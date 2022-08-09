Kyle Larson Cashes $21,000 in Non-Stop Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge! 

Adam Gullion Wins IMCA Racesaver Feature

by Bill Wright

Oskaloosa, IA, Monday, August 8, 2022 – Kyle Larson roared to his third career win at the Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction Monday night at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa. The Elk Grove, California native earned $21,000 for his win aboard the Paul Silva owned #57. Adam Gullion of Lincoln, Nebraska earned the $1,000 IMCA Racesaver main event.

Carson Macedo earned the pole by way of a foot race and shot out to an early lead in the 30-lap main event, ahead of Anthony Macri, Brian Brown, Gio Scelzi and Larson. Larson took fourth from Scelzi on lap two in a good duel, and then set his sights on Brown, passing him on lap five for third.

Macedo was lapping cars by the eighth circuit. Larson shot by Macri for second in turn three on lap 13, but the Pennsylvania native fought back and retook the spot. The lead trio had put well over a straightaway over their nearest competition at that point.

With ten laps to go, Larson seemed to hit another gear and shot by Macri, putting himself on Macedo’s bumper. On lap 22, he made his move to the point in heavy lapped traffic, and never looked back.

Macedo came home second, ahead of Macri, Brown and Daryn Pittman. Scelzi, Marcus Dumesny, Buddy Kofoid, hard-charger Austin McCarl and Parker Price-Miller. Macedo set quick time, and Scelzi, JJ Hickle and Price-Miller won heats. McCarl claimed the B. The eight highest point getters through qualifying and the heats locked into the foot races. Macedo emerged the victor in the two rounds, with Macri finishing second and earning a starting spot outside row two.

Mike Moore came from row two to lead the 15-lap IMCA Racesaver feature early on, ahead of Adam Gullion, Mike Houseman Jr. and Trevor Serbus. Serbus shot by Houseman into third on lap two.

Up front, Gullion got around Moore on the backstretch on lap three to take the lead. Serbus followed him into second two laps later. Gullion was into lapped traffic with five laps to go, and Serbus closed the gap. The eighth place car of Ryan Navritil came to a rest on the backstretch, bringing the only caution.

Gullion just pulled away in what turned out to be a three-lap Dash for the win. Serbus was second, ahead of Moore, Houseman and Matt Johnson. Jake Greenwood, Cole Vanderheiden, Gage Montgomery, Curtis Evans and Derek Kral completed the top ten. Gullion and Houseman were heat winners.

27th Annual Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction Results and Contingencies

Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Main Event (started), 30 laps: 1. 57, Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA (5) 2. 41, Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA (1) 3. 39M, Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA (2) 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (3) 5. 27, Daryn Pittman, Owasso, OK (6) 6. 18, Gio Scelzi, Fresno, CA (8) 7. 1AU, Marcus Dumesny, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15) 8. 11M, Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA (9) 9. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (19) 10. 11, Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN (12) 11. 14, Corey Day, Clovis, CA (7) 12. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (17) 13. 25, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (4) 14. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21) 15. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (16) 16. 45, Rusty Hickman, Bendigo, VIC, Aust. (11) 17. 52, Blake Hahn, Sapulpa, OK (10) 18. 39, Justin Sanders, Aromas, CA (13) 19. 2KS, Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (24) 20. 17, Carson Short, Marion, IL (14) 21. 91, Kyle Reinhardt, Neptune City, NJ (23) 22. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (22) 23. 53D, Jack Dover, Springfield, NE (18) 24. 16A, Colby Copeland, Roseville, CA (20). Lap Leaders: Macedo 1-21, Larson 22-30. KSE Steering Pump/ $500 Jack Housby Hard-charger: A. McCarl. March Stuchel Snap-On Mechanic of the Race (3/8 Lithium Impact Set): Paul Silva. $300 SprintCarUnlimited.com Mystery Spot: Gio Scelzi. Ultrashield Armor Belts: Corey Day, Kyle Reinhardt.

Seafoam Motor Treatment $500 Quick Time: Carson Macedo, 15.554 seconds.

