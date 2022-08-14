Richards, Poe, Sumner, Kelly, and Roark Collect Joslin’s Jewelry Race-Night Wins at Central Missouri Speedway!

Central Missouri Speedway

August 13, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Eighty-two race teams signed in for competition on Joslin’s Jewelry Race Night at Central Missouri Speedway among five classes. On hand were 19 B-Mods, 17 POWRi Super Stocks, 20 Show-Me Vintage Racers, 16 Pure Stocks, and 10 POWRi Midwest Mods.

Jake Richards (B-Mods), newlywed Aaron Poe (POWRi Super Stocks), Foxie Sumner (Show-Me Vintage Racers), Cameron Kelly (Pure Stocks), and Earl Roark (POWRi Midwest Mods) collected victory lane trophies at the conclusion of the race program.

B-Mods – 19 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 61-Sturgis Streeter[3]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[5]; 3. R33-Austen Raybourn[1]; 4. 4K-Jay Kelly[2]; 5. 53-Charles Laizure[6]; 6. 99T-Dalton Teel[4]; 7. 10-Johnny McGinnis[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 2. 12-Parker Smith[4]; 3. 98C-Chris Giles[5]; 4. 10W-Doug Wetzel[1]; 5. 20-Tyler Cochran[6]; 6. (DNF) 28S-Bill Small[2]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 7J-Jake Richards[1]; 2. 251M-Mike Ryun[2]; 3. 15-Colin Pierce[3]; 4. 21-Jacob Potter[5]; 5. 87-Justin Pike[4]; 6. (DNF) 15J-Jake Fetterman[6]

Sturgis Streeter and Jeremy Lile took front row honors for the 20-lap B-Mod main event with Streeter setting a blistering early race pace. Lile settled into second in a close and fierce battle with Terry Schultz and Jake Richards, which featured three-wide racing at times. By lap five, Streeter pulled out to an eight-car length advantage over Schultz and Richards. A lap later, Richards moved low to take second from Schultz and ever so slightly began closing in on Streeter up front. By lap 11, Streeter’s lead diminished to .683 seconds over Richards. A lap 12 caution slowed the field and what should have been a battle for the lead on the restart turned into disaster for Streeter as his car went over the turns one and two embankment. All four tires left the racing surface and Streeter ultimately went to the tail of the field on the restart and later retired from the event just shy of the finish. Richards gained the lead over Schultz in a dash to the finish and battle of the number 7 cars. This night belonged to Richards though, as he pulled away and sailed to victory, his 18th career CMS win. Schultz finished second, followed by a best-ever CMS finish from Parker Smith in third. Mike Ryun was fourth, Lile fifth, and Justin Pike sixth, from fifteenth on the field.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 7J-Jake Richards[4]; 2. 7B-Terry Schultz[3]; 3. 12-Parker Smith[5]; 4. 251M-Mike Ryun[6]; 5. 05-Jeremy Lile[2]; 6. 87-Justin Pike[15]; 7. 15-Colin Pierce[9]; 8. 53-Charles Laizure[13]; 9. 10-Johnny McGinnis[17]; 10. R33-Austen Raybourn[8]; 11. 20-Tyler Cochran[14]; 12. (DNF) 15J-Jake Fetterman[19]; 13. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 14. (DNF) 4K-Jay Kelly[11]; 15. (DNF) 21-Jacob Potter[10]; 16. (DNF) 99T-Dalton Teel[16]; 17. (DNS) 98C-Chris Giles; 18. (DNS) 10W-Doug Wetzel; 19. (DNS) 28S-Bill Small

POWRi Super Stock – 17 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 04B-Clayton Campbell[2]; 2. G1-Nick Gibson[3]; 3. 45-Aaron Poe[5]; 4. 27-John Brooks[6]; 5. 44-James Nighswonger[1]; 6. 29K-Chris Kircher[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 04-Blaine Ewing[3]; 2. 67-Devin Irvin[2]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[5]; 4. M20-Michael Mullins[6]; 5. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 6. 12-Jody Romig[1]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. 21-Jay Prevete[2]; 2. 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[3]; 3. 116-Zack Smith[4]; 4. 07D-Mike Daughtery[5]; 5. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[1]

