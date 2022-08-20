Brabham Wins Indy Light Race at WWT Raceway

Matthew Brabham passed Linus Lundqvist with 4 laps remaining in the race and never looked back.

“We ran the high line and it worked,” said Brabham.

Lunqvist was the pole sitter and took the lead and held it the entire race to the very end when Brabhan was able to track him down. Brabham ran the high line behind Ludqvist coming out of turn 2 and down the back straight-a-way and then dove down in turn 3 and making a successful pass.

Lundqvist is still the series leader with five victories victories in 2022 during the 75-lap race Saturday afternoon on the 1.25-mile oval.

Championship leader Linus Lundqvist turned a two-lap average speed of 160.259 mph in the No. 26 HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing car.

This was the second straight and seventh overall top starting spot this season for Lundqvist, who was awarded the No. 1 grid position based on entrant points for the previous race earlier this month at Nashville after qualifying was rained out. He won five consecutive poles on track earlier this season.