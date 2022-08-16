WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Pennsylvania, Ohio for Tripleheader Weekend

A potential $30,000 weekend payday is up for grabs with weekend sweep

MECHANICSBURG, PA – AUGUST 16, 2022 – For the final time in 2022, the Northeast region awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series for three nights of action.

Three 40-lap, $10,000-to-win Features, are on tap and a potential $30,000 payday if a driver can sweep the weekend.

A trip to the iconic Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA, kicks off the tripleheader on Friday, Aug. 19, as the Series makes its fifth stop at the facility. The track’s 410 Sprint Car division is also on the card at the half-mile oval.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3dkXyTW

Then, The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH, for the Battle at the Border on Saturday, Aug. 20. Joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models that night is the Econo Mods.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3QeZJqX

The three-night weekend finishes with the Series’ first stop at Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, PA, since 2010, on Sunday, Aug. 21. The track’s Mini Stocks will also be a part of the highly anticipated return of the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3pektTY

If you can’t make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are the top storylines this weekend:

TIME IS RUNNING OUT: When the Series travels to Williams Grove, only 18 events remain on the 2022 schedule. Time is running out for Max Blair and Tanner English if they want to catch Dennis Erb Jr. in the chase for the championship.

Erb enters the weekend 164 points ahead of English and 184 points ahead of Blair.

In three races in Pennsylvania this season, the Carpentersville, IL driver has a win at Marion Center Raceway, a second at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, and a ninth at Port Royal Speedway. He also finished fourth when the Series visited Sharon in May.

BLAIR’S BACKYARD: Even though time is running out for Blair in the battle for the Series championship, he has a chance to cut English’s 20-point lead in the race for Rookie of the Year

The Centerville, PA driver returns to his home turf this weekend, racing at three tracks where he’s found success.

Blair has two non-Series wins at Tri-City, along with top-10s at Williams Grove and Sharon within the last year.

TRI-CITY BULLDOG: Of the full-time drivers on the tour, Shane Clanton, the 2015 Series champion, has two Series victories at Tri-City.

The “Georgia Bulldog” scored his wins at Tri-City in 2006 and 2008.

He’s also been successful at Sharon Speedway recently, as he narrowly missed a win at the Ohio track in May, finishing second after leading most of the Feature.

SHARON TAKEOVER: No driver has been better at Sharon Speedway in the last two seasons than Ryan Gustin.

The Marshalltown, IA driver has made both of his starts at the 3/8-mile facility count with a first and second.

Gustin scored his first career World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Feature win in May, finding redemption after a second-place finish to 2021 NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Larson last August.

OVERCOMING THE TRUTH: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Series drivers have their hands full anytime they travel to the Northeast, as several regional stars hope to keep them out of Victory Lane.

One of those drivers is Gregg Satterlee, of Rochester Mills, PA, who won at Williams Grove last season, and enters the weekend with momentum after a win at Hagerstown.

The Pennsylvania star has found success in World of Outlaws competition over the last two seasons on half-mile tracks, including his win at Williams Grove and a second at Port Royal Speedway in May.

Satterlee also has two top-10 finishes at Sharon Speedway in the last two seasons – an eighth and a 10th.

THE MAILMAN RETURNS: Williams Grove Speedway kicks off a six-race World of Outlaws stretch for Devin Moran, as he plans on joining the Series this weekend and at Davenport Speedway for the Quad Cities 150 (Aug. 25-27).

Despite having five top-10s in 10 starts with the Series in 2022, he’s yet to find Victory Lane.

He hasn’t finished better than fifth in the four races he’s started outside of Volusia Speedway Park this season. However, one of those fifth-place finishes was at Sharon on Memorial Day weekend.

If the Dresden, OH driver takes the checkered flag, it’ll be his ninth career Series triumph and fifth in the last two seasons.

WHEN AND WHERE

Friday, Aug. 19, Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA / TICKETS: bit.ly/3dkXyTW

Saturday, Aug. 20, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH / TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3P6EBTn

Sunday, Aug. 21, Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, PA / TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3pektTY

ABOUT THE TRACK

Williams Grove Speedway is a 1/2-mile semi-banked track

Sharon Speedway is a 3/8-mile track

Tri-City Raceway Park is a 1/2 -mile dirt oval

ONLINE –

Williams Grove Speedway: https://www.williamsgrove.com

Sharon Speedway: https://www.sharonspeedway.com

Tri-City Raceway Park: https://tri-cityracewaypark.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Williams Grove Speedway:

2021- Gregg Satterlee on Aug. 20

2020- Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 21

2019 – Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 16

1988 – Larry Phillips on April 22

Sharon Speedway:

2022- Ryan Gustin on May 28

2021- Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019- Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 30

2010- Darrell Lanigan on July 29

2009- Tim Fuller on July 25

2008- Donnie Moran on July 26

2007- Chub Frank on July 28

2006- Rick Eckert on July 8

2004- Davey Johnson on June 26

Tri-City Raceway Park:

2010- Darrell Lanigan on Sept. 5

2009- Tim Fuller on Sept. 6; Steve Francis on Sept. 5

2008- Shane Clanton on Aug. 31; Steve Francis on Aug. 30

2007- Dan Stone on Sept. 2; Steve Francis on Sept. 1

2006- Shane Clanton on Sept. 4; Chub Frank on Sept. 3

2005- Rick Eckert on Sept. 4

TRACK RECORDS

Williams Grove Speedway:

19.500 by Jason Covert

Sharon Speedway:

14.842 by Brandon Sheppard on April 21, 2017

Tri-City Raceway Park:

17.385 by Max Blair on May 23, 2021

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet travel to Davenport Speedway in Davenport, IA for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking Aug. 25-27. Three nights of high-octane action highlight the event, joined by the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. x, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)

19. Saturday, May 29/Sharon Speedway, Hartford, OH/Ryan Gustin (1)

20. Friday, June 3/Tri-City Speedway, Granite City, IL/Bobby Pierce (2)

21. Friday, June 24/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/ Dennis Erb Jr. (3)

22. Saturday, June 25/Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Pevely, MO/Dennis Erb Jr. (4)

23. Sunday, June 26/Jacksonville Speedway, Jacksonville, IL/Brandon Sheppard (2)

24. Friday, July 15/River Cities Speedway/ Grand Forks, ND/ Shane Clanton (1)

25. Sunday, July 16/Red Cedar Speedway/ Menomonie, WI/Mike Marlar(2)

26. Monday, July 25/Boone Speedway/Boone, IA/Jonathan Davenport(3)

27. Saturday, July 30/Fairbury Speedway/Fairbury, IL/Brandon Sheppard(3)

28. Thursday, Aug. 4/Cedar Lake Speedway/ New Richmond, WI/ Mike Marlar (3)

29. Saturday, Aug. 6/Cedar Lake Speedway/Blairsville, GA/Jonathan Davenport (4)