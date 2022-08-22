Davenport Debut Approaches for POWRi/Xtreme National Midgets on August 26-27

Belleville, IL. (8/22/22) Returning to Iowa for a weekend of on-track adrenaline rushes, the Lucas Oil POWRi National League, in conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, will venture to Davenport Speedway for two nights of speed on Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th in support of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models for the Quad Cities 150 presented by Hoker Trucking.

Competing on the quarter-mile track in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing, the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets will attempt to tame Davenport Speedway with $8000 to win over the pair of action-packed nights.

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competitors planning on entering Davenport Speedway will receive one free Pit Pass for the POWRi Member Driver, All other POWRi Member pit passes for teams will be $35 for a single day or $60 for two days.

August 26-27 | Davenport Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on www.DIRTVision.com – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App. Event information is available online at https://xtremeoutlawseries.com/schedule/event-info/?event=1237158.

Track details for Davenport Speedway including location and camping details can be found online at www.davenportiaspeedway.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.