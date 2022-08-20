Jonathan Davenport takes Topless 100 prelim win at Batesville Speedway!

Spencer Hughes will start alongside Davenport on the front row of the crown jewel event by virtue of finishing second to the three-time Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion in Friday’s preliminary feature. Hughes was just 0.178 seconds behind the winner at the checkers, earning his best career finish with the series. Neither Davenport nor Hughes have ever won the race which began in 1993.
Jimmy Owens, a 2-time Topless 100 champion finished in third followed by Tyler Erb. The current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series points leader and 2008 winner Tim McCreadie roundedd out the top five.
Davenport took the lead at the start of the race and looked to be in total control for the first five laps until he started to encounter traffic in front of him. That would allow Hughes to close the gap and draw within two car lengths of Davenport just before the only caution of the race flew with eight laps scored.
On the restart, Davenport again pulled out to a healthy lead. Hughes was able to get within striking distance in the waning laps, but Davenport was able to hold his line and never wavered as he went on to pick the win.
“It was a very good view from where I was sitting at tonight,” said Davenport. “Who knows if it is going to be a tire game tomorrow night. This race kind of surprised us last year with how slick it got. We will have to conserve a little bit tomorrow night. Tonight, I just backed the pace way, way up. I knew I couldn’t get by Daulton [Wilson] right there unless he made a big mistake. I was hoping that Spencer and Jimmy couldn’t get by me unless I did.”
Hughes gave it his best shot at Davenport and came home in second. “I didn’t want to see that caution. I got back to him there when he first caught lapped traffic and I felt like we might have had a shot to at least show him our nose a little bit. He did a great job tonight and we put ourselves in a good position for tomorrow night. We have been pretty good here the last couple of weeks, but we haven’t been able to put a whole night together, maybe tomorrow night we can do it.”
Owens earned the third starting position for Saturday’s finale. “This is one of our better race tracks here. We were able to qualify good and win our heat race and come home with a strong third-place finish tonight. Maybe we can get this Ramirez Motorsports car further up- front tomorrow night. We were in the Rocket tonight, we have won races this year in both the Rocket and the Longhorn, it’s just been finding something to beat that 49 bunch. It’s been pretty tough to do.”
The winner’s Lance and Darla Landers-owned, Double L Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, ASC Warranty, Bilstein Shocks, VP Race Fuels, Midwest Sheet Metal, Mark Martin Automotive, and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas.
Completing the top ten were Earl Pearson Jr., Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, Ricky Thornton Jr., and Garrett Alberson.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions – Night 1
Friday, August 19th, 2022
Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS
Topless 100 – Night 1 (30 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 4. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 5. 39-Tim McCreadie[6]; 6. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[7]; 7. 17M-Dale McDowell[10]; 8. 76-Brandon Overton[9]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[12]; 10. 58-Garrett Alberson[16]; 11. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 12. 1-Brandon Sheppard[15]; 13. 777-Jared Landers[11]; 14. 97-Cade Dillard[8]; 15. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[18]; 16. 71-Hudson O’Neal[22]; 17. 93-Mason Oberkramer[13]; 18. 12-Scott Crigler[20]; 19. 2-Tyler Stevens[14]; 20. 10G-Garrett Smith[21]; 21. 14M-Morgan Bagley[24]; 22. 18D-Daulton Wilson[17]; 23. 1ST-Johnny Scott[19]; 24. 45-Kylan Garner[23]