Blaine Ewing and Clayton Campbell led the POWRi Super Stock field to the green flag for their 20-lap main event with the pair in an intense battle up front until a red-flag condition flew over the field. Several cars were battling for position coming off turn four, which ultimately led to a violent flip-over of Michael Mullins’ car going into the turn one area. Mullins was okay in the scary incident as was Ted Welschmeyer, but both drivers had to retire from the race. When racing resumed, it was fantastic race up front with the race leaders swapping positions in some of the closest side-by-side action of the night. Campbell eventually emerged as the leader with Devin Irvin giving chase. Behind the lead duo Aaron Poe, Ewing and Jay Prevete raced in the top five through the halfway point. From this point on the lead battle was intense with Poe moving to second in another multi-lap side-by-side battle up front. Yellow flag conditions slowed the field with five laps to go just as Poe took command. Surprisingly, Campbell, who had choice of restarting low or high, chose the high side on the restart, which proved costly as Poe drove away from the field leaving Campbell to battle with Irvin and a hard-charging Marc Carter. At the finish line it was Poe who collected his 26th career CMS victory on a night he will likely never forget. Irvin came away with second with Carter moving from eighth on the grid to finish third while Campbell slipped to fourth, Prevete fifth, while Chris Kircher moved from fifteenth to sixth. Prior to the night’s races, Poe married his long-time significant other Jessica in front of many family members and friends at the track in a special ceremony. The win capped off a thrilling weekend for the Warrensburg driver and defending POWRi Super Stock National Champion.

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[7]; 2. 67-Devin Irvin[6]; 3. 10-Marc Carter[8]; 4. 04B-Clayton Campbell[2]; 5. 21-Jay Prevete[3]; 6. 29K-Chris Kircher[15]; 7. 27-John Brooks[10]; 8. 116-Zack Smith[9]; 9. 04-Blaine Ewing[1]; 10. 12-Jody Romig[16]; 11. 44-James Nighswonger[13]; 12. (DNF) 03B-Chris Brockway[17]; 13. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[5]; 14. (DNF) G1-Nick Gibson[4]; 15. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daughtery[12]; 16. (DNF) M20-Michael Mullins[11]; 17. (DNF) 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[14]

Show-Me Vintage Racing – 20 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 89-Foxie Sumner [1]; 2. 00-Larry Waters[4]; 3. 88-Brad Barlow[6]; 4. 99-Jim Barnes[5]; 5. 0-Terry Gallagher[7]; 6. (DNF) 08-Dan Schmidt[3]; 7. (DNS) 45-Daniel Schmidt

Heat 2 – 6 Laps: 1. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[4]; 2. 5-Eddie Neil[6]; 3. 113-Jim Thorne[2]; 4. 7-Mickey Fleehart[1]; 5. 63-John Martin[3]; 6. 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[5]

Heat 3 – 6 Laps: 1. 6-Damon Clevenger[6]; 2. 9-Ron Hartford[5]; 3. C2-Allen Clark[3]; 4. 51-Allen Guthrie[7]; 5. 58-Beth Martin[1]; 6. 42-Rob Brash[2]; 7. (DNS) 27-Danny Lorton

Foxie Sumner of Nevada, Missouri, and Larry Waters of Kansas City, Kansas, led the Show-Me Vintage Racers to the initial green flag for the group’s 15-lap main event. Sumner took the early lead with Waters, Brad Barlow, and Jim Thorne giving chase. A close battle among mid-pack racers led to a red flag incident on lap 7 as Rocky Rhodes and Ron Hartford both left the race surface at fast speeds in turn three. Thankfully, both drivers were able to exit their vehicles after the incident and were checked out by the emergency services crew as their cars went to the off-track tree line. When racing resumed, Sumner led Waters and Thorne, who moved from sixth on the grid to third. Thorne then began pressuring Waters for the runner-up spot behind the leader. On lap 13, Waters strong run came to an end as he exited the race, as Thorne moved to second. However, that was as far as Thorne was able to advance to as Sumner ruled on this night with his first-ever CMS victory. Thorne was second in front of a consistent third-place finish by Brad Barlow. CMS veteran racer Chad Eickleberry moved from ninth to the fourth spot with Eddie Neil and John Martin closing out the top six.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 89-Foxie Sumner [1]; 2. 113-Jim Thorne[6]; 3. 88-Brad Barlow[4]; 4. 09D-Chad Eickleberry[9]; 5. 5-Eddie Neil[10]; 6. 63-John Martin[7]; 7. 6-Damon Clevenger[20]; 8. 7-Mickey Fleehart[5]; 9. C2-Allen Clark[14]; 10. 99-Jim Barnes[3]; 11. 45-Daniel Schmidt[16]; 12. 51-Allen Guthrie[18]; 13. 00-Larry Waters[2]; 14. 42-Rob Brash[13]; 15. (DNF) 8BALL-Rocky Rhodes[12]; 16. (DNF) 9-Ron Hartford[17]; 17. (DNF) 58-Beth Martin[11]; 18. (DNF) 08-Dan Schmidt[15]; 19. (DNS) 27-Danny Lorton; 20. (DNS) 0-Terry Gallagher

