Gary Gerstner’s Family & Sponsors have joined together to add bonuses to all classes to honor Gary this Friday at Tri-City Speedway! 

August 23rd, 2022 (Pontoon Beach, IL) – The Gary Gerstner Memorial will still be run at Tri-City Speedway on Friday, August 26th with DIRTcar Late Models paying $2,500 to win now with bonuses, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds paying $2,200 to win with the added bonus, B-Mods paying $700 to win with the added bonus, Street Stocks paying $500 to win with the added bonus and UMP Sport Compacts/4-Cylinders paying $500 to win with the added bonues!

In addition to adding money to the winners, they’ve also added additional money in the DIRTcar Late Models for places second through eighteenth. There will also be a $250 overall fast qualifier award in the DIRTcar Late Model class. One additional bonus in the DIRTcar Late Models will be up for grabs as the winner of the first heat race will have the option of taking $500 and starting seventh in the feature. If that driver also comes from seventh and wins the feature, it will be worth an additional $1,000. All total, that would give that driver $4,000 for the win. Should the winner of the first heat decline to take the challenge, it will be offered to the winner of the second heat race and then the winner of the third heat race if the second heat winner declines it.

The DIRTcar Late Models & DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will group qualify for the Gary Gerstner Memorial!

Pits open at 4pm, grandstands open at 5:30pm, hotlaps/qualifying at 6:30pm with racing immediately following hotlaps/qualifying. Grandstand admission is $20 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pit passes are $35. Kids age 6-12 pit passes are $15. There are no other entry fees.

The Gary Gerstner family would like to thank all of their long time sponsors for contributing to the added bonuses which include Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive, CC FoodMarts, M&M Painting & Construction, Randy Korte Consulting & Gerstner Plumbing.

Visit www.tricityspeedway.net or call 618-931-7836 for more information on Tri-City Speedway!