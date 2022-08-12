Fuqua’s first USMTS win happens at Dallas County Speedway

URBANA, Mo. (Aug. 11)—Making their third visit in four years to the Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, Mo., the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt came to town for the Wehrs Machine Bullring Bash.

The first turn got a bit bumpy for polesitter Jake O’Neil and fellow front-row starter Terry Phillips got the advantage on the opening lap. Just four laps in, however, Phillips suffered a flat tire and stopped on the track to bring out the yellow flag.

O’Neil set the pace for the restart with Jason Hughes, Zack VanderBeek, Shane DeVolder and Tanner Mullens following in his tire tracks.

O’Neil went to the high side and briefly padded his lead, but Hughes reeled him in and made the pass for the lead with 12 laps in the books and lapped traffic looming ahead.

Halfway through the 42-lapper, Darron Fuqua found himself running second while the left rear tire of O’Neil was rubbing the fender and smoke billowing from the tire.

With Hughes struggling to get around a pair of back-markers, Fuqua wheeled around the outside to take the lead on lap 31. Three laps later, O’Neil’s tire finally let go and he stopped at the top of turn 4 and caused the third caution of the race.

Nine laps remained when Fuqua brought the field back to the green flag with Hughes, Mullens, DeVolder and Dereck Ramirez in tow.

Great battles ensued between Hughes and Mullens for second while Dustin Sorensen came up to mix it up with Ramirez and DeVolder. Meanwhile, Fuqua left the field behind and cruised to his career-first USMTS triumph.

The 2018 USRA Modified National Champion from Mayetta, Kan., pulled away to win by more than three seconds while pocketing $5,000 for his efforts.

Hughes, DeVolder, Mullens and Sorensen completed the top five while the rest of the top-ten finishers were Rodney Sanders, Dylan Thornton, Carlos Ahumada Jr., Ramirez and Kyle Brown.

Kansas City here we come: The 6th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial presented by Shop Quik Convenience Stores returns to the Lakeside Speedway on Saturday to honor our beloved friend and competitor with the highest-paying single-day show for dirt modifieds.

This year’s race is paying an event record $20,002 to win or more and no less than $1,002 to take the green flag in the main event at the famed 4/10-mile dirt oval in Kansas City, Kan.

As it has since the beginning, the mega-event will raise money for the Grant Junghans Memorial Fund which supports research and funding for childhood cancer in honor of the late racer from Manhattan, Kan.

He was also the 2009 USMTS Rookie of the Year and that award has since been renamed in his honor. His younger brother, Chase Junghans, is a former USMTS racer who is now a regular with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and will be racing Friday.

Also running will be Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods racing for $1,002 to win and Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

The tripleheader weekend concludes Saturday, Aug. 13, with the inaugural Bushwhacker presented by RacinDirt at the all-new spectacular I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo., for a $10,000-to-win clash.

Once again, Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods will join the program, both racing for a $750 top prize and valuable Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

If you can’t be there in person, witness all the action from anywhere on any device with your RacinDirt Pit Pass. Watch live and access exclusive content on your desktop and laptop computers as well as a suite of including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TVGoogle Play.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

3rd Annual Wehrs Machine Bullring Bash

Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (5) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (6) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

7. (7) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

8. (8) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (1) 16S Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

3. (2) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (8) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

8. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (6) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

6. (5) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

7. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

8. (8) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

2. (3) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (6) 21W Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo.

7. (7) 28 Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (5) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

5. (8) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (9) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

7. (6) 38C Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (7) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

9. (10) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

10. (4) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

3. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (7) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

6. (3) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

7. (6) 21W Tracy Wolf, Buffalo, Mo.

DNS – 28 Jim Greenway, Galena, Mo.

DNS – 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

4. (7) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (14) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (13) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

7. (24) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

8. (17) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

9. (10) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

10. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

11. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

12. (11) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

13. (20) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (12) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

15. (6) 16S Eric Turner, Hermitage, Mo.

16. (22) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

17. (15) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

18. (23) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

19. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

20. (16) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

21. (21) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

22. (18) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

23. (19) 68 Dean Wille, Warrensburg, Mo.

24. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

Lap Leaders: Phillips 1-4, O’Neil 5-12, Hughes 13-30, Fuqua 31-42.

Total Laps Led: Hughes 18, Fuqua 12, O’Neil 8, Phillips 4.

Margin of Victory: 3.798 seconds.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 42.689 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Wolff, Thornton.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ahumada (started 17th, finished 8th).

Entries: 31.

Next Race: Friday, Aug. 12, Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Sorensen 2253, Mullens 2168, Ramirez 2148, Phillips 2070, Sanders 2013, VanderBeek 2009, Ebert 1925, Hughes 1911, O’Neil 1878, Fuqua 1749.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Carter 1720, Brown 1600, DeVolder 1561, Thornton 1533, Horner 1307.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 225, Hughes 187, Mullens 186, VanderBuilt 163, GRT 141.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Cornett 196, Action 171, Stoen 161, Mullens 141, Durham 134.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Wolf.

Beyea Custom Headers – Mullens.

BigDeal Car Care – Fuqua, Thornton.

Bryke Racing – Turner.

BSB Manufacturing – Mari.

Champ Pans – Sorensen.

Deatherage Opticians – Bleess.

Edelbrock – VanderBeek.

Fast Shafts – O’Neil.

FK Rod Ends – Ahumada.

Hooker Harness – Williamson.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – O’Neil.

Keyser Manufacturing – Brown.

KS Engineering – Phillips.

KSE Racing Products – Ramirez.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Hughes.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Duvall.

MSD Performance – Brown.

Penske Racing Shocks – Givens.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Kirk.

QA1 – Phillips.

RacerWebsite.com – Ebert.

Simpson Performance Products – Phillips.

Summit Racing Equipment – Gammill, Pursley, Turner, Wille.

Super Clean – Fuqua.

Swift Springs – Fuqua, Turner.

Sybesma Graphics – O’Neil.

Tire Demon – Horner.

VP Racing Fuels – Fuqua.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Greenway.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Clark.