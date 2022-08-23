Brandon Sheppard Fifth in 30th annual COMP Cams Topless 100



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (08/22/22) – Brandon Sheppard and Rocket1 Racing made a rare appearance at Mooney Starr’s Batesville Motor Speedway over the weekend.

When the final checkered flag dropped on the weekend Sheppard was credited with a fifth-place finish in the 30th annual COMP Cams Topless 100 aboard the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“On Friday night it took us a little while to get reacquainted with the place (Batesville Motor Speedway), but we took what we learned, and hit the ground running in Saturday night’s 100 lapper. We bounced around in the Top 10 and got to as high as fourth before ultimately finishing fifth,” Sheppard said. “Now we’re looking forward to Port Royal (Speedway) this weekend. That’s a great place with a lot of great fans, and we always enjoy going there.”

Action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) brought Rocket1 Racing pilot Brandon Sheppard to Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) on Friday evening for the 30th annual Topless 100 weekend as the team visited the 3/8-mile oval for the first time in almost 20 years.

Drawing 48 cars for the event co-sanctioned with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS), Sheppard edged his way into the $5,000-to-win preliminary feature with the third-and-final transfer spot in his heat race. Inching forward three positions in the 30-lap affair, Brandon recorded a 12th-place outing.

Locked into the 12th-starting position for Saturday’s $50,000-to-win Topless 100 finale via his Friday performance, Brandon charged through the field seven spots in the 100-lapper to register a fifth-place finish.

He followed Jonathan Davenport, Hudson O’Neal, Dale McDowell, and Tim McCreadie to the checkers.

Brandon continues to sit second in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

For full results from the event as well as the latest series standings, please visit www.LucasDirt.com .

This weekend – August 26-27 – the LOLMDS contingent will roll into Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway for the Rumble By the River. Action opens with twin $5,000-to-win programs on Friday night and concludes with a $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

