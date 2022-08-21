Ferris dominates for another Late Model victory in Lucas Oil Speedway spotlight feature

WHEATLAND, MO. (Aug. 20, 2022) – Larry Ferris wad dominant from start to finish Saturday night, leading all 25 laps in Lucas Oil Speedway’s Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series spotlight feature.

Ferris, of Nevada, picked up his fourth feature victory of the season and solidified his hold on the Hermitage Lumber Late Model championship chase. He wound up 4.7 seconds in front of runner-up Dalton Imhoff and earned $1,000 for the triumph.

Other feature winners on Public Safety Appreciation Night Presented by KOLR were Kris Jackson (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods), Dustin Hodges (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds) and Mason Beck (O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars).

Ferris unofficially extented his points lead to 93 points over Tucker Cox. He started on the pole and roared away from the start with JC Morton giving chase in the early going. Morton pulled alongside Ferris going into turn one on lap six, with third-place Dillon McCowan about 10 car lengths behind.

Over the next four laps, Ferris began to settle in and was able to extend his lead to 1.7 seconds and kept pulling away from there.

“The track was good,” Ferris said. “JC got his nose underneath me there and I thought I’d better get after this thing or he was gonna get me tonight.”

As the leaders caught lapped traffic, McCowan and Morton slugged it out for second with McCowan finally getting around Morton on lap 15. But by then, Ferris’ lead had expanded to four seconds.

It was an easy drive from there as the race remained caution-free to the finish. Ferris wound up a full straightaway-margin in front of Imhoff with McCowan coming home third, Cox was fourth and Bryon Allison finished fifth.

Jackson notches another B-Mod win: Closing in on his seventh Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod track championship, Lebanon’s Kris Jackson earned his sixth feature victory of the season in the next-to-last points program of 2022.

Jackson led all 20 laps and beat Ryan Gillmore, his nearest competitor in the points chase, by 1.2 seconds. Gillmore passed Terry Schultz with three laps remaining to get into second and unofficially stands 30 behind Jackson.

“This one means something. Last time we were here we started on the pole and got third,” Jackson said. “I had to think about that for two weeks. So we put a little extra time and effort into it tonight.”

Jackson beat fellow front-row starter Gillmore at the drop of the green and set the pace, opening a one-second led over Schultz and 1.8 over Gillmore when a lap-seven caution slowed the action.

It didn’t take Jackson long to rebuild his leading margin as the race returned to green-flag action. He navigated through lapped traffic before a caution with three laps to go gave the pursuers one more chance.

The advantage of the caution for Jackson was a clear track ahead of him. He took advantage and sailed to the win, finishing about eight car lengths in front of Gillmore with Schultz winding up third. Jackson, who began the night 25 points in front of Gillmore, earned his 22nd feature victory overall this season.

Andy Bryant finished fourth and JC Morton, who started 16th, rallied to fifth.

Hodges captures USRA Modified thriller: Dustin Hodges scored his second Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature victory of the season, emerging on top after a frenetic battle with points lead Dillon McCowan over the final two laps.

Hodges, of Centralia, finished 2.4 seconds in front of Eric Turner after retaking the lead from McCowan coming out of turn two after the white flag had waved. McCowan wound up spinning before reaching the finish line and wound up 12th.

The result sets up a dramatic final-night of the points battle next Saturday. Hodges unofficially closed to within 17 points of McCowan.

“Man, the cautions were killing me,” said Hodges, who briefly lost the lead to McCowan as the duo came to the white flag. “I seen Dillon coming out of four, seen his nose, and knew he had the run.

“I hurried up and threw some front-brake in it and let her eat down in one. Thankfully, we came out on top,” Hodges added in victory lane.

Jimmy Dowell started up front and led the opening lap, with Hodges slipping past him on lap two. A caution slowed what was shaping up to be a hot, early battle up front that found Jeff Cutshaw and McCowan running 3-4.

The race had a rough time settling into any sort of flow, with cautions after each of the first three laps. Once green-flag conditions remained consistent, Hodges started to pull away and had a 2.5-second lead over second-place McCowan by the midpoint on lap 10.

But the fourth caution waved on lap 11, wiping out Hodges’ three-second lead.

