THIEL SCORES 2ND CAREER MOWA SPRINT CAR SERIES WIN AT LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

August 20, 2022 (Jacksonville, IL) – Scotty Thiel made the most of a trip to Lincoln Speedway on Friday night with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series. 26 410 Sprint Cars were on hand for Friday’s #NightBeforeTheMile.

Three heat races started the night for the MOWA Sprint Cars. In 5D Speed Shop Heat One, a tangle involving Chris Urish and Robert Ballou resulted in the #96 machine of Ballou to get upside down on the back stretch. Both drivers escaped without injury. Front row starter Shelby Bosie went on to grab the win over polesitter Cory Bruns and a hard charging Joe B. Miller, who started seventh.

Collision Concepts Inc. Heat Two was just as eventful as the first, when Brent Crews, piloting an entry for Paul May Motorsports made significant contact with the turn four catch fence, ending his night. Crews was able to walk away. Corbin Gurley, started in the second position, ripped around the top side of the Logan County Fairgrounds to head to victory with Zach Hampton in second, followed by Zach Daum.

Walker Electric Heat Three saw Ryan Edwards connect with the wall in the middle of turns three and four before violently flipping while running fourth. Edwards unfortunately was able to continue in the evening’s program. Ryan Bunton, who started sixth, methodically worked his way forward from a fourth place starting spot after the red flag incident to battle with Caden Englehart for the third position. With the flip of a switch, he had then caught Reece Saldana for second and went on to grab the win, with Scotty Thiel finishing second and Saldana in third.

Friday’s A-Main was unfortunately a victim of circumstance, with rain showers and time constraints resulting in a shortened event from 25 laps to 15 laps, finishing just three minutes before the 11:00PM curfew at Lincoln Speedway. Corbin Gurley and Scotty Thiel started on the front row, leading the field to green. Thiel jumped to the early lead over the field only to be slowed on lap two after Robert Ballou once again, got upside down in the #96 machine, which saw rain showers then fall over the track. A brief shower followed, and track personnel worked to iron the track back into order to complete the event. Following a return to action, Thiel once again pulled away from the field with Jake Neuman, Joe B. Miller and Paul Nienhiser in tow. Nienhiser saw his bid for the top spot come up short after he spun to avoid another car, which sent him to the tail on the ensuing restart.

Thiel again led the field back to green and never looked back as he drove to victory over Jake Neuman, Joe B. Miller, Zach Daum and Corbin Gurley. Friday’s show was the second win for Thiel with the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series. Colton Fisher advanced 10 positions in feature action to earn the evening’s Hard Charger Award. The Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series returns to action next Friday, August 27 at Tri-City Speedway, in Pontoon Beach, Illinois.

A-Main Results: 1. Scotty Thiel, 2. Jake Neuman, 3. Joe B. Miller, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Corbin Gurley, 6. Cory Bruns, 7. Ryan Bunton, 8. Jacob Patton, 9. Colton Fisher, 10. Reece Saldana, 11. Will Armitage, 12. Paul Nienhiser, 13. Caden Englehart, 14. Tyler Duff, 15. Mitchell Davis, 16. Max Pozsgai, 17. Zach Hampton [DNF], 18. Jeremy Standridge [DNF], 19. Robert Ballou [DNF], 20. Shelby Bosie [DNF], 21. Logan Faucon [DNF], 22. Trevin Littleton [DNF]

Heat 1: 1. 3B-Shelby Bosie[2]; 2. 44-Cory Bruns[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[9]; 5. 1T-Trevin Littleton[6]; 6. 96JR-Max Pozsgai[3]; 7. (DNF) 77U-Chris Urish[8]; 8. (DNF) 96-Robert Ballou[5]; 9. (DNF) 86-Mark Siciliano[4]

Heat 2: 1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 2. 35-Zach Hampton[5]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[9]; 5. 79J-Jacob Patton[6]; 6. 52F-Logan Faucon[1]; 7. 7A-Will Armitage[7]; 8. 83-Colton Fisher[4]; 9. (DNF) 71-Brent Crews[8]

Heat 3: 1. 6R-Ryan Bunton[6]; 2. 73-Scotty Thiel[5]; 3. 17-Reece Saldana[2]; 4. 71M-Caden Englehart[3]; 5. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[1]; 6. (DNF) 9-Tyler Duff[8]; 7. (DNF) 357-Ryan Edwards[4]; 8. (DNF) 56-Mitchell Davis[7]