Pure Stocks – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 30K-Cameron Kelly[2]; 2. 21-Darin Porter[4]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[5]; 5. 53K-Larry Norris[3]; 6. 323-Nicholas Bonnett[1]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 28-Tobin Bartlett[1]; 2. 7-Spencer Reiff[3]; 3. 31M-Trevor Hittle[2]; 4. 24W-Conrad Workman[5]; 5. (DNF) 78-Chris Akers[4]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps: 1. M4-Mike Miller[1]; 2. 25-Jay Prevete[5]; 3. 19-Jack Turner[3]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[4]; 5. (DNS) 5C-Charles Norman

After a false start at the beginning of the 20-lap Pure Stock main, it was Concordia’s Cameron Kelly who grabbed the early race lead ahead of Jay Prevete and Tobin Bartlett. Just as defending champion Spencer Reiff began to move forward, he experienced a setback on lap 5 to draw the yellow flag. Kelly resumed the lead up front on the green restart over Prevete, Bartlett, and Mike Miller. Reiff began his re-charge to the front by lap eight as he moved to eighth position. At the halfway mark, Kelly led Prevete, Miller, Porter, and Bartlett. Kelly and Prevete made it a two-car battle up front by lap 15 in a close race for the win. Shortly after, caution flew for a final time as Kelly led Prevete and Miller for the four-lap showdown. Prevete’s strong run came to an end a couple laps shy of the finish with Kelly out front. Meanwhile, Reiff came all the way back to the top three in a close battle with the Evans boys in the top five. However, this race belonged to Kelly as he ultimately collected his third CMS win. Mike Miller was consistent throughout the event as he raced his way to second at the finish for a strong CMS debut. Reiff was third at the finish over Jonathan and Jerett Evans and Darin Porter.

A Feature 1 – 20 Laps: 1. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 2. M4-Mike Miller[4]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[6]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[7]; 5. 3J-Jerett Evans[10]; 6. 21-Darin Porter[5]; 7. 19-Jack Turner[9]; 8. 31M-Trevor Hittle[8]; 9. 24W-Conrad Workman[11]; 10. 53K-Larry Norris[13]; 11. 323-Nicholas Bonnett[14]; 12. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[16]; 13. (DNF) 28-Tobin Bartlett[3]; 14. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[2]; 15. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[12]; 16. (DNF) 78-Chris Akers[15]

POWRi Midwest Mods – 10 Entries

Heat 1 – 6 Laps: 1. 447-Kenny Prince[1]; 2. 14D-Dave Meyer[2 ] ; 3. 28-Shawn Burns[3]; 4. 07R-Kevin Rash[5]; 5. 59R-Logan Rash[4]

Heat 2 6 Laps | 00:02:33.713

1. 17R-Earl Roark[2]; 2. 8G-Tim Galvan[4]; 3. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[3]; 4. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 5. (DNF) 95A-Kaden Schnakenberg[5]

Earl Roark of Henley, Missouri, and Kenny Prince of Tonganoxie, Kansas, took front row honors for the 15-lap POWRi Midwest Mods feature. Roark, in search of his fifth CMS win this year shot out to an early lead over prince and Tim Galvan. The lead trio, along with Dave Meyer in fourth, moved away from the rest of the field by lap eight. Galvan’s strong run ended in turn two as he lost a drive shaft to draw the lone caution of the event. On the restart, Meyer moved to second to give chase to Roark. Over the last six laps, Meyer closed slightly on the leader, but Roark once again proved strong and went on to collect another CMS win. Meyer was second, followed by Prince, Logan Rash, and Kevin Rash in the top five with Shawn Burns sixth.

A Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 17R-Earl Roark[1]; 2. 14D-Dave Meyer[4]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[2]; 4. 59R-Logan Rash[8]; 5. 07R-Kevin Rash[7]; 6. 28-Shawn Burns[5]; 7. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[6]; 8. (DNF) 8G-Tim Galvan[3]; 9. (DNS) 9-Brian Meyer; 10. (DNS) 95A-Kaden Schnakenberg

Next Saturday’s Timeline: Pit gates opening at 4:30, grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff for drivers 6:15 (no passing points awarded if late check-in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps at 7, and racing at 7:30 or after hot laps. Admission Details: Adults $15, Active-Duty Military and Senior Citizens aged 65 to 74 $12, Kids 6 to 12 years old $6, five and under free, seniors 75 and older and individuals permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $35 regardless of age.

A wealth of information regarding the upcoming Labor Day Weekend Special Events is now posted on the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Once you land on the main page, click the tab titled, “LABOR DAY WEEKEND EVENT INFO!”

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.