McCowan closed onto the rear of Hodges’ car coming to the start-finish line with two laps to go, then pulled alongside and briefly took the lead on the inside coming to the white flag. Hodges used a crossover move coming out of turn two to regain the lead and McCowan spun in turn four in a last-ditch effort to pull out the win.

Ryan Middaugh finished third with Dowell fourth and Cutshaw fifth.

Late pass ends Beck to USRA Stock Cars win: Mason Beck of Urbana thought he had race-long leader Johnny Fennewald passed a couple of times, only to see caution flags wipe out the efforts.

But finally, Beck charged past Fennewald with three laps remaining to pick up the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature.

Fennewald started up front and led through 10 laps and, just as Beck challenged him on the inside in turn two, the race’s first caution flew. Those two renewed the battle for the lead as action resumed, with Dean Willie and Rodney Schweitzer right behind.

The scenario repeated itself for Beck again three laps later, with another caution appearing just as he had made a pass out of turn two. The scoring revered to the previous completed lap, leaving Fennewald on top once again.

Fennewald held off repeated efforts by Beck over the next three laps until another caution set up a four-lap shootout.

Beck was able to make the pass as the race resumed, using the inside groove in turn two. The Urbana driver was able to hang on from there, beating Fennewald by three car lengths for his second straight feature victory.

“I’m surprised I was patient,” Beck said. “I’m usually not that patient. One time I pulled up beside him and made a little contact with him. He came up under caution and let me know that I was number one. It was a good battle. It was pretty fun.”

Bryan White wound up third with Dean Willie fourth and Schweitzer fifth. White will unofficially take a two-point lead over Beck into the season championship program.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (Aug. 20, 2022)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Hermitage Lumber Late Models

A Feature – 1. 51-Larry Ferris[1]; 2. 96-Dalton Imhoff[5]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[4]; 4. 1T-Tucker Cox[8]; 5. 1A-Bryon Allison[9]; 6. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[2]; 7. 42L-Lane Ehlert[6]; 8. 99-Larry Jones[10]; 9. 0X-Jason Sivils[14]; 10. 00-William Bolden[13]; 11. 6-Bob Cummings[11]; 12. (DNF) 72-JC Morton[3]; 13. (DNF) 3-Dustin Hodges[12]; 14. (DNF) 50-Kayden Clatt[7]

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 1 – 1. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[2]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan[3]; 3. 42L-Lane Ehlert[1]; 4. 1T-Tucker Cox[5]; 5. 1A-Bryon Allison[7]; 6. 6-Bob Cummings[6]; 7. (DNF) 0X-Jason Sivils[4]

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 2 – 1. 51-Larry Ferris[3]; 2. 72-JC Morton[4]; 3. 50-Kayden Clatt[1]; 4. 96-Dalton Imhoff[7]; 5. 99-Larry Jones[5]; 6. 3-Dustin Hodges[6]; 7. 00-William Bolden[2]

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[2]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[1]; 3. 7B-Terry Schultz[3]; 4. 28-Andy Bryant[6]; 5. 18-JC Morton[16]; 6. 8S-Jon Sheets[18]; 7. 22-Brian McGowen[7]; 8. 55-Colson Kirk[13]; 9. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[12]; 10. 28Z-Randy Zimmerman[8]; 11. 11S-Logan Smith[5]; 12. 15-Hannah Frazee[10]; 13. 61-Sturgis Streeter[9]; 14. 1-Bobby Williams[17]; 15. 21-Greg Scheffler[4]; 16. 2-Quentin Taylor[19]; 17. 98-Christopher Watts[11]; 18. 12G-Austin Greer[15]; 19. 7-Anthony Tanner[20]; 20. 55J-Jeremy Short[14]

B Feature – 1. 1-Bobby Williams[2]; 2. 8S-Jon Sheets[9]; 3. 2-Quentin Taylor[3]; 4. 7-Anthony Tanner[10]; 5. 25G-James Gish[4]; 6. (DNF) 15H-Jeremy Hazel[5]; 7. (DNF) 0K-Tracy Killian[7]; 8. (DNF) 85S-Hunter Stutesmun[6]; 9. (DNF) 24-Jerry Ellis[11]; 10. (DNF) 24L-Dakota Lowe[8]; 11. (DQ) 19-Donnie Aust[1]

