Peoria Speedway Results – 8/13/22

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.		 40
2
3
 Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.		 38
3
13
 Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.		 37
4
6
 Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.		 36
5
1
 Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.		 35
6
8
 Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.		 34
7
12
 Dean Merriman (M19)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
9
 Brent Terry (59x)
East Peoria, Il.		 32
9
4
 Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.		 31
10
11
 Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.		 30
11
10
 Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.		 29
12
7
 Breanna Clark (6) 28
DNS
5
 Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.		 40
2
1
 Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.		 38
3
2
 Travis Shoulders (166)
Roachdale, In.		 37
4
5
 Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.		 36
5
6
 Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.		 35
6
4
 Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.		 34
7
9
 Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.		 33
8
7
 Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.		 32
9
11
 Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.		 31
10
8
 Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.		 30
11
14
 Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.		 29
12
13
 Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.		 28
13
10
 Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.		 27
14
12
 Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.		 26
DNS
15
 Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
3
 Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.		 40
2
1
 Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.		 38
3
6
 Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.		 37
4
4
 Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
5
 Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.		 35
6
8
 Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.		 34
7
10
 Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.		 33
8
12
 Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.		 32
9
15
 Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.		 31
10
11
 William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.		 30
11
13
 Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.		 29
12
7
 Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.		 28
13
9
 Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.		 27
14
16
 Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.		 26
15
14
 Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.		 25
DNS
17
 Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.		 0
DQ
2
 Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.		 0

 

Finish Start Driver Points
1
2
 Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.		 40
2
3
 Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.		 38
3
5
 Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.		 37
4
1
 Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.		 36
5
4
 John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.		 35
6
6
 Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.		 34
7
7
 Jaymyson Terry(r) (T39)
East Peoria, Il.		 33
DNS
8
 Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.

