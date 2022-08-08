Rocket1 Racing’s Sheppard Finishes Fifth in USA Nationals



$75,000 on the Line this Weekend at Sunoco North-South 100



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/08/22) – Rocket1 Racing pilot, Sheppard raced to a Top-5 finish in Saturday night’s USA Nationals finale at Cedar Lake Speedway with the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

Earlier in the weekend he also recorded a fourth-place finish at the Wisconsin oval in World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series competition.

“We hard-charged on Thursday to finish fourth, and then on Friday we were pretty solid in the heat races. We had a pretty good car in the feature on Saturday, but just struggled to move forward past our starting spot,” Sheppard said. “We’ll take a pair of Top-5 finishes and get ready for the next one. We’re looking forward to getting back to Florence (Speedway) this weekend to go after our first North-South 100 title.”

For the second-straight weekend Rocket1 Racing went into battle with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series. Action opened on Thursday as the tour headed north to Cedar Lake Speedway (New Richmond, Wis.) for the 35th annual USA Nationals weekend.

Following a third-place finish in his heat race, Brandon Sheppard charged from the 11th-starting position in the $6,000-to-win, 30-lap prelim to finish fourth. He trailed Mike Marlar, Brent Larson, and Tanner English to the checkers with Dennis Erb Jr. fifth.

Friday afternoon’s action included double heat races, and Sheppard recorded a pair of second-place finishes, including a seventh-to-second performance in the first round.

Locked into the eighth-starting position for Saturday’s pole dash, Brandon recorded a fifth-place finish.

Starting the $50,000-to-win USA Nationals main event in fifth, Sheppard carried a steady pace in the 100-lap affair, crossing the line in fifth. He followed Jonathan Davenport, Chris Madden, Tyler Erb, and Ricky Weiss across the line.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.WoOLMS.com .

Next on tap for Rocket1 Racing is a trip to the King family’s Florence Speedway (Union, Ky.) this weekend – August 11-13 – for the 40th annual Sunoco Race Fuels North-South 100 presented by Lucas Oil. The weekend opens with twin $5,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday. Driver’s cumulative performances from the first two days will determine heat race line-ups for Saturday night with the weekend being capped by an event record $75,000 top prize.

The crown jewel event is sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Brandon continues to sit second in the latest series’ standings.

For more information on the event, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Rocket1Racing please visit the team website at www.Rocket1Racing.com as well as their social media channels at www.facebook.com/Rocket1Racing, www.twitter.com/Rocket1_Racing, and www.instagram.com/rocket1racing .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)