30
11
7
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
8
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
12
 Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.		 27
14
13
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 26
15
15
 Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.		 25

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
4
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 40
2
1
 Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.		 38
3
2
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 37
4
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 36
5
6
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 35
6
7
 Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.		 34
7
8
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 33
8
10
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 32
9
9
 Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.		 31
10
13
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 30
11
5
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 29
12
16
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 28
13
15
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 27
14
11
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 26
15
14
 Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.		 25
16
12
 Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.		 24

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.		 40
2
3
 Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.		 38
3
2
 Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.		 37
4
6
 Scott Hufford(r) (4)
Oakwood, Il.		 36
5
5
 Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.		 35
6
8
 Alan Cottom (1x) 34
7
7
 Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.		 33
8
4
 Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.		 32
9
10
 Blake Beachler (19) 31
10
9
 Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.		 30

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 40
2
4
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 38
3
2
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
5
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
6
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.		 35
6
7
 Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.		 34
7
3
 Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.		 33
DNS
8
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
1
 Blake Crebo (24)
2
7
 Brooke Wagner (12B)
3
6
 Zeke Williamson (3w)
4
9
 Kendyl Faw (89)
5
2
 Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
6
5
 Gavyn Parmele (75)
7
3
 Lucas Boulton (Race X)
8
8
 Liam Gray (266)
9
4
 Gregory Doerr (26D)

