Ashton Winger and Big Frog Motorsports Win at Lernerville



WoO Quad Cities 150 Up Next



OCALA, Fla. (08/22/22) – For the second-straight week Ashton Winger took the Big Frog Motorsports / M&W Transport No. 58 Dave’s Towing / Schaeffer’s Oil / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model to Victory Lane.

His latest voyage to the Winner’s Circle came on Friday night at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway during the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series Ken Schaltenbrand Sr. Memorial. He received $4,000 for his first-career win with the tour.

“We battled with (Michael) Norris there for the lead early there at Lernerville (Speedway), and I finally took the lead for good on lap 10. This Big Frog Motorsports car was once again absolutely on point, and I did my job and we got the ‘W’,” Winger said. “We had some bad luck at Sharon Speedway on Saturday. We had a small hole in a tire, and it went flat before the race ever got going. We tagged the back but couldn’t get much going, so I pulled off early to save laps on our equipment.

“Even with a little bad luck on Saturday, we had a great weekend, and I’m excited to head to Davenport (Speedway) this coming weekend.”

On Friday evening, Ashton Winger returned to the driver’s seat of the Big Frog Motorsports No. 58 Late Model at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) for the Zimmer’s United Late Model Series (ULMS) sanctioned opener.

With 32 Late Models entered for the Ken Schaltenbrand Sr. Memorial, Winger laid down the fastest lap overall before placing second in his heat. Charging to his second-straight victory and third of the season in the 30-lap feature, Ashton claimed the $4,000 prize ahead of Matt Lux, Alex Ferree, Ryan Montgomery, and Michael Lake.

The win marked his first career Zimmer’s ULMS triumph.

Joining the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series on Saturday at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) for the Battle at the Border, Ashton followed up the seventh-fastest time in his qualifying group with a fourth-to-second run in his heat.

Slated to start the feature in eighth, Winger suffered a flat right-rear tire during the pace laps that forced him to pit and tag the tail. With $10,000 on the line, Ashton pulled off early on lap 23.

Sunday’s scheduled WoO event at Tri City Raceway Park (Franklin, Pa.) fell victim to Mother Nature.

Full results from the weekend’s events are available at www.ULMSracing.com and www.WoOLMS.com .

The team is now set for the Quad Cities 150 with the World of Outlaws Case Late Model Series, which is set for this Thursday-Saturday at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway. The weekend opens with $10,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday with a $30,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

Big Frog Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners including Dave’s Towing, Big Frog Shocks, M&W Transport, Steering Buddy, FK Rod Ends, Racecar Engineering, Wilwood Brakes, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Race Tire by Brian, Fast Shafts, Butlerbuilt Seats, VP Racing Fuels, Boswell Oil, Action Graphics, Daugherty Motorsports, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Big Frog Motorsports please visit www.BigFrogMotorsports.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)