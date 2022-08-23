Nick Hoffman Pockets Paragon and Adams County Modified Cash



Earns 21st and 22nd Victories of 2022 Campaign with Weekend Performances



Mooresville, North Carolina (08/15/22) – Nick Hoffman collected his 21st and 22nd victories of the 2022 season over the weekend behind the wheel of his Wehrs Machine & Racing Products / Outlaw Mini Loaders No. 2 NOS Energy Drink / FOX Racing Shox / Rockwell Security / Elite Chassis Modified.

His latest triumphs came after he wired the Modified field at both Indiana’s Paragon Speedway and Illinois’ Adams County Speedway.

“We had a lot of fun this weekend, tried some new stuff with the car, and scored two more wins,” Hoffman said. “We came up a little bit short of the win with a second-place run on Friday at Tri-City (Speedway), but we got the job done on Saturday and Sunday at Paragon (Speedway) and Adams County Speedway. Thank you to everyone who supports this team each-and-every week and keeps us going up-and-down the highway.”

Nick Hoffman made the last-minute decision to enter the Weekly Racing Series event at Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) on Friday night.

Twenty-five DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers entered the program, and Nick qualified second, and then won his heat race to earn the second-starting spot for the 25-lap feature.

Starting second in the main event, Hoffman battled for the top spot throughout the feature before finishing second behind Mike Harrison with Tyler Nicely, Rick Conoyer, and Kenny Wallace rounding out the Top 5.

On Saturday night the action shifted to Paragon (Ind.) Speedway, where 17 Modifieds registered for battle. He set fast time in qualifications and backed it up with a heat race win.

From the outside-front-row of the feature, Nick led all 20 laps of the feature to take the checkered flag by 1.973 seconds over Derek Groomer with Cole Falloway, Brayden Watson, and Jake Leitzman rounding out the Top 5.

Sunday evening found Nick at Adams County Speedway (Quincy, Ill.). With 23 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds in the pits, he swept the program for the second-straight night with fast time honors, a heat race win, and a victory in the 25-lap feature.

Nick’s 22nd win of the season came ahead of Kenny Wallace, Austen Becerra, Dave Wietholder, and Mike Vanderiet Jr.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.TriCitySpeedway.net and www.ParagonSpeedway.com.

The team hasn’t decided on where they’ll race next, but once confirmed the details will be added to the team’s schedule at www.nickhoffman2.com/schedules/ .

