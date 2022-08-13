Peoria Speedway Results – 8/13/22

Late Models A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Justin Reed (1st)
Camp Point, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Roger Rebholz (10)
Sparland, Il.
|38
|3
|
13
|Brayton Wallace (T2)
Peoria Heights, Il.
|37
|4
|
6
|Zack Kuhel (2K)
South Pekin, Il.
|36
|5
|
1
|Russ Adams (74)
Princeville, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Johnny Parlier (59)
East Peoria, Il.
|34
|7
|
12
|Dean Merriman (M19)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
9
|Brent Terry (59x)
East Peoria, Il.
|32
|9
|
4
|Mike Chasteen Jr (C40)
Peoria, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|Robert Cowell (22C)
East Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
10
|Tj Bolen (24)
Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
7
|Breanna Clark (6)
|28
|DNS
|
5
|Floyd 3 Jordan(r) (1)
Bartonville, Il.
|0
Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Trevor Neville (777)
Mackinaw, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Mike Chasteen Jr (2)
Peoria, Il.
|38
|3
|
2
|Travis Shoulders (166)
Roachdale, In.
|37
|4
|
5
|Derick Doerr (26D)
Bartonville, Il.
|36
|5
|
6
|Brandon Bollinger (242)
Kewanee, Il.
|35
|6
|
4
|Noah Faw (89)
Bartonville, Il.
|34
|7
|
9
|Charles Hess (97)
Peoria, Il.
|33
|8
|
7
|Donovan Lodge (32L)
Andover, Il.
|32
|9
|
11
|Degan Dozard (17d)
Bartonville, Il.
|31
|10
|
8
|Austin Lynn (72A)
Mason City, Il.
|30
|11
|
14
|Derek Roberts (69)
East Peoria, Il.
|29
|12
|
13
|Shane Allen (29B)
Washington, Il.
|28
|13
|
10
|Robbie Bauman (30)
Fairview, Il.
|27
|14
|
12
|Steve Jones (10J)
East Peoria, Il.
|26
|DNS
|
15
|Brody Mosher (23)
Peoria, Il.
|0
Crate Modifieds A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
3
|Jake Montgomery (21.5)
East Peoria, Il.
|40
|2
|
1
|Daniel Breymeier (25D)
Pekin, Il.
|38
|3
|
6
|Keith Siegel (M68)
Elmwood, Il.
|37
|4
|
4
|Josh McKenrick (50)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
5
|Bryon Ray (NO7)
Marquette Heights, Il.
|35
|6
|
8
|Will Heitman(r) (32w)
Mapleton, Il.
|34
|7
|
10
|Chris Hawkins (11X)
Washington, Il.
|33
|8
|
12
|Mike Foster (282)
Pekin, Il.
|32
|9
|
15
|Jay Mariuzza (5)
Pekin, Il.
|31
|10
|
11
|William Bahnfleth(r) (29B)
Peoria, Il.
|30
|11
|
13
|Jared Kelly(r) (55)
Chillicothe, Il.
|29
|12
|
7
|Randy Billingsley Jr (17)
Bartonville, Il.
|28
|13
|
9
|Buddy Randle(r) (4B)
Glasford, Il.
|27
|14
|
16
|Billy Snider (88B)
Elmwood, Il.
|26
|15
|
14
|Jack Marion (49)
Morton, Il.
|25
|DNS
|
17
|Chris Morefield (3G)
Edwards, Il.
|0
|DQ
|
2
|Shane Kelley (14k)
Hopedale, Il.
|0
Hornets A-Feature
|Finish
|Start
|Driver
|Points
|1
|
2
|Jordyn Hamilton (88J)
Brimfield, Il.
|40
|2
|
3
|Jimmy Dutlinger (28)
Creve Coeur, Il.
|38
|3
|
5
|Kyle Dearing (147)
Pekin, Il.
|37
|4
|
1
|Jeremy Hancock (J28)
Peoria, Il.
|36
|5
|
4
|John Hancock (28h)
Peoria, Il.
|35
|6
|
6
|Parker Rogers (778)
Pekin, Il.
|34
|7
|
7
|Jaymyson Terry(r) (T39)
East Peoria, Il.
|33
|DNS
|
8
|Brandy Burgett (06B)
Havana, Il.