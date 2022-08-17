STLRacing.com – 410 Wing Sprint Car Rankings – 2022 by Don Martin

8/17/2022

Below are the updated rankings after last week’s Knoxville Nationals. Brent Marks continues to lead the way in the STLRacing.com Sprint Car Rankings just by a fraction over Brad Sweet.

The Big Cat won the Iron Man, finished fourth in the Capitani, finished second on his prelim night at the Nationals and finished in the Top 10 at the Nationals. Carson Macedo won the Prelim of the Iron Man and ran second at the Front Row Challenge, finished third on his prelim night at Knoxville, and if not for a flat tire in the A-Main this past Saturday night while running in the Top 5, had a spectacular week in Iowa. David Gravel almost won his second Knoxville Nationals Saturday night coming home second. David and his Big Game Team are pretty tough right now and is my pick to win this week at the Jackson Nationals. All I can say what about Donny Schatz capturing his 11th Knoxville Nationals. He was strong every time he hit the track. He damn near won Sunday’s Capitani Classic running second to Logan Schuchart. He finished second to Logan again on Wednesday’s preliminary and locked himself into the second row of the main event Saturday. He struggled the first half of the feature event Saturday night but does what Donny does when the money is on the line the final 25 laps. He put it all together and was perfect and reeled in David Gravel to take the win plus a nice $175,000. It was perfect ending to a great story, after losing his father a couple of months ago and to win the Knoxville Nationals a place that is very special to his family. It was just great to see and I was very happy for him personally. Logan Schuchart will win the Knoxville Nationals, he is so good here and almost pulled off the Trifecta winning Sunday, Wednesday and finishing third Saturday night. His time is coming, he did not qualify well after a bad pill draw Wednesday and even after winning Wednesday night, he still found himself in the front row of the B-Main event. Sheldon Haudenschild bounced back Saturday night after a poor night on his Preliminary night the team missed the show on Wednesday.

Sheldon finished 3rd on Friday night to lock himself into the main event and raced up to 8th place Saturday night. Kyle Larson what can you say, he is amazing, winning Monday night in dramatic fashion passing Macedo in the late stages of the race, had to come from the B-Main in his preliminary night and back of the A-Main to finish 5th. He than comes back late Saturday night just before A-Main hot laps from Richmond, Virginia. Has a flat tire early in the event and drives all the way back to a 6th place finish at the Nationals. Tyler Courtney last driver to mention in the Top Ten Rankings – he started on the pole Saturday night set a torrid pace in the first 25 laps, yes he lost 3 spots in the final 25 laps, still held on to 4th at the checkers.

TOP 25 Wing Sprint Cars – 8/17//2022

Brent Marks, Myerstown, PA

Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA

Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA

David Gravel, Watertown, CT

Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND

Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA

Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH

Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA

Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN

Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA

Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA

Justin Peck, Monrovia, IN

Brian Brown, Higginsville, MO

James McFadden, Alice Springs, NT AUS.

Danny Dietrich, Gettysburg, PA

Jacob Allen, Hanover, PA

Buddy Kofoid, Penngrove, CA

Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN

Kerry Madsen, Knoxville, IA

Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, California

Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO

Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX

Parker Price-Miller, Kokomo, IN

Cory Eliason, Visalia, CA

Brock Zearfoss, Jonestown, PA

Sprint Quick Hits

Bent Marks – 7th Place Finish Knoxville Nationals

Brad Sweet – Iron Man Winner $20,000

Carson Macedo – 2nd Place at Front Row Challenge and Pevely Iron Man Prelim Win.

David Gravel – 2nd Place Finish Knoxville Nationals

Donny Schatz- KNOXVILLE NATIONALS WINNER !!!

Logan Schuchart- Capatani Classic Winner, Knoxville Prelim Win, and 3rd Place Nationals

Sheldon Haudenschild – Hard Charger Knoxville Nationals 8th Place Finish.

Kyle Larson – Oskaloosa Front Row Challenge Winner –over $20,000

Tyler Courtney- 4th Place Knoxville Nationals Finish

Anthony Macri- 3rd Place Finish Front Row Challenge

Rico Abreu – Hard Knox Feature Winner at Knoxville

Justin Peck- Finished 12th Knoxville Nationals

Brian Brown- 4th Place Finish at Oskaloosa and also finished 4th Knoxville Prelim Night

James McFadden- 2 Podium Finishes at the Iron Man – took home 3rd both nights.

Danny Dietrich- Did not take the trip to Iowa.

Jacob Allen – Knoxville Nationals Prelim Win backed it up with 5th Place finish Nationals.

Buddy Kofoid- 11th Place Finish at Nationals and won Kyle Larson High Limit Race $20,000

Spencer Bayston- Team Struggled entire time at Knoxville.

Kerry Madsen – Finished 2nd Hard Knox Feature and 15th Nationals Finish.

Gio Scelzi – Best Finish in Iowa was a 5th Place Finish on his Prelim Night.

Hunter Schuerenberg – Another team that struggled to find speed in Knoxville.

Aaron Reutzel – 3rd Place Finish at Osky and finished 14th at the Nationals.

Parker Price-Miller- Quick Qualifier at the Nationals big story hurt his back will be out several weeks.

Cory Eliason – 3rd Place Finish High Limit event at Lincoln Park.

Brock Zearfoss- Finished 7th at Iron Man 55.

In Closing, this week the World of Outlaws will travel to Minnesota for the Jackson Nationals for a 3-Day show with the winner share of $25,000 to win. The All-Stars head to New York for 3 shows. I would also like to mention Austin McCarl. He might not be in the Top 25 Rankings but it was pretty cool to see him on the pole for the Knoxville Nationals. He was the first Iowa born driver to capture that feat since his father almost 20 years ago. All in All, it was a great week and I want to thank the entire Knoxville staff and community for a job well done. The 360 Nationals was dominated by Aaron Reutzel, the Cappy is always great to see the guys tune-up for the biggest race of the year. The Front Row Challenge was excellent, I loved the foot race to determine the pole sitter. Carson Macedo proved to be the fastest runner. The racing at Oskaloosa is better than most expect the last two years Larson has had to beat Brian Brown and Carson Macedo in the last couple of laps to get the job done. Terry McCarl and his staff do a fantastic job and we were out of there at 10 pm. The Nationals are the best, the biggest purse, field, and sell out crowd. Knoxville Raceway as some drivers and fans say is HEAVEN!

My Picks last week

Sheldon Haudenschild – IRON MAN 55 Winner – finished 5th

Aaron Reutzel – Knoxville 360 Nationals Winner – winner winner chicken dinner !!

David Gravel – Knoxville Capitani Winner – finished 7th

Kyle Larson – Front Row Challenge Winner- winner winner chicken dinner !!!

David Gravel – Knoxville Nationals Winner – finished 2nd.

My Picks this week

I like David Gravel at Jackson and I like Justin Peck to pick up a win in New York.