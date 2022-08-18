100 Miles to Go: USAC Silver Crown Springs to Action for Saturday’s 59th Bettenhausen 100

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Springfield, Illinois (August 20, 2022)………The passion for the dirt miles is paramount during state fair season and devotees across the racing landscape heed its thundering call.

As one of two venues of its nature remaining on the USAC Silver Crown schedule, the Illinois State Fairgrounds is a unique breed of its own, requiring strategy, bravery, machismo and concentration around for 100 miles and 100 laps.

This Saturday, August 20, a field of 44 championship dirt cars and drivers will flock to the Springfield Mile for the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 Presented By Hunt Brothers Pizza.

The lineup consists of the largest cast for the Bettenhausen 100 since nearly the dawn of the new millennium back in 2001 and honors the great tradition of the legendary racing family from Tinley Park, Ill.

With the backdrop of the fair in plain sight and the aroma of corn dogs, lemon shake-ups, deep fried Junior Mints and other delights, Kody Swanson knew he had a long row to hoe starting from the 23rd position during the 2021 Bettenhausen 100. As it turned out, he didn’t even need the full 100-mile distance to make it to the lead.

The current point leader’s victory put him back in winner’s circle on the dirt for the first time in three years, and this Saturday afternoon, he hopes to notch his first on the dirt since that moment in time during the Bettenhausen 100.

The hard charging effort put forth by Swanson from the inside of the 12th row was the second furthest back any winner has started at Springfield in the USAC Silver Crown division, only trailing Kenny Irwin Jr.’s all-time series record run from 28th to 1st in 1995.

Swanson’s rain-shortened victory was also his third in the champ cars at Springfield after previously winning in 2014-15, making him one of 10 drivers to win in champ car competition at the track on three occasions, joining Chuck Gurney (7), A.J. Foyt (4), Jack Hewitt (4), Brian Tyler (4), Mario Andretti (3), Tony Bettenhausen (3), Dave Darland (3), Al Unser (3) and Rodger Ward (3) in that group.

Early on, Swanson got behind the eight ball despite laying down a blistering fast qualifying lap, but as it turned out, it was a blistering lap in more ways than one, a lap which necessitated a right rear tire change prior to the feature. Therefore, by rule, he relinquished his position on the pole, instead taking new rubber, a gamble that turned out to be well worth the risk.

BETTING THE HOUSE ON THEM

Swanson is among five past Bettenhausen 100 winners in Saturday’s field. Aside from his three wins, the six-time series champion has also finished 2nd in 2017, 7th in 2013, 8th in 2011 and 9th in 2008. His 178 laps led at Springfield ranks tied for 13th all-time alongside Jim Hurtubise, who won the first two editions of the Bettenhausen 100 in 1961-62.

Four-time race winner Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.) has led 306 laps at the Bettenhausen 100, second all-time and far more than anybody else in Saturday’s field. His four wins rank second all-time in terms of Bettenhausen 100 success, trailing only Chuck Gurney’s seven. Tyler hasn’t visited Springfield since 2018, but the last time he competed on an Illinois dirt mile, he won the thing, at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in September of 2021.

A.J. Fike (Galesburg, Ill.) captured consecutive Springfield wins in 2012-13 and could become the first Illinois native to win three Bettenhausen 100 races with another top-flight performance on Saturday. He also boasts an ARCA Stock Car victory on the Springfield Mile in 2015.

Russ Gamester (Peru, Ind.) is the most experienced Bettenhausen 100 driver in Saturday’s field with 25 previous Bettenhausen 100 starts dating back to 1989. The 1989 USAC National Midget champ won back-to-back poles in 1997 and 1998, the latter of which he used to race to his lone Bettenhausen 100 win.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2020 Silver Crown king, is a veteran of five starts at Springfield and a veteran of victory lane at the Bettenhausen 100 in 2017. He’s finished inside the top-three in three of the last four Springfield races, also recording 3rd place results in both 2018 and 2020, the latter of which he started from the pole.

NEXT IN LINE FOR THE RIDE

A trio of drivers in this weekend’s lineup have come close to tasting victory at Springfield, and rep a best finish of second coming into the race.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) has been exceptional in his dirt mile runs in a USAC Silver Crown car, finishing second in each of the last two at Springfield and Du Quoin in 2021. He led a race-high 32 laps in the 2021 Bettenhausen 100. The 2018 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Champion has also been swell in ARCA Stock Car competition, starting 3rd and finishing 4th in 2018 and winning the pole and finishing 4th in 2019.

Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) who will be aiming for his 20th career Bettenhausen 100 start and has finished as the runner-up on three occasions in 2001-02-03 and was 4th in 2021 to go along with three poles in 2004, 2017 and 2018.

Eric Gordon (Greenfield, Ind.) returns to the Bettenhausen 100 for the first time since 2003. He’s made 13 previous starts in the event, finishing as the runner-up in his first try back in 1990. The National Sprint Car Hall of Famer also tallied a 7th in 2001.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SOIL SUCCESS TO CENTRAL ILLINOIS STARDOM

Shane Cottle, Shane Cockrum and Chris Urish have all won Silver Crown events on the Du Quoin Mile in southern Illinois but are still hunting for their first on the central Illinois dirt mile of Springfield.

Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) has an impressive Springfield resume in eight starts, tallying a 3rd in 2015, 5th in 2007, 6th in 2017 and 7th in 2018. Cockrum (Benton, Ill.) charged from 25th to 3rd at Springfield in 2021, his best result in eight career starts, which also includes a 5th in 2013. Urish (Elkhart, Ill.) possesses 11 previous Bettenhausen 100 starts dating back to 2005, earning a best finish of 10th at Springfield in 2012.

SPRINGFIELD VETS

Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), a veteran of five Springfield starts, was 5th in both 2002 and 2004 and 7th a year ago in 2021. St. Charles, Missouri’s Kyle Steffens made his fourth Springfield start his best, recording the top finish of his two-decades-long USAC Silver Crown career with a 5th in 2021. Three-time Springfield starter and a winner on the pavement at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway in June, C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) was 6th in 2015.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) led 28 laps in an outstanding 2021 Bettenhausen 100 performance which saw him finish 6th. Out of Kyle Robbins’ (New Castle, Ind.) three Springfield starts, he was most impressive in a 6th place run in 2018. Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) took an 8th in 2018 as the best of his four career Springfield starts.

Casey Buckman (Chandler, Ariz.) turned in a fine, career-best 8th place effort in 2021. Carmen Perigo (Stoystown, Pa.) was a showman in the 2021 race, battling for the lead late before falling back to 9th. Bill Rose (Plainfield, Ind.) won the pole for the 1999 Bettenhausen 100 and finished 9th. Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) rode the high line to a 10th place result in 2021.

Seeking their first rides inside the top-ten are the Bettenhausen 100-experienced pack of Levittown, Pennsylvania’s Mike Haggenbottom (2 starts, 12th in 2018); Davenport, Iowa’s Davey Ray (2 starts, 13th in 2014); Pendleton, Indiana’s Travis Welpott (3 starts, 14th in 2021); Winchester, Indiana’s Matt Goodnight (4 starts, 14th in 2017); West Springfield, Pennsylvania’s Jimmy Light (1 start, 15th in 2020) and Kaufman, Texas’ Nathan Moore (1 start, 18th in 2021).

Bonne Terre, Missouri native and Vietnam War veteran Danny Long (3 starts, 20th in 2020) owns the most life experience in Saturday’s field at 72 years old. He returns to the mile as will Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania’s Dave Berkheimer (2 starts, 23rd in 2020), Troy, Ohio’s Dallas Hewitt (1 start, 26th in 2022); Clinton, Indiana’s Dave Peperak (1 start, 27th in 2021) and USAC National Sprint Car and Midget winner, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Jason McDougal (1 start, 28th in 2021).

FLYIN’ ILLINI

Nine Flying Illini racers are entered in the lineup return for another go at Springfield this Saturday, including Fike, Cockrum, Cottle and Urish, plus Edwardsville, Illinois’ Patrick Lawson (7 starts, 12th in 2017); Rochester, Illinois’ Steven Russell (3 starts, 14th in 2014); Champaign, Illinois’ Patrick Bruns (3 starts, 15th in 2009) and Springfield, Illinois’ Korey Weyant (2 starts, 19th in 2017) as well as Cary Oliver (Buncombe, Ill.), who returns to the series for the first time since a vicious qualifying crash into the turn three wall at Springfield in 2021.

ALL IN THE FAMILY

Russell’s father, Jerry Russell, made seven Springfield starts, finishing a best of 6th in his 1984 debut. Korey Weyant’s great uncle Chuck Weyant made AAA and USAC National Championship starts in 1954 and 1959, finishing 11th on both occasions. Korey’s uncle, Tony Weyant, made two starts at Springfield in 1980 and 1983.

