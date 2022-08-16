World of Outlaws Ready for AGCO Jackson Nationals This Weekend

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: AGCO Jackson Nationals Up Next for World of Outlaws Sprint Cars

Logan Schuchart Chasing Third-Straight Jackson Nationals Title

JACKSON, MN – August 16, 2022 – The Granddaddy of ‘Em All is officially in the rearview mirror, but The Greatest Show on Dirt keeps marching on this weekend at the Jackson Nationals.

A three-day trip to Minnesota’s Jackson Motorplex brings the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to town for the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals. Preliminary action on Thursday and Friday leads into Saturday’s $25,000-to-win finale as the Series makes its final stop in Minnesota this season.

Donny Schatz is fresh off an 11th Knoxville Nationals crown and leading the charge into the second half of 2022 aboard his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing Sprint Car machine. He’s joined by championship contenders Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Logan Schuchart as favorites for the win this weekend.

Here’s what to watch for this weekend on DIRTVision.com:

SECOND-HALF SURGE: With an 11th Knoxville Nationals title added to the collection, Donny Schatz now eyes a second Jackson Nationals crown. The 2018 master of Minnesota owns three total wins in Jackson, MN with 11 top-five finishes through 22 Series starts at the track.

The Fargo, ND native currently sits fifth in the championship standings (-184 points) aboard the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest Auto Parts, Ford Performance #15. It’s a large obstacle to overcome, but the 10-time World of Outlaws champion has proved he’s up for the task. Over the second half of 2021, he earned more points than any other driver and looks to do the same this year with a $175,000 payday last week boosting momentum and confidence.

THREE-PEAT: Logan Schuchart (Hanover, PA) will have a chance to do something never done before in the 44-year history of the AGCO Jackson Nationals this weekend. The Shark Racing #1S pilot has already joined the likes of Jack McCorkell (1980-81) and Terry McCarl (2003-04) as a back-to-back champion of the Minnesota staple, but now he could become the first driver to win three-straight Jackson Nationals.

The DuraMAX Oil, Drydene Performance Products entry is as hot as ever, coming off a week in Iowa where they won the Capitani Classic, won Wednesday’s preliminary night, and charged from 17th to third in Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals finale. All told, the 29-year-old left Knoxville with more than $60,000 in earnings.

He’s currently sixth in the championship standings (-224 points) and ready to make a charge in the second half as he continues to chase his second World of Outlaws win of the 2022 season. Schuchart finished second, then third, and eventually first in Jackson, MN last year, proving he’ll be a threat to make it a three-peat this week.

HOME TURF: For Big Game Motorsports, a trip to the Jackson Motorplex means racing close to home this weekend. The Tod Quiring-owned operation – based out of Windom, MN – will have a quick 30-minute jaunt down the road to Jackson MN to race at another entity owned by Quiring.

The #2 driver, David Gravel (Watertown, CT), has yet to win at Jackson but has always recorded solid results at the 3/8-mile. Through 19 starts, Gravel has earned nine top-five finishes with four podium appearances headlining his winless resume at his boss’ home track.

He matched his career-best of second in last year’s Jackson Nationals and hopes 2022 is the year he delivers a title for Tod Quiring at his own track. Gravel is fresh off a second-place outing at the Knoxville Nationals, which paid out $80,000 and crucial momentum as he continues to sit second in the standings (-68 points) with his first-ever World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship on the line.

BACK TO POINTS: With the Knoxville Nationals in the rear-view mirror, the full-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car competitors return to points racing this weekend. The Series still has 26 races remaining this season and entering Jackson, Brad Sweet holds a 68-point advantage with his fourth consecutive championship on the line this season.

The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 left Knoxville a bit disappointed with a ninth-place finish, but they return to one of their strongest tracks this weekend. In his last 15 starts at Jackson, Sweet has never run worse than seventh and owns an average finish of 3.0 with four victories and two Jackson Nationals titles (2017, 2019) to his credit.

All eyes will be on the points battle over the next three months as the Series continues the path to the season-ending World Finals (Nov. 2-5) at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

THE RACE TO 10: Through 51 races, both Carson Macedo (Lemoore, CA) and Sheldon Haudenschild (Wooster, OH) are sitting on eight victories with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. This weekend’s tripleheader at Jackson presents each with three opportunities to win the race to double-digit wins in 2022.

Macedo is a former winner at Jackson Nationals during preliminary competition in 2019 and recently finished in the top-five of all three nights last year aboard the Jason Johnson Racing #41. Macedo currently sits third in the championship standings (-114 points) with plenty of his best tracks still left on the calendar to close out 2022.

Haudenschild has yet to win at the Jackson, MN venue, but he does own a career-best result of second in IRA competition. The Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17 has finished as high as fourth at Jackson in 2020 and comes into this weekend fresh off a hard-charging 23rd to eighth performance at the Knoxville Nationals.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

Thursday-Saturday, August 18-20 at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (51/77 Races):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (6,470 PTS); 2. 2-David Gravel (-68 PTS); 3. 41-Carson Macedo (-114 PTS); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-150 PTS); 5. 15-Donny Schatz (-184 PTS); 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-224 PTS); 7. 83-James McFadden (-356 PTS); 8. 5-Spencer Bayston (-372 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-616 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-688 PTS).