Heat 1 – 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 11S-Logan Smith[3]; 3. 28-Andy Bryant[6]; 4. 28Z-Randy Zimmerman[9]; 5. 18-JC Morton[5]; 6. 19-Donnie Aust[8]; 7. 2-Quentin Taylor[1]; 8. 0K-Tracy Killian[4]; 9. 24L-Dakota Lowe[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 66-Ryan Gillmore[8]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 3. 98-Christopher Watts[2]; 4. 55J-Jeremy Short[4]; 5. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[9]; 6. 1-Bobby Williams[7]; 7. 25G-James Gish[3]; 8. (DNF) 8S-Jon Sheets[5]; 9. (DNS) 24-Jerry Ellis

Heat 3 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[3]; 2. 21-Greg Scheffler[5]; 3. 22-Brian McGowen[6]; 4. 15-Hannah Frazee[7]; 5. 55-Colson Kirk[8]; 6. 12G-Austin Greer[9]; 7. 15H-Jeremy Hazel[4]; 8. 85S-Hunter Stutesmun[1]; 9. (DNS) 7-Anthony Tanner

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[3]; 2. 16S-Eric Turner[4]; 3. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[11]; 4. 88-Jimmy Dowell[2]; 5. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[1]; 6. 49-Andy Bryant[22]; 7. 73-Mickey Burrell[19]; 8. 96-Cody Brill[9]; 9. 24D-Donnie Fellers[13]; 10. 21TW-Tracy Wolf[10]; 11. 68-Dean Wille[16]; 12. 7X-Dillon McCowan[5]; 13. 19-Jared Klick[20]; 14. (DNF) 311-John Baker[6]; 15. (DNF) 10T-Tyler Brown[17]; 16. (DNF) 14-Kameron Grindstaff[7]; 17. (DNF) 95JR-Johnny Wyman[18]; 18. (DNF) 23D-Rick Culler[12]; 19. (DNF) 23-Lucas Dobbs[8]; 20. (DNF) 38C-Jason Pursley[14]; 21. (DNF) 155-Terry Kirk[15]; 22. (DNF) 28C-Thomas Creech[21]

Heat 1 – 1. 22H-Dustin Hodges[2]; 2. 88-Jimmy Dowell[6]; 3. 14-Kameron Grindstaff[1]; 4. 16S-Eric Turner[10]; 5. 96-Cody Brill[8]; 6. 24D-Donnie Fellers[7]; 7. 38C-Jason Pursley[9]; 8. 155-Terry Kirk[4]; 9. 10T-Tyler Brown[11]; 10. (DNF) 28C-Thomas Creech[5]; 11. (DNF) 49-Andy Bryant[3]

Heat 2 – 1. 98-Jeff Cutshaw[6]; 2. 311-John Baker[2]; 3. 23-Lucas Dobbs[3]; 4. 7X-Dillon McCowan[9]; 5. 21TW-Tracy Wolf[8]; 6. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[10]; 7. 23D-Rick Culler[11]; 8. 68-Dean Wille[7]; 9. 95JR-Johnny Wyman[4]; 10. 73-Mickey Burrell[5]; 11. 19-Jared Klick[1]

O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[3]; 2. 21-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 3. 41-Bryan White[4]; 4. 68-Dean Wille[2]; 5. 74-Rodney Schweizer[5]; 6. 7W-William Garner[7]; 7. 8M-James McMillin[12]; 8. 47-Ed Griggs[11]; 9. 5-Robert White[9]; 10. 54-David Hendrix[13]; 11. 997-Jason Estes[16]; 12. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[6]; 13. 9-Mark Simon[8]; 14. 717-Chris Tonoli[20]; 15. 115-Jason Park[10]; 16. 13-Lyle Dietrich[18]; 17. 21P-Darren Phillips[21]; 18. 77-Zack Willis[14]; 19. 31TJ-Tyler Phillips[22]; 20. 7-Brian Anthony[23]; 21. (DNF) 12-Christopher Sawyer[17]; 22. (DNF) 83-James Ellis[19]; 23. (DNF) 174-Derek Lampe[15]; 24. (DNF) 139-Michael Woods[24]