C.J. Leary’s father, Chuck Leary, recorded three Springfield starts, finishing 7th in 1999. Austin Nemire’s grandfather, Jerry Nemire, made 10 starts with the Silver Crown cars at Springfield between 1982 and 1997, earning a best of 7th in 1984. Brian Tyler’s older brother, Bill Tyler, charged 24th to 5th in his lone Bettenhausen 100 start in 1980.

Dallas Hewitt’s uncle, Jack Hewitt, won the Bettenhausen 100 four times in 1986, 1987, 1993 and 2000. Logan Seavey’s car owner, Robbie Rice, has a deep connection as well. Robbie’s father, Larry, raced to the Bettenhausen win during his first USAC Dirt Car titles season of 1977. Patty Bateman’s husband, Randy Bateman, raced in the event 12 times between 1984-2014. Patty will field a car for driver Jerry Coons Jr. in Saturday’s race.

SPRINGING INTO THE FIELD

No Bettenhausen 100 race Rookie has won the event in his first start since Cole Whitt in 2009. Seven Bettenhausen 100 Rookies are seeking their first start in the event on Saturday. The seven consists of 2021 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Champion Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.), ASCS National Sprint Car champion Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, Okla.), 2022 Silver Crown Rookie point leader Gregg Cory (Shelbyville, Ind.), two-time 2021 local Indiana sprint car winner Tye Mihocko (Phoenix, Ariz.), Eldora Speedway late model and modified champ Brian Ruhlman (Clarklake, Mich.), 2021 Auto Value Super Sprint titlist Tom Paterson (Argos, Ind.) and second-time entrant, first time starting hopeful Cary Oliver.

THE BETTENHAUSEN LEGACY

The event has been graced with the name of Bettenhausen since 1961, shortly after patriarch Tony Bettenhausen lost his life in a practice crash at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway three months prior. Tony was the 1951 AAA and 1958 USAC National Champion and won thrice in a champ car at Springfield between 1947-51.

Tony’s son, Gary Bettenhausen, twice a USAC Silver Crown champ in 1980 and 1983, won the event initially named in his father’s memory in both 1978 and 1983. Tony’s son, Merle Bettenhausen, twice finished inside the top-ten at Springfield in 1970-71 while Tony Bettenhausen Jr. made 103 IndyCar starts and 33 NASCAR Winston Cup starts in his career, including the Indianapolis 500 11 times.

RACE DETAILS

On Saturday, August 20, at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Ill., the 59th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza brings the USAC Silver Crown National Championship, plus the 29th Annual Illinois Sportsman Nationals DIRTcar Sportsman Prelims. Pits and registration open at 7am central, front gates at 9am, practice from 10-11:10am, Fatheadz Qualifying at 11:30am, qualifying race at 12:30pm and the 100-mile main event at 2pm.

Tickets will be available on race day or by calling the State Fair office at 217-782-6661. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 11 and under. At the gate on race day, adults are $30 and $10 for children 11 and under. Infield tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. Pit passes are $35 for USAC members and $40 for non-members. Infield parking is $5 for those park in infield with no infield or pit passes.

Every lap of Saturday’s Bettenhausen 100 will be aired live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3OivVbj.

ENTRY LIST FOR THE 2022 BETTENHAUSEN 100 PRESENTED BY HUNT BROTHERS PIZZA:

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Bryan Gossel)

08 KYLE STEFFENS/St. Charles, MO (Gordon Steffens)

1 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Dyson Racing)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Patrick Lawson)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt Enterprises)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR Racing)

8 DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Cornell Racing Stables)

10 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (DMW Motorsports)

11 (R) CARY OLIVER/Buncombe, IL (Cary Oliver)

14 STEVEN RUSSELL/Rochester, IL (McQuinn Motorsports)

15 (R) WAYNE JOHNSON/Oklahoma City, OK (Bonneau Motorsports)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko Racing)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott Racing)

22 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice Motorsports)

24 MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (John Haggenbottom)

27 JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (Daigh-Phillips Motorsports)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer Racing)

32 (R) GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams Racing)

39 MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing)

44 DANNY LONG/Bonne Terre, MO (Danny Long)

48 (R) NATHAN MOORE/Kaufman, TX (Joe Moore)

49 (R) BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester Racing)

52 CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman)

53 A.J. FIKE/Galesburg, IL (Five Three Motorsports)

54 MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Westfall Motorsports)

55 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Patty Bateman)

57 DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Dallas Hewitt)

66 BILL ROSE/Plainfield, IN (Bill Rose Racing)

69 (R) CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (Pink 69 Racing)

71 SHANE COCKRUM/Benton, IL (BLS Motorsports)

74 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hodges Motorsports)

77 CHRIS URISH/Elkhart, IL (Chris Urish)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR Group)

88 (R) TYE MIHOCKO/Phoenix, AZ (Sammy & Mouren Fetter)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn Racing)

95 PATRICK BRUNS/Champaign, IL (Full Throttle Racing)

97 (R) BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Hans Lein)

99 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Brad & Tara Armstrong)

110 CASEY BUCKMAN/Chandler, AZ (DMW Motorsports)

111 (R) TOM PATERSON/Argos, IN (Tom Paterson)

123 JIMMY LIGHT/West Springfield, PA (Two-Three Motorsports)

177 (R) DAVE PEPERAK/Clinton, IN (Peperak Motorsports)

199 KOREY WEYANT/Springfield, IL (Scott Weyant)

(R) represents a USAC Silver Crown Rookie of the Year contender

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-384, 2-Logan Seavey-366, 3-C.J. Leary-346, 4-Brian Tyler-288, 5-Justin Grant-285, 6-Bobby Santos-239, 7-Taylor Ferns-209, 8-Travis Welpott-203, 9-Gregg Cory-178, 10-Kyle Robbins-176.

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC SILVER CROWN AT THE ILLINOIS STATE FAIRGROUNDS:

1 Lap – 8/19/2006 – Tracy Hines – 29.305 – 122.846 mph

8 Laps – 8/22/1987 – Manny Rockhold – 4:32.25 – 105.785 mph

10 Laps – 8/18/2001 – Aaron Fike – 5:19.91 – 112.532 mph

12 Laps – 8/19/1989 – George Snider – 6:44.91 – 106.690 mph

15 Laps – 8/20/2005 – Matt Westfall – 7:58.00 – 112.971 mph

100 Laps – 8/22/1987 – Jack Hewitt – 56:07.00 – 106.920 mph

BETTENHAUSEN 100 WINS:

7-Chuck Gurney

4-A.J. Foyt, Jack Hewitt & Brian Tyler

3-Mario Andretti, Dave Darland, Kody Swanson & Al Unser

2-Gary Bettenhausen, A.J. Fike, Jim Hurtubise & Bobby Olivero

1-Tom Bigelow, Don Branson, Pancho Carter, Steve Chassey, Russ Gamester, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Kenny Irwin Jr., Kyle Larson, Roger McCluskey, Larry Rice, Jimmy Sills, George Snider, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Rodger Ward, Paul White, Cole Whitt, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

AAA / USAC CHAMP CAR WINNERS AT THE ILLINOIS STATE FAIRGROUNDS:

1934: Billy Winn

1935: Billy Winn

1936: Wilbur Shaw

1937: Mauri Rose

1938: Tony Willman

1939: Emil Andres

1940: Rex Mays

1947: Tony Bettenhausen

1948: Ted Horn & Myron Fohr

1949: Mel Hansen & Johnnie Parsons

1950: Paul Russo & Tony Bettenhausen

1951: Tony Bettenhausen

1952: Bill Schindler

1953: Rodger Ward & Sam Hanks

1954: Jimmy Davies

1955: Jimmy Bryan

1956: Jimmy Bryan

1957: Rodger Ward

1958: Johnny Thomson

1959: Len Sutton

1960: Jim Packard

1961: Jim Hurtubise

1962: Jim Hurtubise

1963: Rodger Ward

1964: A.J. Foyt

1965: A.J. Foyt

1966: Don Branson

1967: A.J. Foyt

1968: Roger McCluskey

1969: Mario Andretti

1970: Al Unser

1971: A.J. Foyt

1972: Al Unser

1973: Mario Andretti

1974: Mario Andretti

1975: Al Unser

1976: Tom Bigelow

1977: Larry Rice

1978: Gary Bettenhausen

1979: Bobby Olivero

1980: Pancho Carter

1981: George Snider

1982: Larry Dickson & Bobby Olivero

1983: Gary Bettenhausen

1984: Chuck Gurney

1985: Chuck Gurney

1986: Jack Hewitt

1987: Jack Hewitt

1988: Steve Chassey

1989: Chuck Gurney

1990: Chuck Gurney

1991: Chuck Gurney

1992: Jimmy Sills

1993: Jack Hewitt

1994: Chuck Gurney

1995: Kenny Irwin Jr.

