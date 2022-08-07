Peoria Speedway Results – 8/6/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
4
|Roben Huffman (33H)
Clinton, Il.
|37
|4
|
7
|Brandon Hamburg (C15)
Dixon, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Bryan Clendenen (F8)
Oakwood, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
6
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
2
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
9
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Chris Morefield (10H)
Edwards, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|35
|6
|
5
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|James Carter(r) (99C)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Nash Hilmes (1)
Walnut, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
14
|Brian Kidder (20)
Washburn, Il.
|30
|11
|
7
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
8
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
12
|Tiffany Harrison (16)
Washington, Il.
|27
|14
|
13
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|26
|15
|
15
|Bill Kettering Jr (25K)
Glassford, Il.
|25
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
4
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Caleb Siegel(r) (3R)
Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
8
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|8
|
10
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
9
|Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.
|31
|10
|
13
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|30
|11
|
5
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|29
|12
|
16
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|28
|13
|
15
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|27
|14
|
11
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Hugh Jordan (82)
Pekin, Il.
|25
|16
|
12
|Bill Shoemaker (171)
Normal, Il.
|24
Outlaw Stock Cars A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Robert Cottom (1)
Galesburg, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Jeff Hartzell (5)
Kingston, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Tyler Gilmour (G51)
Metamora, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Scott Hufford(r) (4)
Oakwood, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Michael Schomas (F5)
Ottawa, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Alan Cottom (1x)
|34
|7
|
7
|Ben Odell(r) (36)
Marseilles, Il.
|33
|8
|
4
|Peter Odell (37)
Streator, Il.
|32
|9
|
10
|Blake Beachler (19)
|31
|10
|
9
|Corey Boone (04C)
Creve Couer, Il.
|30
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
4
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
5
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.
|35
|6
|
7
|Austin Burgett (04B)
Havana, Il.
|34
|7
|
3
|Nic Burtsfield (57)
Pekin, Il.
|33
|DNS
|
8
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
Kid Modz A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
1
|Blake Crebo (24)
|2
|
7
|Brooke Wagner (12B)
|3
|
6
|Zeke Williamson (3w)
|4
|
9
|Kendyl Faw (89)
|5
|
2
|Erin Boesdorfer (B8)
|6
|
5
|Gavyn Parmele (75)
|7
|
3
|Lucas Boulton (Race X)
|8
|
8
|Liam Gray (266)
|9
|
4
|Gregory Doerr (26D)