De Alba Wins Indy Pro 2000 Race at World Wide Technology Raceway

Salvador De Alba won his first Indy Pro 2000 race at World Wide Technology Raceway. He started from the pole position and went from green flag to checker flag for the race win.

“The car was on rails,” said De Alba. “We have been top on the board all weekend”

Slavador De Alba, Race Winner at WWT Raceway. Photo by Larry Vancil / STLRACING.COM

 

 

 

 

Race Results

Pos No Start Driver Hometown Team Laps
1 6 1 Salvador De Alba (R) Guadalajara Mexico Jay Howard Driver Develpment 55
2 8 4 Nolan Siegel (R) Palo Alto CA DEForce Racing 55
3 4 6 Braden Eves Gahanna OH Jay Howard Driver Development 55
4 90 3 Louis Foster (R) Basingstoke UK Exclusive Autosport 55
5 3 5 Josh Green (R) Mount Kisco NY Turn 3 Motorsport 55
6 55 2 Reece Gold Miami FL Juncos Hollinger Racing 55
7 47 7 Enaam Ahmed London England Juncos Hollinger Racing 55
8 5 8 Marcos Flack (R) Brisbane Australia Jay Howard Driver Development 55
9 18 15 Yuven Sundaramoorthy (R) Oconomowoc WI Pabst Racing 55
10 7 9 Bijoy Garg (R) Stanford CA DEForce Racing 55
11 1 12 Kiko Porto (R) Recife Brazil DEForce Racing 54
12 2 11 Trey Burke (R) Alvin TX Turn 3 Motorsport 54
13 93 13 Lindsay Brewer (R) Denver CO Exclusive Autosport 53
14 40 10 Jack William Miller Westfield IN Miller Vinatieri Motorsports w/Exclusive Autosport 13
15 19 14 Jordan Missig (R) Joliet IL Pabst Racing 0