1996: Chuck Gurney

1997: Dave Darland

1998: Russ Gamester

1999: Dave Darland

2000: Jack Hewitt

2001: Paul White

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: Dave Darland

2004: Brian Tyler

2005: Brian Tyler

2006: Tracy Hines

2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2008: Brian Tyler

2009: Cole Whitt

2011: Brian Tyler

2012: A.J. Fike

2013: A.J. Fike

2014: Kody Swanson

2015: Kody Swanson

2017: Justin Grant

2018: Chris Windom

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Kody Swanson

1961-2021 BETTENHAUSEN 100 RESULTS

1961 FEATURE: 1. Jim Hurtubise (4), 2. A.J. Foyt (3), 3. Dick Rathman (10), 4. A.J. Shepherd (2), 5. Shorty Templeman (13), 6. Rodger Ward (17), 7. Cotton Farmer (16), 8. Elmer George (18), 9. Bobby Marshman (8), 10. Len Sutton (7), 11. Parnelli Jones (1), 12. Jack Turner (15), 13. Chuck Hulse (9), 14. Don Davis (5), 15. Don Branson (6), 16. Lloyd Ruby (11), 17. Allen Crowe (12), 18. Al Keller (14). 1:00:57

1962 FEATURE: 1. Jim Hurtubise (2), 2. Parnelli Jones (8), 3. Don Branson (3), 4. Bobby Marshman (10), 5. Jim McElreath (16), 6. Lloyd Ruby (7), 7. A.J. Foyt (5), 8. Bobby Grim (9), 9. Bobby Marvin (17), 10. Elmer George (6), 11. Jiggs Peters (13), 12. Keith Rachwitz (14), 13. Shorty Templeman (18), 14. Cotton Farmer (11), 15. Roger McCluskey (1), 16. Leroy Neumayer (15), 17. Rodger Ward (4), 18. Bob Mathouser (12). 1:04:47

1963 FEATURE: 1. Rodger Ward (4), 2. A.J. Foyt (1), 3. Don Branson (5), 4. Roger McCluskey (15), 5. Johnny Rutherford (2), 6. Jim McElreath (9), 7. Johnny White (7), 8. Parnelli Jones (6), 9. Lloyd Ruby (12), 10. Arnie Knepper (18), 11. Bud Tingelstad (10), 12. Len Sutton (8), 13. Bob Harkey (11), 14. Ralph Liguori (17), 15. Bobby Marshman (3), 16. Ronnie Duman (15), 17. Jim Hurtubise (16), 18. Bobby Unser (14). 1:02:47

1964 FEATURE: 1. A.J. Foyt (16), 2. Bobby Marshman (2), 3. Don Branson (7), 4. Bobby Unser (10), 5. Len Sutton (3), 6. Mario Andretti (9), 7. Arnie Knepper (12), 8. Bud Tingelstad (13), 9. Ralph Liguori (17), 10. Bob Harkey (6), 11. Jud Larson (4), 12. Lloyd Ruby (11), 13. Parnelli Jones (5), 14. Dee Jones (18), 15. Rodger Ward (1), 16. Bill Horstmeyer (14), 17. Johnny Rutherford (8), 18. Gordon Johncock (15). 1:03:00

1965 FEATURE: 1. A.J. Foyt (5), 2. George Snider (8), 3. Mario Andretti (6), 4. Johnny Rutherford (2), 5. Jim McElreath (1), 6. Don Branson (3), 7. Bud Tingelstad (12), 8. Jud Larson (9), 9. Gary Congdon (14), 10. Bobby Unser (10), 11. Gordon Johncock (16), 12. Al Miller (15), 13. Carl Williams (11), 14. Red Riegel (7), 15. Ronnie Duman (13), 16. Arnie Knepper (4), 17. Mike McGreevy (17). 1:02:23

1966 FEATURE: 1. Don Branson (1), 2. Mario Andretti (4), 3. A.J. Foyt (2), 4. Joe Leonard (15), 5. Bobby Unser (7), 6. George Snider (8), 7. Bud Tingelstad (6), 8. Ralph Liguori (12), 9. Larry Dickson (14), 10. Carl Williams (16), 11. Jim McElreath (13), 12. Dick Atkins (11), 13. Bob Harkey (10), 14. Roger McCluskey (5), 15. Gary Congdon (9), 16. Bob Tattersall (17), 17. Ronnie Duman (18), 18. Chuck Hulse (3). 1:03:00

1967 FEATURE: 1. A.J. Foyt (2), 2. Mario Andretti (3), 3. Bud Tingelstad (8), 4. Norm Brown (16), 5. Jim Hurtubise (11), 6. Billy Vukovich (9), 7. Bob Wente (15), 8. Bobby Unser (7), 9. Carl Williams (10), 10. Larry Dickson (1), 11. Al Unser (6), 12. Jim McElreath (14), 13. Roger McCluskey (5), 14. Ronnie Duman (13), 15. Rollie Beale (18), 16. Johnny Rutherford (12), 17. Wally Dallenbach (17), 18. George Snider (4). 1:09:30

1968 FEATURE: 1. Roger McCluskey (4), 2. Larry Dickson (12), 3. George Snider (8), 4. Billy Vukovich (5), 5. Jim Malloy (11), 6. Bill Puterbaugh (10), 7. Wally Dallenbach (16), 8. Bud Tingelstad (15), 9. Ralph Liguori (18), 10. Roger West (7), 11. Arnie Knepper (13), 12. Al Unser (1), 13. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 14. Chuck Booth (9), 15. Bruce Walkup (14), 16. Jigger Sirois (17), 17. A.J. Foyt (3), 18. Mario Andretti (6). 1:06:38

1969 FEATURE: 1. Mario Andretti (2), 2. George Snider (13), 3. Billy Vukovich (8), 4. Larry Dickson (10), 5. A.J. Foyt (3), 6. Gary Bettenhausen (9), 7. Wally Dallenbach (14), 8. Al Unser (12), 9. Bill Puterbaugh (5), 10. Bobby Unser (6), 11. Arnie Knepper (16), 12. Carl Williams (17), 13. Bud Tingelstad (11), 14. Sammy Sessions (15), 15. Roger McCluskey (7), 16. Greg Weld (1), 17. Mike Mosley (4), 18. Ralph Liguori (18). 1:02:05

1970 FEATURE: 1. Al Unser (6), 2. Carl Williams (17), 3. Jim McElreath (8), 4. Bruce Jacobi (25), 5. Bentley Warren (26), 6. Jimmy Caruthers (20), 7. Tom Bigelow (12), 8. Merle Bettenhausen (24), 9. Bobby Unser (10), 10. Mike Mosley (7), 11. Johnny Rutherford (2), 12. Bob Harkey (11), 13. Ralph Liguori (27), 14. George Snider (22), 15. A.J. Foyt (9), 16. Johnny Parsons (15), 17. Sammy Sessions (23), 18. Arnie Knepper (21), 19. Toby Tobias (14), 20. Gary Bettenhausen (4), 21. Will Cagle (18), 22. Jim Malloy (13), 23. Karl Busson (19), 24. Mario Andretti (5), 25. Larry Dickson (1), 26. Bruce Walkup (16), 27. Greg Weld (3), 28. Bill Puterbaugh (28).

1971 FEATURE: (100 laps) 1. A.J. Foyt, 2. George Snider, 3. Jim McElreath, 4. Don Hawley, 5. Jimmy Caruthers, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Merle Bettenhausen, 8. Bob Harkey, 9. Carl Williams, 10. Larry Dickson, 11. Arnie Knepper, 12. Mario Andretti, 13. Salt Walther, 14. Greg Weld, 15. Karl Busson, 16. Johnny Rutherford, 17. Bill Puterbaugh, 18. Joe Saldana, 19. Gary Bettenhausen, 20. Jim Malloy, 21. Billy Vukovich, 22. Lee Kunzman, 23. Ralph Liguori. 1:08:31.00

1972 FEATURE: (100 Laps) 1. Al Unser, 2. A.J. Foyt, 3. Lee Kunzman, 4. Johnny Rutherford, 5. Bill Puterbaugh, 6. Tom Bigelow, 7. Ralph Liguori, 8. Billy Engelhart, 9. Rollie Beale, 10. Arnie Knepper, 11. Darl Harrison, 12. Dick Tobias, 13. Bob Evans, 14. Ronnie Burke, 15. Pancho Carter, 16. Sammy Sessions, 17. Bruce Walkup, 18. Greg Weld, 19. Rick Goudy, 20. Jim McElreath, 21. George Snider, 22. Carl Williams, 23. Larry Dickson, 24. Billy Vukovich.

