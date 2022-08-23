8th Annual KerbyStrong Fundraiser To Be Held At Macon Speedway September 17

Annual fundraiser benefits local cancer patients

The eighth annual KerbyStrong 100 will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Time trials start at 6 p.m.; racing begins at 7 p.m.

Decatur Building Trades Big Ten Pro Late Models 50- $1000 to Win

BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds 25 – $650 to Win

Engines Sportsman 25 – $500 to Win

“This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track right here at Macon Speedway,” said Bob Sargent, owner, Macon Speedway.

In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “On Sept. 17, our Annual KerbyStrong 100 race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”

Special thanks to this year’s KerbyStrong 100 gold sponsors: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Memorial Health System, Operating Engineers Local 965 and Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc. Other sponsors include the Hayes Family, McLeod Express, DynaGraphics, Decatur Battery, Illini Pharmacy Supply, Carpenters Local 270, Green Hyundai, Stan Ferguson Drywall; as well as many in-kind donations.

“Throughout the years, the Damery family has been very humbled by the support and generosity of the community. Kerby’s positive, determined spirit will remain forever #KERBYSTRONG.”

For more information, visit www.kerbystrong.com.