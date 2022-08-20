De Alba Wins Indy Pro 2000 Race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Salvador De Alba won his first Indy Pro 2000 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. He started from the pole position and went from green flag to checker flag for the race win.
“The car was on rails,” said De Alba. “We have been top on the board all weekend”
Click here for race action photos
Race Results
|Pos
|No
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Team
|Laps
|1
|6
|1
|Salvador De Alba (R)
|Guadalajara Mexico
|Jay Howard Driver Develpment
|55
|2
|8
|4
|Nolan Siegel (R)
|Palo Alto CA
|DEForce Racing
|55
|3
|4
|6
|Braden Eves
|Gahanna OH
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|55
|4
|90
|3
|Louis Foster (R)
|Basingstoke UK
|Exclusive Autosport
|55
|5
|3
|5
|Josh Green (R)
|Mount Kisco NY
|Turn 3 Motorsport
|55
|6
|55
|2
|Reece Gold
|Miami FL
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|55
|7
|47
|7
|Enaam Ahmed
|London England
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|55
|8
|5
|8
|Marcos Flack (R)
|Brisbane Australia
|Jay Howard Driver Development
|55
|9
|18
|15
|Yuven Sundaramoorthy (R)
|Oconomowoc WI
|Pabst Racing
|55
|10
|7
|9
|Bijoy Garg (R)
|Stanford CA
|DEForce Racing
|55
|11
|1
|12
|Kiko Porto (R)
|Recife Brazil
|DEForce Racing
|54
|12
|2
|11
|Trey Burke (R)
|Alvin TX
|Turn 3 Motorsport
|54
|13
|93
|13
|Lindsay Brewer (R)
|Denver CO
|Exclusive Autosport
|53
|14
|40
|10
|Jack William Miller
|Westfield IN
|Miller Vinatieri Motorsports w/Exclusive Autosport
|13
|15
|19
|14
|Jordan Missig (R)
|Joliet IL
|Pabst Racing
|0