1973 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Mario Andretti (3), 2. Al Unser (1), 3. Bill Puterbaugh (19), 4. Tom Bigelow (18), 5. Mel Cornett (7), 6. Johnny Parsons (2), 7. Arnie Knepper (9), 8. Sammy Sessions (11), 9. Bob Evans (24), 10. Billy Engelhart (15), 11. Joe Saldana (5), 12. Johnny Rutherford (21), 13. Don Nordhorn (23), 14. Ronnie Burke (12), 15. Gary Bettenhausen (22), 16. Jerry Miller (4), 17. Jimmy Caruthers (6), 18. Billy Vukovich (14), 19. Pancho Carter (13), 20. Billy Shuman (17), 21. Jigger Sirois (16), 22. George Snider (20), 23. A.J. Foyt (8), 24. Jim McElreath (10). 1:02:53.00

1974 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Mario Andretti (2), 2. Tom Bigelow (3), 3. Greg Weld (1), 4. Ralph Liguori (7), 5. Mel Cornett (4), 6. Bill Puterbaugh (8), 7. Billy Cassella (13), 8. Darl Harrison (23), 9. Billy Engelhart (16), 10. Lee Osborne (19), 11. Arnie Knepper (18), 12. John Hubbard (17), 13. Jimmy Caruthers (6), 14. Sammy Sessions (20), 15. Tommy Astone (22), 16. A.J. Foyt (12), 17. Bob Harkey (15), 18. Larry Dickson (14), 19. Billy Vukovich (5), 20. Bob Evans (11), 21. Sheldon Kinser (24), 22. Johnny Parsons (10), 23. Gary Ponzini (21), 24. Pancho Carter (9).

1975 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Al Unser (6), 2. Jimmy Caruthers (8), 3. Jackie Howerton (5), 4. Billy Engelhart (17), 5. Billy Cassella (9), 6. Jim Hurtubise (21), 7. Spike Gehlhausen (22), 8. James McElreath (7), 9. Larry Dickson (19), 10. Lee Kunzman (23), 11. Tom Bigelow (10), 12. Joe Saldana (18), 13. Rollie Beale (12), 14. Lee Osborne (15), 15. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 16. Steve Chassey (16), 17. Billy Vukovich (2), 18. Arnie Knepper (13), 19. Pancho Carter (3), 20. Jerry Miller (24), 21. Bruce Walkup (4), 22. Sammy Sessions (20), 23. Johnny Parsons (1), 24. Johnny Anderson (14).

1976 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tom Bigelow (1), 2. Johnny Parsons (3), 3. Billy Cassella (11), 4. Rollie Beale (13), 5. Jerry Miller (14), 6. Roy Hicks (15), 7. Ronnie Burke (21), 8. Jim Hurtubise (6), 9. Bobby Olivero (19), 10. Larry Moore (22), 11. Joe Saldana (9), 12. James McElreath (18), 13. Jim McElreath (7), 14. Jan Opperman (16), 15. Larry Rice (20), 16. Sheldon Kinser (2), 17. Billy Engelhart (12), 18. Pancho Carter (4), 19. Gary Bettenhausen (17), 20. Chuck Gurney (5), 21. Larry Dickson (10), 22. Arnie Knepper (23), 23. Bubby Jones (8), 24. Roger Rager (24). 1:04:42.20

1977 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Larry Rice (7), 2. Sheldon Kinser (10), 3. Billy Engelhart (20), 4. James McElreath (6), 5. Chuck Gurney (18), 6. Jim McElreath (17), 7. Rich Vogler (22), 8. Jerry Miller (15), 9. Johnny Parsons (4), 10. George Snider (13), 11. Jim Hurtubise (11), 12. Bruce Walkup (9), 13. Rollie Beale (5), 14. Billy Vukovich (14), 15. Junior Parkinson (16), 16. Mark Alderson (23), 17. Bubby Jones (24), 18. Dean Shirley (19), 19. Tom Bigelow (12), 20. Jerry Stone (21), 21. Jackie Howerton (2), 22. Thad Dosher (1), 23. Ron Shuman (3), 24. Pancho Carter (8). 1:10:04.30

1978 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (5), 2. Jim McElreath (12), 3. Bubby Jones (1), 4. Pancho Carter (4), 5. Steve Cannon (11), 6. Arnie Knepper (3), 7. Mike Johnson (24), 8. Clark Templeman (22), 9. Rich Vogler (2), 10. Jerry Miller (19), 11. Roy Hicks (23), 12. Roger Rager (27), 13. Ed Lynch (18), 14. Greg Leffler (28), 15. Bob East (26), 16. Kramer Williamson (25), 17. Bill Burks Jr. (17), 18. Larry Rice (6), 19. Billy Engelhart (7), 20. Ron Shuman (15), 21. Billy Cassella (13), 22. Jon Backlund (20), 23. Johnny Parsons (21), 24. Sheldon Kinser (9), 25. George Snider (8), 26. Bill Puterbaugh (16), 27. Robert Smith (10), 28. Dana Carter (14). 1:15:56.00

1979 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Olivero (13), 2. Rich Vogler (15), 3. Tom Bigelow (3), 4. Pancho Carter (8), 5. Billy Engelhart (7), 6. Bobby Adkins (2), 7. Sheldon Kinser (22), 8. Steve Chassey (1), 9. Sleepy Tripp (18), 10. Billy Vukovich (10), 11. Robert Smith (19), 12. Butch Wilkerson (12), 13. Gary Bettenhausen (26), 14. Larry Dickson (11), 15. Dana Carter (27), 16. Jim McElreath (5), 17. Junior Parkinson (9), 18. George Snider (14), 19. Bob East (20), 20. Bill Burks Jr. (23), 21. Bill Puterbaugh (21), 22. Bubby Jones (25), 23. Gary Irvin (17), 24. Steve Cannon (28), 25. Duke Cook (16), 26. Greg Leffler (24), 27. Larry Rice (4), 28. Johnny Parsons (6). 1:02:59.80

1980 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Pancho Carter (4), 2. Bobby Olivero (12), 3. Rich Vogler (3), 4. Joe Saldana (9), 5. Bill Tyler (24), 6. Jan Opperman (28), 7. Gary Irvin (26), 8. Lennie Waldo (19), 9. Tom Bigelow (6), 10. Bill Puterbaugh (20), 11. Mack McClellan (10), 12. Robert Smith (11), 13. Tony Weyant (22), 14. Larry Rice (1), 15. Bill Vukovich (2), 16. Larry Dickson (18), 17. Duke Cook (15), 18. Gary Bettenhausen (8), 19. Dean Shirley (21), 20. Jerry Miller (13), 21. Jack Hewitt (7), 22. George Snider (16), 23. Bill Burks Jr. (27), 24. Gary Hieber (23), 25. Steve Chassey (5), 26. Frankie Schneider (25), 27. Steve Cannon (14), 28. Sheldon Kinser (17).

1981 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. George Snider (9), 2. Larry Rice (11), 3. Jim McElreath (21), 4. Jack Hewitt (18), 5. Joe Saldana (6), 6. Chuck Amati (16), 7. Johnny Coogan (24), 8. Roger Rager (4), 9. Greg Leffler (20), 10. Art Bisch Jr. (26), 11. Rich Vogler (8), 12. Tom Bigelow (1), 13. Gary Gray (15), 14. Tracy Potter (22), 15. Ron Shuman (5), 16. Ken Schrader (3), 17. Billy Vukovich (23), 18. Bobby Olivero (25), 19. Mark Alderson (19), 20. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 21. Larry Dickson (13), 22. Sheldon Kinser (7), 23. Larry Martin (17), 24. Johnny Parsons (10), 25. Manny Rockhold (12), 26. Steve Chassey (14). 49:03.75

1982 (8/14) FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bobby Olivero (12), 2. Joe Saldana (2), 3. Sheldon Kinser (1), 4. Mark Alderson (3), 5. Ron Shuman (4), 6. Larry Rice (6), 7. Rick Hood (5), 8. Ken Schrader (16), 9. Billy Engelhart (17), 10. Walt Kennedy (10), 11. Mike Peters (19), 12. Dana Carter (9), 13. Ronnie Burke (25), 14. Doug Wolfgang (15), 15. Arnie Knepper (13), 16. Elvin Felty (23), 17. Chuck Amati (24), 18. Keith Kauffman (8), 19. Mike Winblad (20), 20. Rich Vogler (14), 21. Jerry Nemire (22), 22. Gary Irvin (21), 23. Bob Cicconi (18), 24. Emmett Hahn (26), 25. Steve Cannon (7), 26. Roger Rager (11). 1:01:14.00

