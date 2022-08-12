Spectator Drags & Seven Divisions Ready for Macon Speedway Saturday

(Macon, IL) Race fans will be treated to beautiful weather, seven divisions of racing, Spectator Drags, and CEFCU Kids Club this coming Saturday, August 13 at Macon Speedway. The event will be a Melling Race Weekends Across America Tour, courtesy of Contingency Connection.

The evening’s special presentation will be at intermission when fans will get a chance to compete on track in the first edition of Spectator Drags this season. Macon Speedway officials are only accepting eight entries of those who would like to race their street legal vehicle on the racetrack in a bracket style tourney at intermission. There is no charge to compete and only a couple spots remain. To enter, call the office at 217-764-3000.

Taylorville, IL’s Colby Eller is now on top of the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model standings by 22 over Ryan Miller. Not far behind the two are Braden Johnson and Rockett Bennett, making for what could be an exciting four-man race for the championship. Guy Taylor raced with the class in an Eller car last week and claimed the Diane Bennett Memorial event.

Rodney Standerfer comes into Saturday’s event just 24 points ahead of Guy Taylor in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class. Standerfer has claimed three feature wins this year, while Taylor has two and third place pointman, Alan Crowder, has one. Tim Luttrell and Jarrett Stryker round out the current top five in points. Zach Taylor is in the mix as well, coming into the event in a virtual tie with Stryker for fifth.

Guy Taylor, barring any major issues, looks to be on his way to the DIRTcar Pro Modified championship, having a 90-point lead with nine feature wins. His nephew, Zach Taylor and Kevin Crowder are tied for second in points, while Maxx Emerson, coming off of a strong run, and the ever-improving Dean Holt complete the top five.

Cerro Gordo, IL driver Terry Reed has a commanding lead in the 51 Bistro Street Stock division standings, leading by 116 over Bobby Beiler. Reed has been a model of consistency all season, claiming 12 top fives in 14 starts. Beiler is coming off an impressive win last Saturday night in the Diane Bennett race. Nick Macklin, Jaret Duff, and Rudy Zaragoza round out the current top five.

Decatur, IL driver, Tristin Quinlan, holds the top spot in the DIRTcar Hornet class, leading by 28 over Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason. Brady Reed has been the big winner in the class, claiming his sixth feature win of the season last week. Taryn Page and Jeremy Reed round out the top five.

The Micros by Bailey Chassis always seem to have tight battles when it comes to the championship race and this season looks to be the same. Sherman, IL driver John Barnard, and Riverton, IL’s Aarik Andruskevitch are separated by just four points.

The DIRTcar KidModz will round out the classes on this Saturday’s card. The KidModz will be making their only Macon Speedway appearance of the season, a series that competes at tracks all over the state for drivers between the ages of 8-16.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 722 0 2 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 700 22 3 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 678 44 4 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 654 68 5 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 622 100 6 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 592 130 7 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 520 202 8 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 506 216 9 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 466 256 10 T22 Curtis Eller Taylorville IL 378 344



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 670 0 2 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 646 24 3 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 594 76 4 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 582 88 5 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 484 186 6 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 484 186 7 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 442 228 8 71 Jeff Graham Stonington IL 420 250 9 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 396 274 10 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 394 276



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 752 0 2 24Z Zach Taylor Springfield IL 662 90 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 662 90 4 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 628 124 5 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 578 174 6 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 554 198 7 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 544 208 8 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 412 340 9 10 Adam Rhoades Clinton IL 364 388 10 J13 Justin Coffey Stonington IL 260 492



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 728 0 2 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 612 116 3 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 602 126 4 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 560 168 5 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 544 184 6 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 538 190 7 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 500 228 8 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 410 318 9 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 404 324 10 21E Eric Boomer Bethany IL 394 334



DIRTcar Hornets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 95Q Tristin Quinlan Decatur IL 656 0 2 34 Billy Mason Brownstown IL 628 28 3 324 Brady Reed Decatur IL 528 128 4 15T Taryn Page Decatur IL 488 168 5 34 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 434 222 6 DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger Peoria IL 286 370 7 41 Jaekob Durbin Ramsey IL 230 426 8 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 224 432 9 15 David Lauritson Normal IL 214 442 10 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 190 466



Micros By Bailey Chassis