Heat Races (Smith Titanium Bolt Set, $250 Certificate to HRP, Helmet Bag from Speedway Motors, Hydration IV from Skin Fusion FX

Rayce Rudeen Foundation/Oskaloosa True Value Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Gio Scelzi (2) 2. Rusty Hickman (1) 3. Carson Macedo (6) 4. Corey Day (4) 5. Daryn Pittman (5) 6. Austin McCarl (7) 7. Ayrton Gennetten (3) 8. Sawyer Phillips (8) 9. 5T, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK (9) 10. 35, Chad Kemenah, Alvada, OH (10)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation/Hepfner Racing Products Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. JJ Hickle (4) 2. Anthony Macri (6) 3. Carson Short (2) 4. Kyle Larson (5) 5. Jack Dover (1) 6. Aaron Reutzel (3) 7. Riley Goodno (9) 8. 2JR, Kelly Miller, Coaldale, ALB, Can. (10) 9. 83JR, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (7) 10. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation/Taso’s Steak House of Oskaloosa/DeBerg Concrete Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Parker Price-Miller (1) 2. Brian Brown (6) 3. Marcus Dumesny (2) 4. Justin Sanders (3) 5. Blake Hahn (4) 6. Buddy Kofoid (5) 7. Colby Copeland (8) 8. Kyle Reinhardt (9) 9. Ian Madsen (7) 10. 05, Brandon Allen, St. Peter, MN (10)

Priority Aviation Foot Race: Prelim One: 1. Anthony Macri 2. Brian Brown 3. Kyle Larson 4. Corey Day Prelim two: 1. Carson Macedo 2. JJ Hickle 3. Daryn Pittman 4. Gio Scelzi Finals: 1. Carson Macedo ($1500) 2. Anthony Macri ($500) 3. Brian Brown 4. JJ Hickle

Wilwood Brake Set Hard Luck Award: Tasker Phillips

Saldana Tank Hard Luck Award: Kerry Madsen

$500 Hoseheads Highest Finishing PA Posse: Anthony Macri



Badger Steel IMCA Racesavers

A main (started), 15 laps: 1. 91, Adam Gullion, Lincoln, NE (1) 2. 10, Trevor Serbus, Olivia, MN (4) 3. 69, Mike Moore, Des Moines, IA (3) 4. 4L, Mike Houseman Jr., Des Moines, IA (2) 5. 30, Matt Johnson, St. Peter, MN (5) 6. 43, Jake Greenwood, Woodward, IA (9) 7. 15V, Cole Vanderheiden, Papillion, NE (6) 8. 79, Gage Montgomery, Fredericktown, MO (8) 9. 1P, Curtis Evans, Norborne, MO (7) 10. 85, Derek Kral, York, NE (11) 11. 37, Bryce Norris, Terre Haute, IN (13) 12. 91K, Ryan Kitchen, Lincoln, NE (17) 13. 122, Lane Warner, Bloomfield, MO (12) 14. 15, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO (14) 15. 77, Bret Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (10) 16. 28, Madison Miller, Vail, IA (16) 17. 12P, Ryan Navritil, Des Moines, IA (15) DNS – 45, Monty Ferriera, Lincoln, NE; 53, Joe Miller, Vail, IA. Lap Leaders: Moore 1-2, Gullion 3-15. Hard-charger: Kitchen.



True Value of Oskaloosa Heat one (started), 6 laps: 1. Adam Gullion (4) 2. Curtis Evans (2) 3. Mike Moore (8) 4. Matt Johnson (7) 5. Bryce Norris (3) 6. Jake Greenwood (9) 7. Lane Warner (6) 8. Jack Potter (10) 9. Joe Miller (1) 10. Monty Ferriera (5)

Taso’s of Oskaloosa Heat two (started), 6 laps: 1. Mike Houseman Jr. (4) 2. Trevor Serbus (5) 3. Gage Montgomery (1) 4. Cole Vanderheiden (7) 5. Bret Klabunde (6) 6. Derek Kral (8) 7. Ryan Navritil (3) 8. Madison Miller (2) DNS – Ryan Kitchen