1983 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 2. Ron Shuman (4), 3. Ken Schrader (10), 4. Larry Rice (8), 5. George Snider (5), 6. Chuck Gurney (19), 7. Billy Engelhart (26), 8. Mark Alderson (6), 9. Tom Bigelow (14), 10. Terry Uehling (13), 11. Larry Martin (15), 12. Jerry Weeks (28), 13. Steve Siegel (22), 14. Rick Hood (3), 15. Billy Vukovich (23), 16. Steve Kinser (16), 17. Mike Gregg (29), 18. Rich Vogler (18), 19. Jack Hewitt (30), 20. Jeff Bloom (21), 21. Larry Dickson (12), 22. Steve Chassey (1), 23. Billy Pauch (27), 24. Tracy Potter (20), 25. Gary Hieber (25), 26. Ronnie Burke (9), 27. Johnny Parsons (11), 28. Tony Weyant (17), 29. Sheldon Kinser (7), 30. Bobby Olivero (24). 1:04:28.05

1984 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (1), 2. Dave Blaney (6), 3. Gary Bettenhausen (27), 4. Bobby Olivero (3), 5. Mark Alderson (7), 6. Jerry Russell (23), 7. Jerry Nemire (20), 8. Nick Fornoro Jr. (18), 9. Bob Cicconi (16), 10. Herb Copeland (28), 11. Joe Saldana (29), 12. Gary Hieber (22), 13. Paul Koch (21), 14. Keith Campbell (13), 15. Warren Mockler (19), 16. George Snider (8), 17. Rich Vogler (31), 18. Tom Bigelow (12), 19. Ken Schrader (2), 20. Danny Milburn (15), 21. Billy Engelhart (11), 22. Mike Johnson (9), 23. Larry Dickson (24), 24. Sheldon Kinser (5), 25. Ron Shuman (4), 26. Gary Irvin (14), 27. Randy Bateman (25), 28. Manny Rockhold (26), 29. Duke Cook (17), 30. Bill Hudson (30), 31. Larry Rice (10). 1:05:46.46

1985 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (3), 2. Joe Saldana (1), 3. Rick Hood (4), 4. Jack Hewitt (23), 5. Bobby Olivero (20), 6. Duke Cook (21), 7. John Andretti (7), 8. Steve Butler (9), 9. Steve Cannon (24), 10. Mike Peters (13), 11. Jerry Russell (26), 12. Rodney Ritter Jr. (28), 13. Sheldon Kinser (11), 14. Warren Mockler (29), 15. Paul Clark (18), 16. Mike Gregg (30), 17. Steve Chassey (2), 18. Tom Bigelow (8), 19. Duke DeRosa (27), 20. Larry Rice (22), 21. Billy Shuman (19), 22. Billy Engelhart (17), 23. Gary Bettenhausen (6), 24. Dave Blaney (16), 25. George Snider (10), 26. Ken Schrader (12), 27. Gary Irvin (15), 28. Rich Vogler (5), 29. Mark Alderson (14), 30. Larry Dickson (25). 1:02:09.00

1986 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (10), 2. Chuck Gurney (31), 3. Larry Rice (15), 4. Rick Hood (21), 5. Bobby Olivero (17), 6. Warren Mockler (20), 7. Brent Kaeding (25), 8. Tom Bigelow (19), 9. Manny Rockhold (16), 10. Leon Thickstun (32), 11. Steve Chassey (3), 12. Andy Hillenburg (30), 13. Greg Staab (24), 14. Terry Kawell (29), 15. Randy Standridge (28), 16. Kevin Olson (23), 17. Gary Irvin (8), 18. Billy Engelhart (9), 19. Jack Ziegler (27), 20. George Snider (1), 21. Duke Cook (12), 22. Danny Milburn (18), 23. Gary Bettenhausen (2), 24. Larry Dickson (14), 25. Kevin Koch (7), 26. Sheldon Kinser (22), 27. Gary Hieber (6), 28. Steve Butler (4), 29. Steve Cannon (26), 30. Paul Clark (11), 31. Kenny Jacobs (13), 32. Rich Vogler (5). 1:05:19.00

1987 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (18), 2. Jeff Bloom (6), 3. Andy Hillenburg (16), 4. Jim Childers (27), 5. Rusty McClure (8), 6. Ron Dunstan (12), 7. Jerry Russell (11), 8. Gary Irvin (22), 9. Greg Staab (26), 10. Gary Hieber (25), 11. Steve Butler (15), 12. Kevin Koch (28), 13. Bob Frey (23), 14. Manny Rockhold (21), 15. Bob Cicconi (13), 16. Steve Chassey (17), 17. Mark Alderson (7), 18. Tom Bigelow (3), 19. Kenny Jacobs (14), 20. Steve Knepper (29), 21. Tommie Estes Jr. (19), 22. Billy Engelhart (10), 23. Paul Clark (20), 24. Jeff Swindell (1), 25. Danny Milburn (34), 26. Larry Rice (4), 27. Steve Cannon (32), 28. Jim Mahoney (30), 29. George Snider (9), 30. Gary Bettenhausen (5), 31. Jim Moughan (33), 32. Duke Cook (24), 33. Rick Hood (2), 34. Terry Kawell (31). 56:07.00

1988 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Steve Chassey (20), 2. Gary Bettenhausen (8), 3. Bruce Field (28), 4. Andy Hillenburg (3), 5, Steve Butler (4), 6. Bob Cicconi (18), 7. Gene Lee Gibson (25), 8. Gary Irvin (19), 9. Rusty McClure (11), 10. Larry Hoppes (17), 11. Gary Hieber (13), 12. Ray Joe Fager (26), 13. Jim Mahoney (24), 14. Jack Hewitt (15), 15. Kenny Jacobs (2), 16. Tony Elliott (6), 17. Mark Alderson (21), 18. Dean Billings (27), 19. Manny Rockhold (29), 20. Larry Rice (16), 21. Jon Johnson (10), 22. Jerry Nemire (22), 23. Ron Dunstan (5), 24. Jeff Bloom (30), 25. Jim Childers (23), 26. Chuck Gurney (9), 27. George Snider (1), 28. Jerry Russell (7), 29. Rick Hood (14), 30. Dave Feese (12). 1:09.09.00

1989 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (1), 2. Johnny Parsons (2), 3. Larry Rice (9), 4. Ron Dunstan (4), 5. Steve Butler (15), 6. George Snider (22), 7. Andy Hillenburg (5), 8. Jack Hewitt (12), 9. Gary Bettenhausen (11), 10. Tom Bigelow (8), 11. Tony Elliott (17), 12. Manny Rockhold (26), 13. Jim McElreath (28), 14. Darryl Haugh (25), 15. Terry Kawell (13), 16. Gene Lee Gibson (19), 17. Danny Smith (10), 18. Jerry Nemire (7), 19. Gary Irvin (20), 20. Dave Feese (21), 21. Bob Cicconi (16), 22. Gary Hieber (3), 23. Mike Thomas (29), 24. Russ Gamester (27), 25. Danny Milburn (23), 26. Wayne Hammond (24), 27. Mark Alderson (14), 28. Jon Johnson (18), 29. Jim Moughan (30), 30. Jim Mahoney (6). 1:06:46.30

1990 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (1), 2. Eric Gordon (7), 3. George Snider (16), 4. Jeff Swindell (8), 5. Johnny Parsons (17), 6. Jeff Gordon (22), 7. Gary Hieber (4), 8. Wally Pankratz (6), 9. Jimmy Sills (19), 10. Mark Alderson (26), 11. Warren Mockler (23), 12. Tray House (11), 13. Chip Thomas (10), 14. Russ Gamester (21), 15. Robbie Stanley (28), 16. Walt Kennedy (14), 17. Rusty McClure (29), 18. Kevin Olson (12), 19. Jerry Nemire (25), 20. Jim McElreath (15), 21. Jack Hewitt (20), 22. Danny Milburn (30), 23. Jerry Russell (2), 24. Dave Feese (27), 25. Andy Hillenburg (9), 26. Steve Butler (13), 27. Tony Elliott (18), 28. Jim Mahoney (24), 29. Gary Irvin (3), 30. Stan Fox (5). 58:20.31

