30th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Up Next on August 19-20 for CCSDS



One Driver Could Win Over $55,000 at Batesville Motor Speedway

CONWAY, Ark. (08/16/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil squares off against the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) contingent this Friday and Saturday at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway during the 30th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Entering the weekend Brian Rickman continues to be the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man atop the series standings with a 70-point advantage over Morgan Bagley, who has worked his way into the second position. Behind them, B.J. Robinson, Kyle Beard, Tyler Stevens, Logan Martin, Mason Oberkramer, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, and Brandon Carpenter continue to jockey for position in the Top 10.

Despite getting upside down in the last series’ event, Tyler Stevens continues to hold a commanding lead in the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle.

Meanwhile, defending LOLMDS Champion, Tim McCreadie sits atop the national tour standings. Brandon Sheppard, who will be making only his second-career start at Batesville Motor Speedway sits in second with Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb, Earl Pearson Jr., Garrett Alberson, Daulton Wilson, Spencer Hughes, and Jimmy Owens rounding out the latest Top 10.

The 30th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.) takes place this Friday and Saturday.

Action opens with a complete $5,000-to-win program on Friday night. The Top 16 in total accumulated points will lock into Saturday’s 100-lap $50,000-to-win finale. The balance of the field will be divided into B-Mains.

Batesville Motor Speedway Tire Rule

August 19

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and A-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

August 20

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (28.5) White Dot 1600

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Grandstand admission (ages 15-and-up) is $30 each with youth grandstand admission (ages 11-14) $10 and children ages 10-and-under free. Reserved stadium or lawn chair seating is available for $35 per night.

Adult pit admission is $40 with youth grandstand admission $20.

Pits open at 3:00 p.m. CST on Friday and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The grandstands open at 4:30 p.m. each day.

IMCA Modifieds will join each night’s program.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com .

