Mullens brings Grant Junghans Memorial trophy back to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Aug. 12)—Tanner Mullens was the first to see the green flag and first to the flagstand for all 42 laps Friday as he dominated the 6th Annual Grant Junghans Memorial presented by Shop Quik Convenience Stores.

The 29-year-old from Wichita, Kan., led his heat race from start to finish, earned the Sybesma Pole Award for the main event and then proceeded to wax a talent-rich field of USMTS Modifieds at the Lakeside Speedway located on the Kansas side of Kansas City.

The win was the seventh of his career and worth $20,002—a series record for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt—and highlighted a season of runner-up finishes for Mullens—a third-generation racer and 2020 Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year.

By the halfway points of the feature race, Mullens was more than four seconds in front of Phillips, who had his hands full with Tyler Davis and Dustin Sorensen.

With about ten laps to go, Phillips was within two seconds of the leader but Mullens maneuvered better through lapped traffic and regrew his advantage. He crossed the finish line 2.532 second ahead of Phillips.

Sorensen was able to get by Davis for third with 2017 event winner Rodney Sanders fourth and Cayden Carter rounding out the top five at the checkered flag. Jake O’Neil, who won the 2018 Grant Junghans Memorial, was sixth with Zack VanderBeek, Darron Fuqua and Grant Junghans’ younger brother, Chase Junghans.

Stoen Racing Engines (formerly Sput’s Racing Engines), which supplied the engines for Grant Junghans, added $1,002 to the race’s hard charger. Sorensen and Dan Ebert each passed six cars to earn $602 and $502, respectively.

Sorensen’s take was another $100 more as the officials FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award winner.

The Junghans Family sponsored a special six-lap dash for the top six qualifiers with Phillips scoring the win and pocketing $2,000.

Mullens made $1,000 for finishing second with the next four finishers—Davis, Carter, Jacob Bleess and Randal Schiffelbein Jr.—each paid $500 for about three minutes of labor.

USMTS travels to I-70 on Saturday: The tripleheader weekend concludes Saturday with the inaugural Bushwhacker presented by RacinDirt at the all-new spectacular I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo.

With a $10,000-to-win main event to close out the program, it’s the first visit by the series to the 3/8-mile dirt track. The USMTS competed here on June 13, 2007, on a makeshift dirt oval located behind the current grandstands. Greg Skaggs celebrated his 37th birthday with a victory that day.

The track first opened in 1969 and operated continually until its closure in 2008. After being abandoned for more than a decade, I-70 Motorsports Park reopened in April 2021 under new ownership.

The I-70 Speedway was also one of the first tracks to feature the prototypical SAFER barrier with huge Styrofoam blocks placed along the retaining wall in all four turns during a World Cup race in the early 1990s.

The I-70 Motorsports Park is located off exit 41 at 12773 N Outer Rd, Odessa, MO 64076.

Medieval USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods will join the program, both racing for a $750 top prize and valuable Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Grant Junghans Memorial presented by Shop Quik Convenience Stores

Lakeside Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (1) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

4. (2) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

5. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (8) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

7. (7) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (5) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

10. (10) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

3. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (3) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

5. (5) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

6. (6) 26S Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.

7. (7) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

8. (10) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

9. (8) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

10. (9) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (6) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

6. (7) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

7. (4) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (8) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

9. (9) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

2. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (4) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

5. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

7. (8) 4A Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

8. (7) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

9. (9) 18G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (5) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (8) 96 Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

9. (9) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

JUNGHANS FAMILY DASH (6 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (5) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

5. (6) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (3) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (3) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

3. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

7. (12) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (11) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

10. (13) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

11. (15) 49 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

12. (4) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

13. (9) 26S Dakota Sproul, Hays, Kan.

14. (18) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

15. (10) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

16. (16) 7J Justin Johnson, Olathe, Kan.

17. (14) 9L Vince Lucas, Elk City, Okla.

18. (17) 8 Wesley Summers, Wellington, Mo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (6) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (1) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

5. (4) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

6. (12) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

7. (7) 29 Dennis Elliott, Mt. Ayr, Iowa

8. (5) 1K Tim Karrick, Basehor, Kan.

9. (17) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (14) 96 Shad Badder, Bates City, Mo.

11. (15) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

12. (10) 4A Josh Lanterman, Derby, Kan.

13. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

14. (11) 7 Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

15. (16) 18G Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

16. (13) 37J Ronnie Burkhardt, Topeka, Kan.

17. (9) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (42 laps):

1. (1) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (9) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

4. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (5) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (11) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (7) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (13) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

10. (15) 18 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

11. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

12. (10) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

13. (19) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

14. (12) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

15. (17) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

16. (21) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

17. (14) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (20) 3B Nic Bidinger, Perry, Kan.

19. (23) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

20. (25) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

21. (22) 89 Tyler Hibner, Chillicothe, Mo.

22. (2) 11JR Randal Schiffelbein Jr., Berryton, Kan.

23. (18) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

24. (16) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

25. (27) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

26. (26) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

27. (24) 68 Kerry Davis, Parkville, Mo.

Lap Leader: Mullens 1-42.

Total Laps Led: Mullens 42.

Margin of Victory: 2.532 seconds.

Time of Race: 15 minutes, 9.697 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: DeVolder, Mari.

Emergency Provisionals: Givens.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Sorensen (started 9th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 47.

Next Race: Saturday, Aug. 13, I-70 Speedway, Odessa, Mo.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