1991 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (3), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Stan Fox (1), 4. Jeff Gordon (14), 5. Larry Dickson (12), 6. Warren Mockler (11), 7. Tony Elliott (20), 8. Gary Hieber (9), 9. Wally Pankratz (16), 10. Brent Kaeding (18), 11. George Snider (4), 12. Russ Gamester (10), 13. Jim Mahoney (27), 14. Rick Ungar (28), 15. Ron Dunstan (23), 16. Jerry Russell (13), 17. Bill Kojis (21), 18. Randy Bateman (22), 19. Art Bisch Jr. (30), 20. Greg Staab (31), 21. Fred Tegarden Jr. (34), 22. Jerry Nemire (26), 23. Tray House (19), 24. Steve Chassey (5), 25. Gary Irvin (38), 26. Eric Gordon (17), 27. Jeff Swindell (7), 28. Dan Ford (36), 29. Chip Thomas (29), 30. Mike McCreary (33), 31. Dave Feese (25), 32. Blake Hollingsworth (35), 33. Dave Darland (24), 34. Tom Bigelow (32), 35. Eddie Sachs Jr. (37), 36. Jack Hewitt (6), 37. Johnny Parsons (8), 38. Danny Smith (15). 1:02:01.53

1992 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jimmy Sills (1), 2. Steve Butler (2), 3. Jeff Swindell (5), 4. George Snider (9), 5. Jack Hewitt (14), 6. Chuck Gurney (12), 7. Stan Fox (7), 8. Russ Gamester (6), 9. Warren Mockler (4), 10. Stevie Reeves (18), 11. Eric Gordon (20), 12. Chip Thomas (11), 13. Rick Hood (13), 14. Tony Stewart (17), 15. Brent Kaeding (22), 16. Wally Pankratz (23), 17. Larry Dickson (26), 18. Mike Bliss (28), 19. Brad Noffsinger (16), 20. Steve Chassey (27), 21. Jim McElreath (15), 22. Jerry Russell (8), 23. Bob Meli (30), 24. Jim Childers (21), 25. Rusty McClure (29), 26. Johnny Parsons (10), 27. Joe Gaerte (25), 28. Cary Faas (3), 29. Lealand McSpadden (24), 30. Rocky Hodges (19). NT

1993 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (7), 2. Chuck Gurney (2), 3. Jeff Swindell (3), 4. Jimmy Sills (6), 5. Gary Hieber (4), 6. Ron Shuman (5), 7. Mike Bliss (21), 8. Chip Thomas (10), 9. Steve Butler (22), 10. Tray House (28), 11. Stevie Reeves (14), 12. Johnny Parsons (25), 13. Larry Dickson (1), 14. Jim Keeker (16), 15. Perry Ferrell (9), 16. Mark Alderson (18), 17. Lee Dunn (15), 18. Jerry Nemire (27), 19. Eric Gordon (11), 20. Tony Elliott (13), 21. Dave Darland (19), 22. Blake Hollingsworth (12), 23. Ronnie Burke (29), 24. Donnie Beechler (23), 25. Ron Dunstan (17), 26. George Snider (8), 27. Greg Staab (24), 28. Tony Stewart (20), 29. Randy Tolsma (26), 30. Jim Whiteside (30). NT

1994 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (7), 2. Jack Hewitt (2), 3. Randy Tolsma (3), 4. Russ Gamester (18), 5. Wally Pankratz (15), 6. Johnny Parsons (1), 7. Rusty McClure (26), 8. Rocky Hodges (17), 9. Donnie Beechler (22), 10. Davey Hamilton (13), 11. Jack Runyon (20), 12. Dave Darland (23), 13. Ron Shuman (6), 14. Stan Fox (12), 15. Jimmy Sills (10), 16. Mark Alderson (27), 17. Eric Gordon (11), 18. Kenny Irwin Jr. (5), 19. George Snider (9), 20. Billy Boat (25), 21. Kevin Doty (28), 22. Mike Bliss (8), 23. Lealand McSpadden (24), 24. Tony Elliott (21), 25. Gary Hieber (14), 26. Chip Thomas (16), 27. Ron Dunstan (30), 28. Page Jones (19), 29. Jon Stanbrough (29), 30. Tony Stewart (4). 1:08:25.00

1995 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kenny Irwin Jr. (28), 2. Chuck Gurney (2), 3. George Snider (23), 4. Johnny Parsons (1), 5. Robby Flock (24), 6. Rocky Hodges (14), 7. Donnie Beechler (15), 8. Jack Runyon (12), 9. Jimmy Sills (4), 10. Tony Stewart (18), 11. Gary Hieber (21), 12. Richard Griffin (13), 13. Tony Elliott (7), 14. Rusty McClure (22), 15. Brian Hayden (17), 16. Kevin Thomas (11), 17. Dave Darland (10), 17. Eric Gordon (5), 19. Lee Brewer Jr. (20), 20. Jim Keeker (9), 21. Russ Gamester (16), 22. Mark Cassella (27), 23. Dave Steele (29), 24. Chuck Leary (19), 25. Tyce Carlson (6), 26. Jon Stanbrough (8), 27. Jack Hewitt (3), 28. Kevin Doty (26), 29. Jerry Nemire (30), 30. Randy Bateman (25). 1:03:44.70

1996 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chuck Gurney (3), 2. Jimmy Sills (2), 3. Robby Flock (1), 4. Kevin Thomas (13), 5. Cary Faas (16), 6. Kenny Irwin Jr. (19), 7. Gary Hieber (17), 8. Tracy Hines (12), 9. Dave Darland (29), 10. Ryan Newman (23), 11. Rick Hood (20), 12. Jim Keeker (11), 13. Rip Williams (15), 14. Steve Knepper (24), 15. Eric Gordon (25), 16. John Heydenreich (18), 17. Jon Stanbrough (26), 18. Kenneth Nichols (22), 19. Derek Davidson (27), 20. Al Thomas (30), 21. Dan Drinan (5), 22. Scott Hatton (7), 23. Billy Engelhart (10), 24. Tray House (28), 25. George Snider (14), 26. Bill Rose (21), 27. Mark Cassella (6), 28. Donnie Beechler (4), 29. Tony Elliott (8), 30. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (9). NT

1997 FEATURE: (100 Laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (3), 2. Russ Gamester (1), 3. Donnie Beechler (11), 4. Jimmy Sills (2), 5. Jim Keeker (12), 6. Jack Hewitt (22), 7. Cary Faas (21), 8. Brian Gerster (8), 9. Gary Hieber (23), 10. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (10), 11. Eric Gordon (15), 12. J.J. Yeley (13), 13. Ronnie Burke (14), 14. Brian Tyler (18), 15. Derek Davidson (16), 16. Kenneth Nichols (19), 17. Rod Holshouser (28), 18. Mike Gregg (27), 19. Chuck Gurney (4), 20. Wally Pankratz (20), 21. Jerry Nemire (26), 22. Bill Baue (29), 23. Billy Engelhart (24), 24. Robby Flock (25), 25. George Snider (9), 26. Ryan Newman (17), 27. Daryl Daugherty (30), 28. Kevin Thomas (5), 29. Johnny Parsons (6), 30. Chuck Leary (7). NT

1998 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Russ Gamester (1), 2. Dave Darland (14), 3. Jack Hewitt (4), 4. Robby Flock (9), 5. Billy Puterbaugh Jr. (7), 6. Tracy Hines (8), 7. Brian Tyler (11), 8. Ryan Newman (2), 9. Jerry Coons Jr. (22), 10. Gary Hieber (13), 11. Tony Elliott (5), 12. Jason Leffler (21), 13. Derek Davidson (15), 14. Rusty McClure (12), 15. Greg Wilson (23), 16. Al Thomas (27), 17. Bill Rose (29), 18. Donnie Beechler (3), 19. Jimmy Sills (6), 20. J.J. Yeley (18), 21. Cary Faas (19), 22. Jackie Burke (24), 23. Eric Gordon (16), 24. John Barrick (30), 25. Wally Pankratz (10), 26. Bill Baue (26), 27. Mike Mosley Jr. (28), 28. Terry Babb (25), 29. Johnny Parsons (20), 30. Kevin Thomas (17). 1:02:25.00

1999 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (3), 2. Tracy Hines (10), 3. Tony Elliott (2), 4. Russ Gamester (6), 5. Jack Hewitt (8), 6. Jimmy Sills (19), 7. Chuck Leary (11), 8. Brian Tyler (16), 9. Bill Rose (1), 10. Jason Leffler (18), 11. Ryan Newman (24), 12. Cary Faas (13), 13. Rich Tobias Jr. (21), 14. Eric Gordon (4), 15. Tom Capie (14), 16. J.J. Yeley (7), 17. Donnie Lehmann (29), 18. Dean Franklin (25), 19. Dane Carter (27), 20. Ron Smoker (17), 21. Jay Drake (5), 22. Robby Flock (9), 23. Scott Hatton (28), 24. Kevin Doty (26), 25. Dave Steele (22), 26. Rick Treadway (30), 27. Rocky Hodges (23), 28. Todd Kane (12), 29. Terry Babb (20), 30. Randy Bateman (15). 1:05:28.403