FAST Shafts B-Main 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1ST-Johnny Scott[1]; 2. 10G-Garrett Smith[3]; 3. 45-Kylan Garner[4]; 4. 66-Hayden Ross[5]; 5. 32P-Preston Farmer[7]; 6. 26R-Cole Farmer[9]; 7. 19M-Colby Moore[12]; 8. 37-Joseph Long[13]; 9. 7P-David Payne[14]; 10. 53-Eckie Harrison[10]; 11. 1G-Bryan Glaze[2]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 13. (DNS) 24H-Dustin Holmes; 14. (DNS) 65H-Dewaine Hottinger; 15. (DNS) 16-Geoff Aitken
UNOH B-Main 2 (10 Laps): 1. 12-Scott Crigler[1]; 2. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 3. 14M-Morgan Bagley[2]; 4. 1R-BJ Robinson[5]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman[8]; 6. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard[6]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[7]; 9. 11K-Jon Kirby[10]; 10. 86-Rick Rickman[9]; 11. 995-Manny Falcon[11]; 12. 15-Blake McClain[13]; 13. 17-Jeremy Tharp[12]; 14. 7S-Jeff Sloan[15]; 15. (DNS) L51-Travis Ashley
Penske Shocks Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 3. 93-Mason Oberkramer[4]; 4. 1ST-Johnny Scott[3]; 5. 45-Kylan Garner[5]; 6. 32P-Preston Farmer[6]; 7. 53-Eckie Harrison[7]; 8. 37-Joseph Long[8]
Summit Racing Equipment Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton[2]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard[3]; 4. 1G-Bryan Glaze[5]; 5. 66-Hayden Ross[4]; 6. 24H-Dustin Holmes[8]; 7. (DNF) 65H-Dewaine Hottinger[6]; 8. (DNF) 7P-David Payne[7]
Simpson Race Products Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 777-Jared Landers[2]; 3. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 4. 10G-Garrett Smith[8]; 5. 7-Ross Robinson[4]; 6. 26R-Cole Farmer[7]; 7. 19M-Colby Moore[5]; 8. 16-Geoff Aitken[6]
Ohlins Shocks Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Spencer Hughes[1]; 2. 97-Cade Dillard[2]; 3. 2-Tyler Stevens[3]; 4. 12-Scott Crigler[5]; 5. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 7. 11K-Jon Kirby[7]; 8. 15-Blake McClain[8]
Wrisco Industries Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 2S-Stormy Scott[2]; 2. 17M-Dale McDowell[3]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley[6]; 5. 1R-BJ Robinson[4]; 6. 90-Brian Rickman[5]; 7. 995-Manny Falcon[7]; 8. L51-Travis Ashley[8]
Lucas Oil Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[3]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[5]; 5. 86B-Kyle Beard[4]; 6. 86-Rick Rickman[6]; 7. 17-Jeremy Tharp[7]; 8. 7S-Jeff Sloan[8]
Qualifying GROUP A: 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.280[17]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:14.342[15]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.389[1]; 4. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.440[9]; 5. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:14.517[23]; 6. 777-Jared Landers, 00:14.532[24]; 7. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.652[14]; 8. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.730[22]; 9. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:14.775[7]; 10. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.915[8]; 11. 66-Hayden Ross, 00:15.027[5]; 12. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:15.035[18]; 13. 45-Kylan Garner, 00:15.065[21]; 14. 1G-Bryan Glaze, 00:15.079[19]; 15. 19M-Colby Moore, 00:15.091[3]; 16. 32P-Preston Farmer, 00:15.331[6]; 17. 65H-Dewaine Hottinger, 00:15.344[4]; 18. 16-Geoff Aitken, 00:15.499[2]; 19. 53-Eckie Harrison, 00:15.532[13]; 20. 7P-David Payne, 00:15.548[10]; 21. 26R-Cole Farmer, 00:15.562[12]; 22. 37-Joseph Long, 00:15.802[20]; 23. 24H-Dustin Holmes, 00:15.857[16]; 24. 10G-Garrett Smith, 00:59.999[11]
Qualifying GROUP B: 1. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.569[22]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.591[4]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.623[16]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.664[10]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.678[13]; 6. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr, 00:14.699[8]; 7. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:14.728[21]; 8. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:14.760[11]; 9. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.796[20]; 10. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:14.864[9]; 11. 1R-BJ Robinson, 00:14.877[12]; 12. 86B-Kyle Beard, 00:14.924[15]; 13. 12-Scott Crigler, 00:14.945[5]; 14. 90-Brian Rickman, 00:15.006[24]; 15. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:15.021[17]; 16. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:15.052[18]; 17. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 00:15.137[3]; 18. 86-Rick Rickman, 00:15.335[23]; 19. 11K-Jon Kirby, 00:15.460[7]; 20. 995-Manny Falcon, 00:15.500[1]; 21. 17-Jeremy Tharp, 00:15.630[14]; 22. 15-Blake McClain, 00:15.903[19]; 23. L51-Travis Ashley, 00:15.954[6]; 24. 7S-Jeff Sloan, 00:16.115[2]
Hot Laps 1: 1. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:14.092[1]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:14.219[7]; 3. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.330[8]; 4. 66-Hayden Ross, 00:14.958[5]; 5. 32P-Preston Farmer, 00:15.429[6]; 6. 65H-Dewaine Hottinger, 00:15.463[4]; 7. 19M-Colby Moore, 00:15.889[3]; 8. 16-Geoff Aitken, 00:28.057[2]
Hot Laps 2: 1. 10G-Garrett Smith, 00:14.143[3]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:14.286[1]; 3. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:14.749[6]; 4. 26R-Cole Farmer, 00:14.795[4]; 5. 7P-David Payne, 00:14.848[2]; 6. 53-Eckie Harrison, 00:16.944[5]; 7. 24H-Dustin Holmes, 00:17.036[8]; 8. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:59.999[7]
Hot Laps 3: 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:14.092[1]; 2. 76-Brandon Overton, 00:14.101[7]; 3. 777-Jared Landers, 00:14.150[8]; 4. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:14.370[6]; 5. 1G-Bryan Glaze, 00:14.694[3]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:14.948[2]; 7. 45-Kylan Garner, 00:14.961[5]; 8. 37-Joseph Long, 00:15.674[4]
Hot Laps 4: 1. 12-Scott Crigler, 00:14.556[5]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.563[4]; 3. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr, 00:14.613[8]; 4. 14M-Morgan Bagley, 00:14.690[3]; 5. 11K-Jon Kirby, 00:14.840[7]; 6. 7S-Jeff Sloan, 00:15.544[2]; 7. L51-Travis Ashley, 00:15.835[6]; 8. 995-Manny Falcon, 00:59.999[1]
Hot Laps 5: 1. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.583[2]; 2. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:14.642[5]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:14.648[8]; 4. 1R-BJ Robinson, 00:14.664[4]; 5. 17M-Dale McDowell, 00:14.702[3]; 6. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:14.761[1]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard, 00:14.773[7]; 8. 17-Jeremy Tharp, 00:15.434[6]
Hot Laps 6: 1. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:14.441[4]; 2. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:14.512[6]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:14.660[1]; 4. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:14.839[2]; 5. 90-Brian Rickman, 00:14.858[8]; 6. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:15.127[5]; 7. 15-Blake McClain, 00:15.492[3]; 8. 86-Rick Rickman, 00:15.628[7]
IMCA MODIFIED
A Feature 1: 1. 5T-Jeff Taylor[11]; 2. 115-Brandon Smith[8]; 3. 11-Chad Philips[1]; 4. 18-Roger Witt[5]; 5. 31M-Travis Mosley[4]; 6. 17-Ashton Wilkey[16]; 7. 37C-Adam Maple[2]; 8. 76-Shawn Knuckles[14]; 9. 01-Peyton Taylor[10]; 10. 56-Dustin Kroening[13]; 11. 5F-Drake Findley[15]; 12. 27C-Jacob Campbell[19]; 13. 16-Landon Meilke[23]; 14. 428-Tyson Keeney[20]; 15. ONE-Kelby Wright[9]; 16. 5-Dennis Kimbrough[25]; 17. 21-John Waugh[7]; 18. UFO-Wayne Brooks[6]; 19. 12-Kaleb Jones[21]; 20. 46-Kip Glaze[22]; 21. 7D-Dennis Schoenfeld[17]; 22. 02J-Rusty Jeffrey[3]; 23. 22-Justin Whitehead[12]; 24. 2J-JT Pierce[24]; 25. 27-Nick Glaze[18]; 26. (DNS) 21T-Garrett Taylor
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Chad Philips[1]; 2. 115-Brandon Smith[4]; 3. 18-Roger Witt[3]; 4. 56-Dustin Kroening[2]; 5. 7D-Dennis Schoenfeld[6]; 6. 12-Kaleb Jones[7]; 7. 5-Dennis Kimbrough[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 02J-Rusty Jeffrey[2]; 2. UFO-Wayne Brooks[3]; 3. ONE-Kelby Wright[4]; 4. 76-Shawn Knuckles[6]; 5. 27-Nick Glaze[1]; 6. 46-Kip Glaze[5]; 7. 21T-Garrett Taylor[7]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Peyton Taylor[4]; 2. 37C-Adam Maple[1]; 3. 21-John Waugh[3]; 4. 5F-Drake Findley[2]; 5. 27C-Jacob Campbell[6]; 6. 16-Landon Meilke[5]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Jeff Taylor[4]; 2. 31M-Travis Mosley[2]; 3. 22-Justin Whitehead[6]; 4. 17-Ashton Wilkey[3]; 5. 428-Tyson Keeney[1]; 6. 2J-JT Pierce[5]