Tri-City Speedway’s Gary Gerstner Memorial adds other divisions as tire shortages force MOWA Sprints off the schedule!

August 22, 2022 (Pontoon Beach, IL) Morrow Brothers Ford, Inc. MOWA Sprint Car Series and Tri-City Speedway officials have agreed to cancel the sprint car portion of the event scheduled for Friday, August 26. With tire availability still a concern, both parties felt the most viable option was to remove the #MOWASprints from the event.
The Gary Gerstner Memorial will still be run at Tri-City Speedway on Friday, August 26th with DIRTcar Late Models paying $2,000 to win, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds paying $2,000 to win, B-Mods paying $500 to win, Street Stocks paying $300 to win and UMP Sport Compacts paying $300 to win!
The DIRTcar Late Models & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will group qualify for the Gary Gerstner Memorial!
Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm, hotlaps/qualifying at 6:30pm with racing immediately following hotlaps/qualifying. Grandstand admission is $20 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pit passes are $35. Kids age 6-12 pit passes are $15.