2000 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Hewitt (8), 2. Bud Kaeding (4), 3. Jay Drake (2), 4. Dave Darland (10), 5. Tony Elliott (1), 6. Robby Flock (7), 7. Brian Tyler (15), 8. John Heydenreich (17), 9. Tracy Hines (3), 10. Ed Carpenter (6), 11. Donnie Beechler (18), 12. Kasey Kahne (13), 13. Johnny Parsons (14), 14. Tom Capie (22), 15. Paul White (25), 16. Jimmy Sills (21), 17. Brad Noffsinger (24), 18. Jerry Coons Jr. (16), 19. Gary Hieber (9), 20. Rod Holshouser (27), 21. Brad Fox (19), 22. Eric Gordon (26), 23. Steve Sheppard Jr. (29), 24. Ryan Newman (20), 25. J.J. Yeley (11), 26. Chuck Gurney (23), 27. Russ Gamester (5), 28. Bill Rose (12), 29. Randy Bateman (30), 30. Terry Pletch (28). NT

2001 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Paul White (2), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 3. Russ Gamester (9), 4. J.J. Yeley (1), 5. Rich Tobias Jr. (10), 6. Dave Darland (12), 7. Eric Gordon (8), 8. Robby Flock (15), 9. Aaron Fike (21), 10. Ed Carpenter (30), 11. Jason McCord (27), 12. Jack Hewitt (18), 13. Michael Lewis (28), 14. Brad Noffsinger (25), 15. Tracy Hines (4), 16. Dane Carter (24), 17. Kevin Huntley (13), 18. Rick Shelton (11), 19. Dave Steele (17), 20. Bud Kaeding (14), 21. John Heydenreich (19), 22. Jay Drake (3), 23. Johnny Parsons (23), 24. Tom Capie (26), 25. Manny Rockhold (16), 26. Levi Jones (29), 27. Derek Davidson (5), 28. Roger Rager (6), 29. Jackie Burke (20), 30. Bill Rose (22). 59:14.14

2002 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. J.J. Yeley (1), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 3. Tracy Hines (5), 4. Dave Darland (13), 5. Matt Westfall (7), 6. Kevin Huntley (9), 7. Jay Drake (2), 8. Jason McCord (14), 9. Russ Gamester (6), 10. Carl Edwards (19), 11. Derek Davidson (29), 12. Tony Elliott (17), 13. Terry Babb (20), 14. Michael Lewis (27), 15. Nick Lundgreen (28), 16. Roger Rager (10), 17. Dave Steele (18), 18. Aaron Fike (23), 19. George White (8), 20. Johnny Parsons (15), 21. Jason Leffler (16), 22. Brad Noffsinger (24), 23. Dane Carter (22), 24. Tom Capie (12), 25. Paul White (4), 26. Rich Tobias Jr. (26), 27. Brad Fox (11), 28. John Starks (25), 29. John Heydenreich (21), 30. Jonathan Vennard (30). NT

2003 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Dave Darland (1), 2. Jerry Coons Jr. (2), 3. Tyler Walker (9), 4. Jay Drake (6), 5. Tracy Hines (4), 6. Paul White (18), 7. Kevin Huntley (7), 8. Donnie Beechler (11), 9. Dave Steele (14), 10. Nick Lundgreen (10), 11. Greg Wilson (30), 12. Tony Elliott (5), 13. Matt Westfall (19), 14. Dane Carter (27), 15. Ron Gregory (26), 16. Jason McCord (16), 17. J.J. Yeley (3), 18. Rich Tobias Jr. (13), 19. Brian Tyler (17), 20. Eric Gordon (15), 21. Tom Capie (21), 22. A.J. Fike (20), 23. Levi Jones (12), 24. Johnny Parsons (23), 25. Brad Noffsinger (24), 26. Teddy Beach (8), 27. Russ Gamester (25), 28. Rod Holshouser (28), 29. Murray Erickson (29), 30. Roger Rager (22). NT

2004 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (21), 2. Rich Tobias Jr. (12), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 4. John Heydenreich (20), 5. Matt Westfall (13), 6. Dave Darland (3), 7. Dave Steele (11), 8. Bud Kaeding (8), 9. Tony Elliott (6), 10. Shane Hollingsworth (4), 11. Todd Kane (18), 12. Jason McCord (28), 13. Ron Gregory (29), 14. Jay Drake (10), 15. Aaron Pierce (30), 16. Randy Bateman (27), 17. Mike Brecht (16), 18. Sport Allen (19), 19. Hud Cone (17), 20. Boston Reid (9), 21. Jon Stanbrough (2), 22. Tyler Walker (5), 23. Nick Lundgreen (24), 24. Roger Rager (23), 25. Kevin Huntley (15), 26. Jim Moughan (14), 27. Russ Gamester (7), 28. Aaron Fike (25), 29. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (26), 30. Donnie Beechler (22). NT

2005 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (16), 2. Tom Capie (7), 3. Josh Wise (1), 4. Tyler Walker (2), 5. Kevin Huntley (4), 6. John Heydenreich (11), 7. Nick Lundgreen (17), 8. Teddy Beach (12), 9. Jason McCord (13), 10. Hud Cone (23), 11. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (24), 12. Dave Steele (8), 13. Kyle Steffens (29), 14. A.J. Fike (10), 15. Jon Stanbrough (20), 16. Shane Hollingsworth (22), 17. Paul White (19), 18. Chris Urish (30), 19. Justin Allgaier (25), 20. Dave Darland (5), 21. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 22. Johnny Parsons (18), 23. Ryan Durst (26), 24. Matt Westfall (21), 25. Ron Gregory (27), 26. Alex Shanks (28), 27. Randy Bateman (14), 28. Tracy Hines (9), 29. Rich Tobias Jr. (15), 30. Cole Carter (3). 1:04:20.00

2006 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tracy Hines (1), 2. Brian Tyler (6), 3. Josh Wise (4), 4. Donnie Beechler (14), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (11), 6. Jay Drake (3), 7. Aaron Pierce (10), 8. Paul White (20), 9. Jeff Swindell (16), 10. Chappy Knaack (28), 11. Ray Bull (29), 12. Alex Shanks (26), 13. Tim Siner (25), 14. Dave Darland (2), 15. Roger Rager (17), 16. Mat Neely (8), 17. Shane Hollingsworth (7), 18. Dereck King (27), 19. Johnny Parsons (22), 20. Bud Kaeding (18), 21. Shane Cottle (5), 22. Dickie Gaines (24), 23. Davey Ray (12), 24. Levi Jones (9), 25. Russ Gamester (13), 26. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (31), 27. Tom Capie (19), 28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (21), 29. Chris Urish (23), 30. John Heydenreich (30). 1:14:27.29 (Dave Steele disqualified due to failing to pass post-race technical inspection after winning race).

2007 FEATURE: (75 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3), 2. Billy Wease (17), 3. Bud Kaeding (7), 4. Paul White (10), 5. Shane Cottle (8), 6. Johnny Parsons (18), 7. Kevin Huntley (21), 8. John Heydenreich (13), 9. Donnie Beechler (24), 10. Brian Tyler (6), 11. Mitch Wissmiller (2), 12. Mat Neely (12), 13. Ray Bull (32), 14. Shane Hollingsworth (19), 15. Roger Rager (22), 16. Wayne Reutimann Jr. (31), 17. Tim Barber (37), 18. Mike Murgoitio (26), 19. Hud Cone (28), 20. Tim Siner (34), 21. Kyle Steffens (23), 22. Chappy Knaack (36), 23. Levi Jones (1), 24. Cameron Dodson (30), 25. Tom Capie (4), 26. Justin Allgaier (11), 27. Dave Darland (16), 28. Jerry Coons Jr. (5), 29. Dereck King (35), 30. A.J. Fike (15), 31. Aaron Pierce (14), 32. Randy Bateman (39), 33. Mike Stroehle (38), 34. Russ Gamester (27), 35. Ron Gregory (20), 36. Jon Stanbrough (9), 37. Chris Urish (25), 38. Mike Hess (29), 39. Dickie Gaines (33). NT

2008 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (2), 2. Dave Darland (6), 3. Shane Hollingsworth (1), 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (9), 5. Bud Kaeding (17), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (25), 7. Shane Cottle (5), 8. Tom Capie (7), 9. Kody Swanson (4), 10. Jon Stanbrough (10), 11. Tracy Hines (8), 12. A.J. Fike (14), 13. Levi Jones (3), 14. Russ Gamester (15), 15. Mat Neely (12), 16. Patrick Bruns (20), 17. Randy Bateman (13), 18. Craig Dori (22), 19. Paul White (19), 20. Jeff Leka (23), 21. Johnny Parsons (21), 22. Donnie Beechler (11), 23. Chris Urish (18), 24. Derek Hagar (24), 25. Kevin Huntley (16), 26. Mike Stroehle (26). NT

