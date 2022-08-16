Record Purse for 30th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100

Batavia, OHIO (August 16, 2022) – The nation’s elite dirt late model drivers will chase a $50,000 top prize this weekend at Batesville Motor Speedway in the 30th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions.

The crown jewel event – co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil – offers a unique perspective of dirt late models without a roof. The topless aspect gives spectators an up-close look, as drivers wrestle their 800+ horsepower machines around the lightning-fast, 3/8-mile oval.

In 2021, a close and dramatic finish saw Hudson O’Neal barely edge ahead of Jonathan Davenport at the finish line. After taking the white flag Davenport went low in turn one for the lead briefly as O’Neal crossed over to regain the top spot heading down the back stretch. Davenport made one last-ditch effort sliding in front of O’Neal as the two headed to the checkers. O’Neal would cross over Davenport, beating him to the finish line by just 0.116 seconds. Brandon Overton, Tim McCreadie, and Jimmy Owens completed the Top-5 finishers.

This year’s action kicks off on Friday night with a complete program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, B-Mains, and a 30-lap, $5,000-to-win main event. Drivers will earn points in Friday’s preliminary events that will determine the lineups for Saturday night’s finale. The Top-16 in points will be locked into the A-Main, while everyone else will start in a B-Main.

On Friday, the pit gate will open at 3:00 PM CT, general admission gate at 4:30 PM CT, with a driver’s meeting slated for 7:00 PM CT. Hot Laps are set to begin at 7:30 PM CT.

Saturday’s festivities will kick off with Dirt Draft Hot Laps at 7:30 PM CT, followed by B-Mains for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series/ COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Presented by Lucas Oil competitors. The 100-lap, $50,000-to-win, COMP Cams Topless 100 – Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions will cap off the weekend. On Saturday, the pit gate will open at 4:00 PM CT, main gate at 4:30 PM CT. There will be a driver’s meeting at 7:30 PM CT.

Tim McCreadie continues to lead the Lucas Oil Championship Standings, and sports the Midwest Sheet Metal orange spoiler. Brandon Sheppard is second, followed by Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Tyler Erb.

Track Information:

Batesville Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 870-251-0011

Location: 5090 Heber Springs Road, Locust Grove, AR 72550

Directions: Eight miles west of Batesville, at the junction of SR 14 & SR 25, located on Heber Springs Rd.

Website: www.batesvillemotorspeedway.com

Tire Rules:

Friday, August 19th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and A-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday, August 20th

Left Front – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350 or harder

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350, (28.5) White Dot 1600

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*For the B-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Purses:

Friday, August 19th

$5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $550, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = $25,000

Saturday, August 20th

$50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $8,000, 5. $7,000, 6. $6,000, 7. $4,500, 8. $4,000, 9. $3,800, 10. $3,600, 11. $3,400, 12. $3,200, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,500, 15. $2,400, 16. $2,300, 17. $2,200,18. $2,100, 19. $2,000, 20. $2,000, 21. $2,000, 22. $2,000, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000 = $154,000

Previous Topless 100 Winners:

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Jimmy Owens

2019 – Chris Madden

2018 – Rained Out

2017 – Scott Bloomquist

2016 – Rained Out

2015 – Shannon Babb

2014 – Jimmy Owens

2013 – Terry Phillips

2012 – Steve Francis

2011 – Scott Bloomquist

2010 – Jared Landers

2009 – Jimmy Owens

2008 – Tim McCreadie

2007 – Jimmy Mars

2006 – Scott Bloomquist

2005 – Billy Moyer

2004 – Dale McDowell

2003 – Shannon Babb

2002 – Billy Moyer

2001 – Scott Bloomquist

2000 – Jimmy Mars

1999 – Scott Bloomquist

1998 – Wendell Wallace

1997 – Billy Moyer

1996 – Bill Frye

1995 – Billy Moyer

1994 – Freddy Smith

1993 – Tony Cardin