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (15 Drivers):

8 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

8 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

5 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

5 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

4 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

3 wins – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

3 wins – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

3 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

2 wins – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

1 win – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S,

1 win – Brock Zearfoss, Zearfoss Racing #3Z

1 win – Brian Brown, Brian Brown Racing #21

1 win – Buddy Kofoid, Crouch Motorsports #11

1 win – Lance Dewease, Don Kreitz Jr. Racing #69K

FEATURE LAPS LED (30 Drivers):

207 laps – Brad Sweet

185 laps – Carson Macedo

165 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

151 laps – David Gravel

119 laps – Kyle Larson

109 laps – Brent Marks

99 laps – Donny Schatz

78 laps – Jacob Allen

66 laps – Spencer Bayston

61 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

52 laps – Brian Brown

46 laps – Tyler Courtney

41 laps – Logan Schuchart

31 laps – Buddy Kofoid

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

23 laps – Kasey Kahne

22 laps – Brock Zearfoss

15 laps – Justin Peck

14 laps – James McFadden

13 laps – Cory Eliason

13 laps – Rico Abreu

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – Anthony Macri, Riley Goodno

7 laps – Kerry Madsen

5 laps – Lance Dewease

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel, Austin McCarl

QUICKTIME AWARDS (20 Drivers):

8 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

6 QuickTimes – David Gravel

4 QuickTimes – Brad Sweet

3 QuickTimes – Sheldon Haudenschild*, Giovanni Scelzi*

2 QuickTimes – Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Jacob Allen, Rico Abreu, Justin Peck

1 QuickTime – Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Buddy Kofoid, Brent Marks, Kerry Madsen, Daryn Pittman, Anthony Macri

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (46 Drivers):

19 Heat Wins – David Gravel

16 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

13 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

12 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz

11 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

10 Heat Wins – Logan Schuchart

9 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden

5 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu, Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen

4 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown

3 Heat Wins – Kasey Kahne, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason, Kyle Larson, Hunter Schuerenberg

2 Heat Wins – Austin McCarl, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Marcus Dumesny

1 Heat Win – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Anthony Macri, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, Buddy Kofoid, Mark Dobmeier, Mitchel Moles, Brooke Tatnell, Riley Goodno, Matt Juhl, Jack Croaker, Paige Polyak, Carson McCarl, Sye Lynch, Daryn Pittman, Danny Dietrich, Devon Borden, Larry Wight

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (51 Drivers):

29 Dashes – David Gravel

27 Dashes – Brad Sweet

26 Dashes – Carson Macedo

20 Dashes – Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston

19 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart

18 Dashes – Jacob Allen

16 Dashes – James McFadden

10 Dashes – Rico Abreu

9 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi

8 Dashes – Kraig Kinser

7 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson

6 Dashes – Cory Eliason

5 Dashes – Kasey Kahne, Aaron Reutzel, Brent Marks

4 Dashes – Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown, Tyler Courtney, Anthony Macri

3 Dashes – Danny Dietrich, Justin Peck

2 Dashes – Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Hunter Schuerenberg

1 Dash – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brady Bacon, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall, Ian Madsen, Cole Duncan, Parker Price-Miller, Austin McCarl, Matt Juhl, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Robbie Price, Zeb Wise, Ayrton Gennetten, Darin Pittman, Jeff Halligan, Lance Dewease, Devon Borden, Larry Wight, Danny Varin, Marcus Dumensy

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (30 Drivers):

4 LCS Wins – James McFadden

3 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Ayrton Gennetten

2 LCS Wins – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Noah Gass, Kerry Madsen, Rico Abreu, Anthony Macri

1 LCS Win – Donny Schatz, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brent Marks, DJ Foos, Christopher Bell, Austin Pierce, Jake Blackhurst, Robbie Price, Giovanni Scelzi, Scotty Thiel, Josh Schneiderman, Brian Brown, Lachlan McHugh, Justin Whittall, Chase Dietz, Brandon Rahmer, Jordan Thomas, Joe B. Miller, Hunter Schuerenberg

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (25 Drivers):

9 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

5 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

3 Hard Chargers – David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Donny Schatz, Noah Gass

2 Hard Chargers – James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss, Anthony Macri

1 Hard Charger – Spencer Bayston, Kraig Kinser, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Greg Wilson, Travis Philo, Kyle Larson, Russell Borland, Aaron Reutzel, Scotty Thiel, Freddie Rahmer, Larry Wight

PODIUM FINISHES (30 Drivers):

