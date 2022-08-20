Jonathan Davenport takes Topless 100 prelim win at Batesville Speedway!

Spencer Hughes will start alongside Davenport on the front row of the crown jewel event by virtue of finishing second to the three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion in Friday’s preliminary feature. Hughes was just 0.178 seconds behind the winner at the checkers, earning his best career finish with the series. Neither Davenport nor Hughes have ever won the race which began in 1993.

Jimmy Owens, a 2-time Topless 100 champion finished in third followed by Tyler Erb. The current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader and 2008 winner Tim McCreadie roundedd out the top five.

Davenport took the lead at the start of the race and looked to be in total control for the first five laps until he started to encounter traffic in front of him. That would allow Hughes to close the gap and draw within two car lengths of Davenport just before the only caution of the race flew with eight laps scored.

On the restart, Davenport again pulled out to a healthy lead. Hughes was able to get within striking distance in the waning laps, but Davenport was able to hold his line and never wavered as he went on to pick the win.

“It was a very good view from where I was sitting at tonight,” said Davenport. “Who knows if it is going to be a tire game tomorrow night. This race kind of surprised us last year with how slick it got. We will have to conserve a little bit tomorrow night. Tonight, I just backed the pace way, way up. I knew I couldn’t get by Daulton [Wilson] right there unless he made a big mistake. I was hoping that Spencer and Jimmy couldn’t get by me unless I did.”

Hughes gave it his best shot at Davenport and came home in second. “I didn’t want to see that caution. I got back to him there when he first caught lapped traffic and I felt like we might have had a shot to at least show him our nose a little bit. He did a great job tonight and we put ourselves in a good position for tomorrow night. We have been pretty good here the last couple of weeks, but we haven’t been able to put a whole night together, maybe tomorrow night we can do it.”

Owens earned the third starting position for Saturday’s finale. “This is one of our better race tracks here. We were able to qualify good and win our heat race and come home with a strong third-place finish tonight. Maybe we can get this Ramirez Motorsports car further up- front tomorrow night. We were in the Rocket tonight, we have won races this year in both the Rocket and the Longhorn, it’s just been finding something to beat that 49 bunch. It’s been pretty tough to do.”

The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers-owned, Double L Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, ASC Warranty, Bilstein Shocks, VP Race Fuels, Midwest Sheet Metal, Mark Martin Automotive, and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas.

Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Garrett Alberson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions – Night 1

Friday, August 19th, 2022

Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR