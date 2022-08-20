Power Wins Pole for Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at WWT Raceway

Will Power ties the legendary Mario Andretti for the most career pole start in Indycar history. Power will lead the field for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Clips from post qualifications press conference:

THE MODERATOR: The guy next to you just happened to pick up career pole 67, Will Power. This is his fourth pole here, fourth of the season. A little history perspective: last time we saw an INDYCAR SERIES driver, Will, pick up 67, when Mario did, you go all the way back to August 1st,1993. It’s a mark that has stood for some time. Watching you celebrate this thing, the smile…

WILL POWER: Yeah, something I’ve had my eye on for a while. I think when I got to 60, I was like, This could be possible. Yep, it’s definitely a big box to tick. But, yeah, now focusing forward on the race. That’s really the big thing on my mind, is having a good day. Yeah, everyone’s at the front, so it’s just going to be…It’s pretty typical of INDYCAR, right? It’s just going to go down to the last race. The way I see it, even on points right now, it’s that close, it can just flip. It’s going to be about who can finish ahead of who. Simple as that.

Will Power, winner of Pole at WWT Raceway. Photo Courtesy of Sean Birkle

Q. Will, there’s been times you and I have talked, back when you were at 60, 61 poles, you said, I don’t know if I’ll be able to get there. Did you honestly feel that way? Now that you’ve reached your goal, is it just a huge sense of relief?
WILL POWER: When I got the double pole at Iowa, that’s when it became really realistic. The year before I had one pole. I think the year before that I had three. It was getting
increasingly harder to get pole position. I was kind of thinking, This is going to be pretty hard to beat. But the double pole at Iowa was real key. Yep, great team, great engine, great crew. That’s what I’ve had. I’ve been lucky.
No, I’m not feeling any relief because I’m so focused on the race and the championship. I can think about that later and feel good about it. Right now it’s just so important to have a good car in the race and race well, yeah, have a solid day.

Will Power and team. Photo courtesy Chris Owens

 

Qualifying Results:

RANK DRIVER CAR NO. LAP 1 TIME LAP 2 TIME STATUS TOTAL TIME AVERAGE SPEED
1 Will Power 12 24.6757 24.5782 00:49.2539 182.727
2 Marcus Ericsson 8 24.7387 24.6929 00:49.4316 182.07
3 Josef Newgarden 2 24.8967 24.6548 00:49.5515 181.629
4 Scott McLaughlin 3 24.8303 24.7823 00:49.6126 181.406
5 Alex Palou 10 24.8321 24.8125 00:49.6446 181.289
6 Scott Dixon 9 24.8681 24.8683 00:49.7364 180.954
7 Pato O’Ward 5 25.0059 24.9101 00:49.9160 180.303
8 Takuma Sato 51 24.9341 25.0525 00:49.9866 180.048
9 Romain Grosjean 28 24.9972 25.0237 00:50.0209 179.925
10 Devlin DeFrancesco 29 25.0201 25.1104 00:50.1305 179.531
11 Alexander Rossi 27 25.1104 25.0513 00:50.1617 179.42
12 Colton Herta 26 25.0346 25.1474 00:50.1820 179.347
13 David Malukas 18 25.1646 25.0701 00:50.2347 179.159
14 Simon Pagenaud 60 25.1603 25.1815 00:50.3418 178.778
15 Jack Harvey 45 25.1626 25.1800 00:50.3426 178.775
16 Conor Daly 20 25.1575 25.2135 00:50.3710 178.674
17 Graham Rahal 15 25.2192 25.1568 00:50.3760 178.657
18 Helio Castroneves 06 25.2793 25.1815 00:50.4608 178.356
19 Christian Lundgaard 30 25.3216 25.1935 00:50.5151 178.165
20 Kyle Kirkwood 14 25.3211 25.2184 00:50.5395 178.079
21 Jimmie Johnson 48 25.5457 25.4839 00:51.0296 176.368
22 Callum Ilott 77 25.5697 25.5132 00:51.0829 176.184
23 Rinus VeeKay 21 25.5858 25.5491 00:51.1349 176.005
24 Dalton Kellett 4 25.9029 25.8503 00:51.7532 173.902
25 Ed Carpenter 33 25.9511 25.8721 00:51.8232 173.667

