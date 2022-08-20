Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Fast Facts

Race Day: Saturday, Aug. 20

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois

Race distance: NTT INDYCAR SERIES: 260 laps / 325 miles |

Indy Lights Presented byCooper Tires: 75 laps / 93.75 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets of Firestone Firehawk tires for use throughout the weekend

2021 race winners:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Sonsio Team Penske Chevrolet)

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

David Malukas (No. 79 HMD Motorsports) – Both Races

2021 NTT P1 Award winner:

Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet), 49.8289,180.618 mph

One-lap qualifying lap record:

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Will Power, 23.7206, 189.709 mph, Aug. 25. 2017

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires

Juan Piedrahita, 27.8890, 161.354 mph, Aug. 26, 2017

NBC Sports race telecast:

Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta andValvoline 5 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 20, USA Network (live). Leigh Diffey is the play-by-playannouncer for NBC Sports’ coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analystsTownsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

Peacock Premium Live Streaming:

All NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show – featuring driver interviews, podium ceremonies and post-race analysis – will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights at World Wide Technology Raceway will be streamed on Peacock Premium with practice and qualifying being shown on INDYCAR Live!

Track schedule (all times local):

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

3:15 p.m. – Indy Lights at World Wide Technology Raceway “Drivers Start Your Engines”

3:20 p.m. – Indy Lights at World Wide Technology Raceway (75 laps / 93.75 miles)

5 p.m. – NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline

Championship facts:

Will Power leads the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship with three races to go for the fourth time in his career. Power previously led the championship with three races to in2010, 2012 and 2014. He won the title in 2014. With 59 points separating the top-seven drivers in the point standings, this is the closestchampionship in the last 20 years.

There are 11 drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship: Will Power, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O’Ward, Alexander Rossi, Felix Rosenqvist, Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay.

Any driver who trails the points leader by 108 points or more following the race will be eliminated from contention.

Since the first INDYCAR SERIES race at World Wide Technology Raceway, the winning driver has won the INDYCAR SERIES championship three times: Alex Zanardi (1998),Josef Newgarden (2017) and Scott Dixon (2020-Race 1).

Key championship point statistic:

Since 2008, the driver who has led the championship with three races to go has won the championship eight times – Scott Dixon in 2008, 2018 and 2020,Dario Franchitti in 2011, Will Power in 2014, Simon Pagenaud in 2016 and Josef Newgarden in2017 and 2019

Race notes:

There have been eight different winners in 14 NTT INDYCAR SERIES races in the 2022season.

Scott McLaughlin (Streets of St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course),

Josef Newgarden (Texas Motor Speedway, Streets of Long Beach, Road America, IowaSpeedway-1),

Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa Speedway-2),

Colton Herta (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-1),

Marcus Ericsson (Indianapolis 500),

WillPower (Raceway at Belle Isle Park),

Scott Dixon (Streets of Toronto and Streets ofNashville) and

Alexander Rossi (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course-2) have allwon in 2022. The record for most different winners in a season is 11 in 2000, 2001 and2014.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be the 14th INDYCAR SERIES race at WorldWide Technology Raceway.

Josef Newgarden won his third race at WWTR in 2021.

PaulTracy won the first INDYCAR SERIES race at WWTR in 1997.

Newgarden, Scott Dixon(2020 Race 1)

Takuma Sato (2019),

Will Power (2018) and Helio Castroneves (2003) are the former winners entered in this year’s race.

ACTIVE RACE WINNER

WINS

SEASONS

Josef Newgarden 3 2017, 2020-Race2, 2021

Scott Dixon 1 2020-Race 1

Takuma Sato 1 2019

Will Power 1 2018

Helio Castroneves 1 2003

Courtesy Indycar Media