2009 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Cole Whitt (1), 2. Jon Stanbrough (5), 3. Levi Jones (3), 4. A.J. Fike (6), 5. Josh Wise (9), 6. Dave Darland (4), 7. Bud Kaeding (22), 8. Tracy Hines (2), 9. Derek Hagar (11), 10. Shane Hollingsworth (8), 11. Tony Elliott (14), 12. Zach Daum (16), 13. Tom Capie (13), 14. Eric Todd (20), 15. Patrick Bruns (23), 16. Justin Carver (21), 17. Rex Norris III (24), 18. Terry Babb (17), 19. Donnie Beechler (15), 20. Kody Swanson (18), 21. Jerry Coons Jr. (7), 22. Brian Tyler (10), 23. Matt Westfall (19), 24. Shane Hmiel (12), 25. John Barrick (25), 26. Russ Gamester (26). NT

2010: RAINED OUT

2011 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Brian Tyler (14), 2. Levi Jones (3), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (4), 4. Kyle Larson (6), 5. Tracy Hines (1), 6. Jon Stanbrough (8), 7. Bud Kaeding (17), 8. Kody Swanson (15), 9. Russ Gamester (13), 10. Chris Windom (9), 11. Shane Hollingsworth (12), 12. A.J. Fike (7), 13. Dave Darland (11), 14. Derek Hagar (16), 15. Bobby East (5), 16. Mike Hess (18), 17. Shane Cockrum (19), 18. Bryan Clauson (2), 19. Mike Martin (25), 20. Zach Daum (20), 21. Donnie Beechler (21), 22. Darren Hagen (24), 23. Randy Bateman (10), 24. Craig Dori (26), 25. Tanner Swanson (23), 26. Chris Urish (22). NT

2012 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. A.J. Fike (5), 2. Brian Tyler (4), 3. Tanner Swanson (17), 4. Levi Jones (1), 5. Bryan Clauson (9), 6. Jerry Coons Jr. (11), 7. Bud Kaeding (2), 8. Bobby East (7), 9. Rich Tobias Jr. (6), 10. Chris Urish (10), 11. Bobby Santos (20), 12. Steve Adams (18), 13. Tracy Hines (14), 14. Russ Gamester (16), 15. Kody Swanson (3), 16. Randy Bateman (13), 17. Shane Hollingsworth (8), 18. Shane Cottle (12), 19. Shane Cockrum (15), 20. Joey Moughan (19). NT

2013 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. A.J. Fike (1), 2. Chris Windom (4), 3. Jerry Coons Jr. (6), 4. Tracy Hines (7), 5. Shane Cockrum (11), 6. Brian Tyler (2), 7. Kody Swanson (5), 8. Bobby East (9), 9. Robert Ballou (14), 10. Taylor Ferns (16), 11. Chris Urish (8), 12. Jarett Andretti (10), 13. Dave Darland (18), 14. Patrick Lawson (15), 15. Todd Kane (12), 16. Miranda Throckmorton (13), 17. Kenny Gentry (17), 18. Russ Gamester (3). NT

2014 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (1), 2. Tracy Hines (2), 3. Bobby East (4), 4. A.J. Fike (5), 5. Chris Windom (11), 6. Bryan Clauson (7), 7. Jerry Coons Jr. (12), 8. Dave Darland (8), 9. Levi Jones (16), 10. Brady Bacon (3), 11. Russ Gamester (17), 12. Jacob Wilson (13), 13. Davey Ray (15), 14. Steven Russell (9), 15. Chris Fetter (18), 16. David Byrne (14), 17. Randy Bateman (20), 18. Jackie Burke (19), 19. Patrick Lawson (21), 20. Caleb Armstrong (10), 21. Shane Cockrum (6), 22. John Hunt (22), 23. Kenny Gentry (24), 24. Chris Urish (23). NT

2015 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (16), 2. Levi Jones (9), 3. Shane Cottle (4), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (8), 5. Steve Buckwalter (15), 6. C.J. Leary (13), 7. Casey Shuman (12), 8. Shane Cockrum (2), 9. Rickey Hood (11), 10. Chris Windom (6), 11. David Byrne (21), 12. Chase Stockon (17), 13. Austin Nemire (26), 14. Chris Urish (18), 15. Randy Hannagan (20), 16. A.J. Fike (3), 17. Justin Grant (1), 18. Terry James (30), 19. Jacob Wilson (5), 20. Rex Norris III (28), 21. Steven Russell (19), 22. Brian Tyler (14), 23. Brady Bacon (7), 24. Tad Roach (29), 25. Jackie Burke (24), 26. Russ Gamester (23), 27. Dave Darland (10), 28. Danny Long (31), 29. Joey Moughan (22), 30. Terry Babb (25), 31. Patrick Lawson (27), 32. Chris Fetter (32). NT

2016: RAINED OUT

2017 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Justin Grant (2), 2. Kody Swanson (9), 3. Jeff Swindell (28), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 5. Dave Darland (12), 6. Shane Cottle (13), 7. Aaron Pierce (11), 8. David Byrne (33), 9. Joe Liguori (29), 10. Steve Buckwalter (14), 11. Jacob Wilson (31), 12. Patrick Lawson (24), 13. David Shain (17), 14. Matt Goodnight (26), 15. Joss Moffatt (23), 16. Chris Fetter (32), 17. Damion Gardner (18), 18. Chris Urish (27), 19. C.J. Leary (5), 20. Tyler Courtney (8), 21. Brian Tyler (10), 22. Korey Weyant (25), 23. Casey Shuman (20), 24. J.C. Bland (3), 25. Chris Windom (4), 26. Zach Daum (15), 27. Austin Nemire (34), 28. Joey Moughan (7), 29. Keith Burch (16), 30. Dakota Jackson (6), 31. Terry Babb (21), 32. Patrick Bruns (19), 33. Russ Gamester (22), 34. Danny Long (30). NT

2018 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (13), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 3. Justin Grant (6), 4. Jacob Wilson (10), 5. Jerry Coons Jr. (1), 6. Kyle Robbins (7), 7. Joe Liguori (19), 8. Austin Nemire (16), 9. Joey Moughan (11), 10. David Byrne (25), 11. Brady Bacon (8), 12. Mike Haggenbottom (20), 13. Chris Dyson (28), 14. Chris Urish (26), 15. Russ Gamester (21), 16. Keith Burch (29), 17. Travis Welpott (31), 18. J.C. Bland (23). 19. Matt Goodnight (15), 20. Tyler Courtney (4), 21. Jeff Swindell (18), 22. C.J. Leary (9), 23. Shane Cockrum (5), 24. Neil Shepherd (17), 25. Dave Darland (12), 26. Kody Swanson (2), 27. Johnny Petrozelle (22), 28. Bill Rose (14), 29. Patrick Lawson (30), 30. Brian Tyler (24). 31. Terry Babb (27). NT

2019: RAINED OUT

2020 FEATURE: (100 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (2), 2. David Gravel (26), 3. Justin Grant (1), 4. Brady Bacon (4), 5. Jacob Wilson (6), 6. Casey Shuman (12), 7. Shane Cockrum (14), 8. Logan Seavey (9), 9. Chris Windom (24), 10. Kody Swanson (13), 11. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 12. Chad Kemenah (8), 13. Jake Swanson (15), 14. Kyle Steffens (11), 15. Jimmy Light (10), 16. Terry Babb (18), 17. Travis Welpott (17), 18. Patrick Lawson (20), 19. Bryan Gossel (19), 20. Danny Long (22), 21. Matt Goodnight (16), 22. Shane Cottle (5), 23. Dave Berkheimer (21), 24. Kyle Robbins (25), 25. Terry James (23), 26. Aaron Pierce (7). 1:03:50.977

2021 FEATURE: (100 laps, shortened to 76 laps due to rain, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kody Swanson (23), 2. Logan Seavey (1), 3. Shane Cockrum (25), 4. Jerry Coons Jr. (3), 5. Kyle Steffens (9), 6. Jake Swanson (4), 7. Matt Westfall (2), 8. Casey Buckman (12), 9. Carmen Perigo (13), 10. Chase Stockon (5), 11. Austin Nemire (19), 12. Kyle Robbins (8), 13. Chris Phillips (11), 14. Travis Welpott (14), 15. Steven Russell (20), 16. Mike Haggenbottom (17), 17. Patrick Lawson (27), 18. Nathan Moore (18), 19. Korey Weyant (16), 20. Justin Grant (10), 21. Ken Schrader (22), 22. Terry Babb (6), 23. Shane Cottle (26), 24. Chris Fetter (29), 25. Matt Goodnight (7), 26. Dallas Hewitt (15), 27. Dave Peperak (21), 28. Jason McDougal (24), 29. Dave Berkheimer (28), 30. Robert Ballou (30). NT