16 entries DIRTCAR PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga[2]; 2. 77-Blaise Baker[1]; 3. 34-Tommy Sheppard Jr[5]; 4. 122-Timmy Dick[4]; 5. 27-Colby Sheppard[3]; 6. 11E-Brandon Eskew[6]; 7. 14-Braden Johnson[8]; 8. 17B-Braden Bilger[9]; 9. 32M-Cody Maguire[12]; 10. 55-Rockett Bennett[11]; 11. T22-Curtis Eller[10]; 12. 11-Ryan Miller[7]; 13. 7Z-Michael Maestas[13]; 14. 16C-Tristan Coleman[14]; 15. (DNS) 5H-Rick Haley; 16. (DNS) 5B-Brandon Sweitzer Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Blaise Baker[1]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard[2]; 3. 34-Tommy Sheppard Jr[6]; 4. 11-Ryan Miller[4]; 5. 17B-Braden Bilger[3]; 6. 55-Rockett Bennett[5]; 7. 7Z-Michael Maestas[8]; 8. (DNF) 5H-Rick Haley[7] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga[2]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[3]; 3. 11E-Brandon Eskew[5]; 4. 14-Braden Johnson[4]; 5. T22-Curtis Eller[1]; 6. 32M-Cody Maguire[6]; 7. 16C-Tristan Coleman[8]; 8. (DNF) 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[7] Qualifying 1: 1. 77-Blaise Baker, 00:14.153[3]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard, 00:14.206[4]; 3. 17B-Braden Bilger, 00:14.229[1]; 4. 11-Ryan Miller, 00:14.410[6]; 5. 55-Rockett Bennett, 00:14.437[2]; 6. 34-Tommy Sheppard Jr, 00:14.536[5]; 7. 5H-Rick Haley, 00:14.770[8]; 8. 7Z-Michael Maestas, 00:14.857[7] Qualifying 2: 1. T22-Curtis Eller, 00:14.131[8]; 2. 6P-Jose Parga, 00:14.213[4]; 3. 122-Timmy Dick, 00:14.238[6]; 4. 14-Braden Johnson, 00:14.239[2]; 5. 11E-Brandon Eskew, 00:14.423[7]; 6. 32M-Cody Maguire, 00:14.485[3]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer, 00:14.755[5]; 8. 16C-Tristan Coleman, 00:17.661[1]

18 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 77-Ray Bollinger[2]; 2. 25W-Allen Weisser[3]; 3. 43-Jared Thomas[5]; 4. 11D-Brian Diveley[1]; 5. 72A-Austin Lynn[8]; 6. 14-Brian Lynn[11]; 7. 35-Brandon Roberts[18]; 8. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[13]; 9. 25-Bill Kettering[15]; 10. 99-Tim Luttrell[9]; 11. 28S-Rodney Standerfer[7]; 12. 9-Austin O’Dell[12]; 13. 69-Derek Roberts[17]; 14. 44X-Blaise Lewis[10]; 15. (DNF) 48-Casey Lappin[6]; 16. (DNF) 66-Audrey Gerberding[14]; 17. (DNF) 242-Brandon Bollinger[4]; 18. (DNF) 2-Mike Chasteen Jr[16] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11D-Brian Diveley[1]; 2. 25W-Allen Weisser[3]; 3. 43-Jared Thomas[2]; 4. 28S-Rodney Standerfer[4]; 5. 99-Tim Luttrell[6]; 6. 14-Brian Lynn[5]; 7. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[7]; 8. 25-Bill Kettering[9]; 9. 69-Derek Roberts[8] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Ray Bollinger[1]; 2. 242-Brandon Bollinger[4]; 3. 48-Casey Lappin[5]; 4. 72A-Austin Lynn[6]; 5. 44X-Blaise Lewis[8]; 6. 9-Austin O’Dell[9]; 7. 66-Audrey Gerberding[7]; 8. (DNF) 2-Mike Chasteen Jr[2]; 9. (DNF) 35-Brandon Roberts[3] Qualifying 1: 1. 11D-Brian Diveley, 00:14.420[5]; 2. 43-Jared Thomas, 00:14.524[1]; 3. 25W-Allen Weisser, 00:14.549[3]; 4. 28S-Rodney Standerfer, 00:14.708[8]; 5. 14-Brian Lynn, 00:14.780[2]; 6. 99-Tim Luttrell, 00:14.855[9]; 7. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn, 00:15.164[7]; 8. 69-Derek Roberts, 00:15.253[6]; 9. 25-Bill Kettering, 00:15.267[4] Qualifying 2: 1. 77-Ray Bollinger, 00:14.266[4]; 2. 2-Mike Chasteen Jr, 00:14.448[8]; 3. 35-Brandon Roberts, 00:14.470[6]; 4. 242-Brandon Bollinger, 00:14.536[9]; 5. 48-Casey Lappin, 00:14.720[2]; 6. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:15.163[3]; 7. 66-Audrey Gerberding, 00:15.202[5]; 8. 44X-Blaise Lewis, 00:15.673[7]; 9. 9-Austin O’Dell, 00:15.785[1]

17 entries SIMPLOT DII MIDGETS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 23-Patrick Ryan[1]; 2. 19E-Daltyn England[2]; 3. 15M-Shane Morgan[7]; 4. 77-Patrick Bruns[3]; 5. 42-Kevin Battefeld[13]; 6. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[8]; 7. 7B-Dave Baugh[6]; 8. 00-John Heitzman[10]; 9. H20-Reuben Haslett[14]; 10. 22K-Kelli Harter[12]; 11. 9-Keith Wilson[11]; 12. (DNF) 18-Tyler Roth[5]; 13. (DNF) 55-Chuck Walker[4]; 14. (DNF) 40-Jace Sparks[9]; 15. (DNF) 7X-Mitchell Davis[16]; 16. (DNS) 57-Mark McMahill; 17. (DNS) 51R-Thomas Harris Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Patrick Ryan[6]; 2. 18-Tyler Roth[1]; 3. 55-Chuck Walker[8]; 4. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[2]; 5. 15M-Shane Morgan[9]; 6. 9-Keith Wilson[7]; 7. H20-Reuben Haslett[5]; 8. (DNF) 7X-Mitchell Davis[4]; 9. (DNS) 51R-Thomas Harris Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Patrick Bruns[4]; 2. 19E-Daltyn England[8]; 3. 7B-Dave Baugh[1]; 4. 40-Jace Sparks[3]; 5. 00-John Heitzman[5]; 6. 22K-Kelli Harter[7]; 7. 42-Kevin Battefeld[2]; 8. 57-Mark McMahill[6]

3 entries HORNETS A Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3H-Allan Harris[2]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[1]; 3. 147-Kyle Dearing[3]