B Feature – 1. 12-Christopher Sawyer[3]; 2. 13-Lyle Dietrich[4]; 3. 83-James Ellis[2]; 4. 717-Chris Tonoli[11]; 5. 21P-Darren Phillips[1]; 6. 31TJ-Tyler Phillips[9]; 7. 7-Brian Anthony[10]; 8. (DNF) 139-Michael Woods[6]; 9. (DNF) 27-Jeff Tennant[8]; 10. (DNF) 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 11. (DNF) 34-Blake Bolton[5]; 12. (DNF) 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[12]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 1 – 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[4]; 2. 7W-William Garner[1]; 3. 9-Mark Simon[5]; 4. 8M-James McMillin[3]; 5. 115-Jason Park[10]; 6. 83-James Ellis[6]; 7. 34-Blake Bolton[7]; 8. 27-Jeff Tennant[8]; 9. 7-Brian Anthony[9]; 10. (DNF) 11W-Gerald Wahwahsuck[2]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 2 – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[2]; 2. 74-Rodney Schweizer[4]; 3. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[6]; 4. 54-David Hendrix[3]; 5. 47-Ed Griggs[8]; 6. 997-Jason Estes[7]; 7. 12-Christopher Sawyer[9]; 8. 35-Johnny Coats[1]; 9. 31TJ-Tyler Phillips[5]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 3 – 1. 41-Bryan White[1]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[6]; 3. 5-Robert White[5]; 4. 77-Zack Willis[4]; 5. 174-Derek Lampe[7]; 6. 21P-Darren Phillips[2]; 7. 13-Lyle Dietrich[8]; 8. 139-Michael Woods[9]; 9. (DNF) 717-Chris Tonoli[3]

Off Road action: Round 3 of UTV Short Course on the Lucas Oil Speedway Off Road course was held on Saturday with action in eight divisions and a total of 41 entries. Winners were Kurt Driemeyer (UTV Sportsman), Gage Hughes (UTV Pro Turbo), Brock Lawson (Pro Naturally Aspirated), Caden Hall (Youth 1000), Case Beeman (Youth 170 Mod), Hattie Cowan (Youth 170 Stock), Bree Seek (UTV Women) and Kennedee Hartsell (Youth 570).

UTV Short Course Round 4 is set for Oct. 15.

UTV Short-Course Off Road results

UTV Sportsman

Feature – 1. 525-Kurt Driemeyer[3]; 2. 431-Bree Seek[1]; 3. 369-Andrew Allison[4]; 4. 15R-Ashleigh Rowden[2]; 5. (DNS) 811-Richard Raby; 6. (DNS) 15-Garrett Waters

Heat 1 – 1. 431-Bree Seek[1]; 2. 15R-Ashleigh Rowden[4]; 3. 369-Andrew Allison[3]; 4. 525-Kurt Driemeyer[6]; 5. (DNS) 811-Richard Raby; 6. (DNS) 15-Garrett Waters

Heat 2 – 1. 525-Kurt Driemeyer[1]; 2. 431-Bree Seek[6]; 3. 15R-Ashleigh Rowden[3]; 4. 369-Andrew Allison[4]; 5. (DNS) 811-Richard Raby; 6. (DNS) 15-Garrett Waters

UTV Pro Turbo

Feature – 1. 45-Gage Hughes[1]; 2. 798-Jordan Colichia[2]; 3. 13-Eli Fowler[6]; 4. 84-Robbie Ellis[7]; 5. (DNF) 21-Eli Williams[5]; 6. (DNF) 84JR-Caden Ellis[3]; 7. (DNS) 508-DJ `Hubler; 8. (DNS) 157-Nick Rickels; 9. (DNS) 479-Christopher Welch III

Heat 1 – 1. 45-Gage Hughes[4]; 2. 798-Jordan Colichia[1]; 3. 84JR-Caden Ellis[9]; 4. 21-Eli Williams[7]; 5. 479-Christopher Welch III[8]; 6. 13-Eli Fowler[6]; 7. (DNF) 84-Robbie Ellis[3]; 8. (DNS) 508-DJ `Hubler; 9. (DNS) 157-Nick Rickels

Heat 2 – 1. 45-Gage Hughes[6]; 2. 798-Jordan Colichia[9]; 3. 84JR-Caden Ellis[1]; 4. 479-Christopher Welch III[2]; 5. 13-Eli Fowler[4]; 6. 21-Eli Williams[3]; 7. 84-Robbie Ellis[7]; 8. (DNS) 508-DJ `Hubler; 9. (DNS) 157-Nick Rickels