17 Podiums – Brad Sweet

16 Podiums – Carson Macedo

13 Podiums – David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild

12 Podiums – Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson

8 Podiums – James McFadden

7 Podiums – Brent Marks

5 Podiums – Brian Brown

4 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen

3 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi, Rico Abreu

2 Podiums – Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, Buddy Kofoid, Anthony Macri

1 Podium – Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Kasey Kahne, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Tyler Courtney, Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease, Paulie Colagiovanni

TOP 10 FINISHES (54 Drivers):

41 Top 10s – Brad Sweet, David Gravel

37 Top 10s – Donny Schatz

36 Top 10s – Carson Macedo

35 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

33 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

27 Top 10s – James McFadden, Spencer Bayston

21 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi

16 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

14 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Kyle Larson

11 Top 10s – Brent Marks

9 Top 10s – Anthony Macri

8 Top 10s – Cory Eliason

7 Top 10s – Aaron Reutzel, Brian Brown, Tyler Courtney

6 Top 10s – Justin Peck

5 Top 10s – Kasey Kahne, Kerry Madsen

4 Top 10s – Hunter Schuerenberg, Danny Dietrich

3 Top 10s – Kraig Kinser, Buddy Kofoid, Scotty Thiel, Lance Dewease

2 Top 10s – Noah Gass, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Larry Wight, Danny Varin

1 Top 10 – Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Greg Wilson, Cole Duncan, Cale Thomas, Cole Macedo, Mark Dobmeier, Parker Price-Miller, Riley Goodno, Ayrton Gennetten, Zeb Wise, Jeff Halligan, Devon Borden, Freddie Rahmer, Paulie Colagiovanni, Lachlan McHugh, Marcus Dumensy, Daryn Pittman

2022 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thur, Feb. 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

2. Fri, Feb. 11 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

3. Sat, Feb. 12 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

4. Fri, March 4 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

5. Sat, March 5 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

6. Fri, March 11 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

7. Sat, March 12 / Thunderbowl Raceway / Tulare, CA / Kyle Larson (1)

8. Fri, March 18 / Merced Speedway / Merced, CA / Carson Macedo (2)

9. Fri, March 25 / Bakersfield Speedway / Bakersfield, CA / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

10. Sat, March 26 / Perris Auto Speedway / Perris, CA / David Gravel (2)

11. Tues, March 29 / Vado Speedway Park / Vado, NM / Brad Sweet (1)

12. Sat, April 2 / Devil’s Bowl Speedway / Mesquite, TX / Brent Marks (1)

13. Sat, April 9 / Lake Ozark Speedway / Eldon, MO / Jacob Allen (1)

14. Fri, April 15 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (3)

15. Sat, April 23 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Carson Macedo (4)

16. Fri, April 29 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Logan Schuchart (1)

17. Sat, April 30 / Bristol Motor Speedway / Bristol, TN / Spencer Bayston (1)

18. Wed, May 11 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / Jacob Allen (2)

19. Sat, May 14 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brent Marks (2)

20. Tues, May 17 / Bridgeport Motorsports Park / Swedesboro, NJ / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

21. Fri, May 20 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (2)

22. Sat, May 28 / Atomic Speedway / Waverly, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

23. Mon, May 30 / Lawrenceburg Speedway / Lawrenceburg, IN / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Fri, June 3 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Carson Macedo (5)

25. Fri, June 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brent Marks (3)

26. Sat, June 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Brian Brown (1)

27. Fri, June 17 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

28. Sat, June 18 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

29. Wed, June 22 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Spencer Bayston (2)

30. Thur, June 23 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Buddy Kofoid (1)

31. Fri, June 24 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Carson Macedo (6)

32. Sat, June 25 / Huset’s Speedway / Brandon, SD / Sheldon Haudenschild (8)

33. Fri, July 1 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Jacob Allen (3)

34. Sat, July 2 / Cedar Lake Speedway / New Richmond, WI / Brock Zearfoss (1)

35. Sat, July 9 / Wilmot Raceway / Wilmot, WI / Carson Macedo (7)

36. Tues, July 12 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Kyle Larson (3)

37. Wed, July 13 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (3)

38. Thur, July 14 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (4)

39. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (4)

40. Sat, July 16 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Brent Marks (5)

41. Wed, July 20 / Port Royal Speedway / Port Royal, PA / Kyle Larson (4)

42. Fri, July 22 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Lance Dewease (1)

43. Sat, July 23 / Williams Grove Speedway / Mechanicsburg, PA / Brad Sweet (2)

44. Sat, July 30 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / David Gravel (5)

45. Sun, July 31 / Weedsport Speedway / Weedsport, NY / Donny Schatz (2)

46. Fri, Aug. 5 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Carson Macedo (8)

47. Sat, Aug. 6 / I-55 Raceway / Pevely, MO / Brad Sweet (3)

48. Wed, Aug. 10 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville Raceway / Logan Schuchart (NP)

49. Thur, Aug. 11 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville Raceway / Jacob Allen (NP)

50. Fri, Aug. 12 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville Raceway / Rico Abreu (NP)

51. Sat, Aug. 13 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville Raceway / Donny Schatz (3)