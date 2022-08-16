Illinois Sprint Invaders Weekend Doubleheader Ahead!

(Bill W) August 15, 2022 – The Sprint Invaders have a busy weekend planned this Saturday and Sunday in Illinois after lengthy absences. On Saturday, August 20, the Sprint Invaders hit the Peoria Speedway quarter-mile for the first time sine 2015. Sunday, finds the group moving over to the Adams County Speedway in Quincy. It will be the first visit to the banked 1/3-mile oval in Quincy in four years.

This will mark the eighth visit for the series in Peoria. Three-time series’ champion Ryan Jamison has two wins there, and other victors include Bobby Mincer, Jerrod Hull, Bret Tripplett, and Jon Agan, who won the last contest there in 2015.

Grandstands open Saturday at 4 p.m., with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. Grandstand General Admission is $20, with Kids 10 and Under FREE. UMP Mods, B-Mods and Kid Mods are also on the card.

This will be the tenth time the Sprint Invaders have contested in Quincy. Kaley Gharst is the only driver with more than one win there (2). Others to visit Victory Lane include Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan and Joe B. Miller who won the last time out in 2018.

Grandstands open on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. Admission is $15 and $12 for Seniors. IMCA Sport Mods, UMP 4-cylinders and Street Stocks are also in action.

Cody Wehrle leads the current point standings heading into Peoria, ahead of Ryan Jamison, Jamie Ball, Tanner Gebhardt and Colton Fisher. Paul Nienhiser, four-time winner Chase Randall, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee and Bret Tripplett round out the top ten.Bret Tripplett, Jamie Ball and Tanner Gebhardt.

Check out the website for the Sprint Invaders located at www.SprintInvaders.org, and visit us on Facebook as well!

Unofficial 2022 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1634

2. Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1611

3. Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 1595

4. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1522

5. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1521

6. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1518 (1)

7. Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 1502 (4)

8. Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1493

9. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1463

10. Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1461

11. Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 1434

12. Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1332

13. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1277

14. Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 865

15. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 843

16. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 841

17. Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 793

18. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA 623 (1)

19. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 613 (1)

20. JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 592

21. Kaley Gharst, Decatur, IL, 580

22. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 561

23. Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 540

24. Gage Pulkrabek, Grand Forks, ND, 424

25. Ben Wagoner, Emden, IL, 368

26. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington, IA, 350

27. Glen Saville, Razorback, NSW, Aust., 303

28. Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA, 250

29. Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 235

30. Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 220

31. Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 200

32. Tony Shilling, Knoxville, IA, 184

33. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 181

34. Austin Miller, Lacona, IA, 172

35. Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 50

2022 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 9 – 34 Raceway (Rain/Cold)

Friday, May 27 – Lee County Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, May 29 – 34 Raceway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Friday, June 3 – Lee County Speedway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 16 – Eldon Raceway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Friday, June 24 – Davenport Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Saturday, June 25 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, July 3 – Benton County Speedway (Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL)

Thursday, July 14 – Bloomfield Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 17 – East Moline Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Wednesday, July 27 – Dubuque Speedway (Chase Randall, Waco, TX)

Saturday, August 20 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 21 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Friday, September 23 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 24 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, September 25 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Series Sponsors

Howard Law is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will enter its first year sponsoring the Shake-up Dash. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

Maxim Chassis Giveaway

A brand-new Maxim Chassis will be given away at the 2022 banquet following the season. Car owners participating in 100% of the scheduled races will be eligible for the drawing.

Win a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill!

One lucky winner will take home a Green Mountain Daniel Boone Grill courtesy of the Mighty Miss Grill Company, a meat bundle courtesy of Ray’s Specialty Meats-Meat Market and two bags of pellets from 34 Raceway. Tickets will be available from your favorite Sprint Invaders Teams and at racing events throughout the season. Thank you to our sponsors and supporters for helping to make this fundraiser possible. The drawing will be held at the “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway on Saturday, September 24.

K-1 Race Gear New Rookie Sponsor

An exciting group of rookie drivers are competing with the Sprint Invaders in 2022, and in addition to the honor of being named Rookie of the Year, the top contender will receive something in addition. K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to this season’s Rookie of the Year.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!

Bill W Media

Monroe, IA USA