Pro N/A (Naturally/Aspirated)

Feature – 1. 955-Brock Lawson[1]; 2. 118-Logan Ellis[2]; 3. 84-Caden Ellis[4]; 4. 144-Austin Debusk[10]; 5. 777-Blake Reinkemeyer[3]; 6. 909-Josh Stephens[6]; 7. 913-Matt Bohon[7]; 8. 9-Tyler Myers[5]; 9. (DNS) 615-Ryder Hall; 10. (DNS) 5-Matt Hazel; 11. (DNS) 614-Sean Philbin

Heat 1- 1. 955-Brock Lawson[4]; 2. 84-Caden Ellis[5]; 3. 118-Logan Ellis[11]; 4. 777-Blake Reinkemeyer[10]; 5. 909-Josh Stephens[3]; 6. 5-Matt Hazel[9]; 7. 9-Tyler Myers[1]; 8. 913-Matt Bohon[8]; 9. 144-Austin Debusk[6]; 10. 614-Sean Philbin[7]; 11. (DNS) 615-Ryder Hall

Heat 2 – 1. 955-Brock Lawson[8]; 2. 118-Logan Ellis[1]; 3. 777-Blake Reinkemeyer[2]; 4. 913-Matt Bohon[4]; 5. 9-Tyler Myers[11]; 6. 84-Caden Ellis[7]; 7. 909-Josh Stephens[9]; 8. (DNF) 614-Sean Philbin[5]; 9. (DNS) 5-Matt Hazel; 10. (DNS) 615-Ryder Hall; 11. (DNS) 144-Austin Debusk

Youth 1000

Feature – 1. 1973-Caden Hall[1]; 2. (DNF) 42-Rowdy Speaks[2]

Heat 1 – . 1973-Caden Hall[2]; 2. 42-Rowdy Speaks[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 1973-Caden Hall[1]; 2. 42-Rowdy Speaks[2]

Youth 170 Mod

Feature – 1. 3C-Case Beeman[1]; 2. 228-Paxton Yoshimoto[3]; 3. 137-Case Myers[2]; 4. (DNS) 75-Michael Green

Heat 1 – 1. 228-Paxton Yoshimoto[1]; 2. 137-Case Myers[4]; 3. 3C-Case Beeman[2]; 4. (DNS) 75-Michael Green

Heat 2 – 1. 3C-Case Beeman[3]; 2. 137-Case Myers[1]; 3. (DNF) 228-Paxton Yoshimoto[4]; 4. (DNS) 75-Michael Green

Youth 170 Stock

Feature – 1. 121-Hattie Cowan[1]; 2. 126-Carson Hill[3]; 3. 612-Atleigh Yoshimoto[2]

Heat 1 – 1. 121-Hattie Cowan[3]; 2. 612-Atleigh Yoshimoto[2]; 3. (DNF) 126-Carson Hill[1]

Heat 2 – 1. 121-Hattie Cowan[1]; 2. 612-Atleigh Yoshimoto[2]; 3. (DNS) 126-Carson Hill

UTV Women

Feature – 1. 431-Bree Seek[1]; 2. 528-Leleigh Yoshimoto[3]; 3. 88-Crystal Rowden[2]

Heat 1 – 1. 431-Bree Seek[3]; 2. 88-Crystal Rowden[1]; 3. 528-Leleigh Yoshimoto[2]

Heat 2 – 1. 431-Bree Seek[1]; 2. 528-Leleigh Yoshimoto[2]; 3. 88-Crystal Rowden[3]

Youth 570

Feature – 1. 865-Kennedee Hartsell[1]; 2. 3C-Case Beeman[2]; 3. (DNS) 555-Caden Hall

Heat 1 – 1. 865-Kennedee Hartsell[1]; 2. 3C-Case Beeman[3]; 3. (DNS) 555-Caden Hall

Heat 2 – 1. 3C-Case Beeman[1]; 2. 865-Kennedee Hartsell[3]; 3. (DNS) 555-Caden Hall

Season Championships next: Season champs in each of the four Weekly Racing Series divisions will be crowned next Saturday at the Rempfer Memorial Season Championship Night Presented by Bill Roberts Chevrolet-Buick and On Media. Pit and spectator gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

