Briggs Deals with New Challenges On the Road, Pushes for Wins Close to Home

A NEW SCENARIO: Briggs Deals with New Challenges on the Road, Pushes for Wins at Home

MECHANICSBURG, PA– AUGUST 17, 2022 – Boom Briggs has seen many scenarios in his Late Model career. However, 2022 brought him a new challenge—owning two cars on the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series.

As The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to Pennsylvania and Ohio with trips to Williams Grove Speedway (Aug. 19), Sharon Speedway (Aug. 20), and Tri-City Raceway Park (Aug. 21), he’s still fighting through adversity.

Last December, Josh Richards joined Briggs as the second car of the Briggs Transport stable. It’s a last-minute deal that’s had them playing catchup ever since.

“It was kind of a last minute put together deal,” Briggs said. “I think we’re struggling with how fast we put it together. Honestly, we still don’t truly have enough help along with [Josh Richards] going through a camper fire to broken nose to [COVID-19]; it’s not been a very good year.”

Despite the struggles, Boom and his team can find solace in racing close to home this weekend. He’s found success at both Sharon and Tri-City and hopes for a successful show as the Series returns to the Franklin, PA venue for the first time since 2010.

“Back in the day, it used to race really good,” Briggs said. “I did hear they’re bringing somebody else in to do track prep this weekend to make sure we get a good racetrack and a good show. As long as they can get the track slowed down a little bit, I think it’ll be a good race.

“Anytime you got back to a venue you haven’t been to in 10 years, you want to put on a good show and see the track do well with attendance.”

Briggs has more than 300 starts in his World of Outlaws CASE Late Models career, but a trip to Victory Lane has eluded the 51-year-old driver.

This weekend, he has the chance to bring hometown fans to their feet as Sharon and Tri-City are less than two hours from his Bear Lake, PA home. Briggs realizes what a win at either of those tracks would mean to him.

“I always said give me one national win, and I’d be happy,” Briggs said. “To do it at home would mean more than anything, especially at Sharon, which is one of the nicest racetracks in the country.

“I have a lot of history at Tri-City; I passed Robbie Blair there one time to win a race with a couple of laps to go. I love racing there; they just don’t run Late Models there anymore. Either one of those two tracks would be a pretty awesome deal.”

A trip home also means he’ll get to race against his cousin and original Dirty Dozen member Chub Frank. Briggs looks forward to taking on the Series legend and hopes he comes to future events on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models schedule.

“Me and Chub race hard together,” Briggs said. “Last Friday night, we went up to [Freedom Motorsports Park] in New York and ran fourth and fifth or whatever and raced together the whole night.

“It’s a cool deal. We grew up together; we worked together, raced together, and hopefully, I’m trying to get him to go to Davenport next weekend.”

As Briggs and his team battle through another scenario, it only fuels their fire for success. They’ll continue to push for that elusive first win, whether it’s the first national triumph of Boom’s career or Richard’s return to Victory Lane.

. Their search for Victory continues as part of a Pennsylvania-Ohio tripleheader this weekend with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models at Williams Grove, Sharon, and Tri-City.

TICKETS:

Williams Grove (Aug. 19): bit.ly/3dkXyTW

Sharon (Aug. 20): bit.ly/3QeZJqX

Tri-City (Aug. 21): bit.ly/3pektTY

